Opinion
Opinion

Too many Georgia children are missing school. Chronic absenteeism is a crisis.

We must work together to ensure that every child in Georgia, no matter their ZIP code, shows up to school and has the support they need to stay, learn and thrive.
In this file photo, Stonewall Tell Elementary School teacher Sadeka Gillard works with her students on their reading assignment. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

In this file photo, Stonewall Tell Elementary School teacher Sadeka Gillard works with her students on their reading assignment. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Sen. John Kennedy
46 minutes ago

When one in five children in Georgia is chronically absent from school, we’re not just facing an education challenge — we’re confronting a crisis that touches every corner of our state.

Students who miss 10% or more of the school year aren’t just falling behind in the classroom — they’re missing out on the very foundation of a prosperous future.

Chronic absenteeism undermines everything we’re working toward: a strong economy, a prepared workforce and the promise that every child, regardless of background, has a chance to succeed through education.

As a Georgia state senator, I’ve spent the last decade supporting landmark legislation to raise teacher pay, improve school safety and promote early literacy.

We’ve made measurable progress, but despite these efforts, nearly 360,000 students missed enough school last year to fall behind. Behind each of those numbers is a child whose future hangs in the balance, which should concern us all.

ExploreDems need to fight for issues affecting Americans the most

The reasons children miss school vary, and there’s no simple fix

No policy, no matter how effective on paper, can succeed when students aren’t showing up. Chronically absent students are less likely to learn to read, less likely to graduate and far less likely to fill the high-demand jobs Georgia needs to remain competitive. We cannot close achievement gaps or strengthen our economy if attendance gaps continue to grow.

Unlike other education issues, chronic absenteeism hasn’t made headlines. It’s a quiet crisis without a singular cause or a viral news story to drive urgency. Last year, I made it a personal priority to better understand the scope of this problem. What I discovered was both sobering and motivating.

Chronic absenteeism doesn’t have a simple fix. Students stay home for reasons such as mental health issues, unstable living situations, lack of transportation or the growing feeling that school has no relevance to their lives.

These barriers are often deeply personal and vary dramatically from one community to another. That’s why solving this issue requires more than a top-down directive. It demands local insight, adaptable strategies and a long-term commitment to reengaging our students.

ExplorePolitics is full of tough choices, but coaching was an easy ‘yes’ I’ll miss

New law will more effectively address and reduce absenteeism

This year, I introduced Senate Bill 123 (SB 123) as the first step in a broader effort to address chronic absenteeism. The bill empowers local attendance review teams to identify attendance patterns, share data and recommend targeted interventions that reflect the specific needs of their students and schools.

Sen. John F. Kennedy

Credit: Georia State Senate

icon to expand image

Credit: Georia State Senate

We aim to not just lower absenteeism rates but to understand them. We must ask why students aren’t showing up, what support systems exist and what more can be done to help.

SB 123 is not a silver bullet but marks a critical shift in how we approach student attendance in Georgia — not as a bureaucratic checkbox but as a cornerstone of educational equity and opportunity.

The future of our state depends on how we respond to this quiet crisis. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, a local leader or a fellow lawmaker, your role matters. We must face this issue with clarity, collaboration and compassion. Above all, we must work together to ensure that every child in Georgia, no matter their ZIP code, shows up to school and has the support they need to stay, learn and thrive.

With SB 123 now signed into law, Georgia has taken a meaningful first step. But the work is far from done. I also introduced Senate Resolution 217 (SR 217) to create the Senate Study Committee on Combating Chronic Absenteeism. I’m honored to serve as its chair and continue this meaningful conversation during the 2025 legislative interim.

This committee will build on the foundation we’ve laid by examining root causes, evaluating what’s working in communities across the state and developing long-term, sustainable solutions that ensure more students are present, engaged and on track for a successful future.

Every child in Georgia deserves more than a seat in the classroom — they deserve a real chance to use it.

Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, represents District 18 in the Georgia Senate and was elected Senate President Pro Tem in 2023. He recently announced his bid to run for the state’s lieutenant governor.

About the Author

Sen. John Kennedy
More Stories

Keep Reading

Spalding Drive Elementary 2nd Grader Ada Shupe, center, is with her mother Alona Shupe as they prepare for the vote at the Fulton County Board of Education meeting Thursday, Feb 20, 2025. Parents, teachers, students and community members filled the public comment time asking to keep the East Point and Sandy Springs schools open. The board votes to close both Spalding Drive Elementary and Parklane Elementary. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”

Georgia county says it won’t pay for campus police after school shooting

Barrow County and its Board of Education originally split the cost of the district’s school resource officers. But now the county says it won't continue to do so.

Georgia school district considers property tax hike to pay for school officers after shooting

The Latest

(L-R) Georgia Public Service Commission commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, chairman Jason Shaw and Gov. Brian Kemp appear at a press conference at the Capitol in Atlanta on May 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

OPINION

It’s past time to change how Georgians vote for Public Service commissioners

46m ago

Readers write

OPINION

Anti-DEI push and war on ‘woke’ became an all-out attack on Black women

Featured

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.

GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

One lane has reopened after the Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.

2h ago

At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia

The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.