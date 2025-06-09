As a Georgia state senator, I’ve spent the last decade supporting landmark legislation to raise teacher pay, improve school safety and promote early literacy.

We’ve made measurable progress, but despite these efforts, nearly 360,000 students missed enough school last year to fall behind. Behind each of those numbers is a child whose future hangs in the balance, which should concern us all.

The reasons children miss school vary, and there’s no simple fix

No policy, no matter how effective on paper, can succeed when students aren’t showing up. Chronically absent students are less likely to learn to read, less likely to graduate and far less likely to fill the high-demand jobs Georgia needs to remain competitive. We cannot close achievement gaps or strengthen our economy if attendance gaps continue to grow.

Unlike other education issues, chronic absenteeism hasn’t made headlines. It’s a quiet crisis without a singular cause or a viral news story to drive urgency. Last year, I made it a personal priority to better understand the scope of this problem. What I discovered was both sobering and motivating.

Chronic absenteeism doesn’t have a simple fix. Students stay home for reasons such as mental health issues, unstable living situations, lack of transportation or the growing feeling that school has no relevance to their lives.

These barriers are often deeply personal and vary dramatically from one community to another. That’s why solving this issue requires more than a top-down directive. It demands local insight, adaptable strategies and a long-term commitment to reengaging our students.

New law will more effectively address and reduce absenteeism

This year, I introduced Senate Bill 123 (SB 123) as the first step in a broader effort to address chronic absenteeism. The bill empowers local attendance review teams to identify attendance patterns, share data and recommend targeted interventions that reflect the specific needs of their students and schools.

Credit: Georia State Senate Credit: Georia State Senate We aim to not just lower absenteeism rates but to understand them. We must ask why students aren’t showing up, what support systems exist and what more can be done to help. SB 123 is not a silver bullet but marks a critical shift in how we approach student attendance in Georgia — not as a bureaucratic checkbox but as a cornerstone of educational equity and opportunity. The future of our state depends on how we respond to this quiet crisis. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, a local leader or a fellow lawmaker, your role matters. We must face this issue with clarity, collaboration and compassion. Above all, we must work together to ensure that every child in Georgia, no matter their ZIP code, shows up to school and has the support they need to stay, learn and thrive. With SB 123 now signed into law, Georgia has taken a meaningful first step. But the work is far from done. I also introduced Senate Resolution 217 (SR 217) to create the Senate Study Committee on Combating Chronic Absenteeism. I’m honored to serve as its chair and continue this meaningful conversation during the 2025 legislative interim. This committee will build on the foundation we’ve laid by examining root causes, evaluating what’s working in communities across the state and developing long-term, sustainable solutions that ensure more students are present, engaged and on track for a successful future. Every child in Georgia deserves more than a seat in the classroom — they deserve a real chance to use it.

Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, represents District 18 in the Georgia Senate and was elected Senate President Pro Tem in 2023. He recently announced his bid to run for the state’s lieutenant governor.