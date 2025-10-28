State Rep. Marcus Wiedower resigns from Georgia General Assembly

“I believe our community deserves a full voice and vote in every session, and stepping away now is the right thing to do,” he said in the message.

State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, a Republican from Watkinsville, is resigning from the state Legislature after seven years in office to focus on his real estate business.

He will be replaced in a special election, but a date for that election was not immediately announced. Special elections are called by Gov. Brian Kemp, who is in Japan on a trade mission. Republicans hold 100 seats in the Georgia state House, and Democrats hold 80. All seats in the General Assembly will be on the ballot next year, but only a handful are considered competitive. Democrats, boosted by momentum in other local elections, have pledged to challenge nearly every seat and have long eyed the Athens area to make gains. The district covers south Athens, Watkinsville and portions of Oconee County. Wiedower was elected in 2018 to House District 119, defeating incumbent Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Wallace. District lines shifted as a result of redistricting in 2020, and Wiedower ran in 2022 in the newly drawn 121st.

In his note, Wiedower highlighted his work chairing an appropriations subcommittee and serving on the House Transportation Committee.

“My time on the Higher Education Committee was particularly meaningful since it includes my alma mater, the University of Georgia,” he added.