Democrats hope today’s runoff races will build momentum for 2026 midterms

Today’s newsletter highlights:
- A federal judge will reconsider Georgia’s ban on handing out water to voters.
- Democratic candidates for governor hire new staffers.
- David Petraeus backs congressional inquiry into missile strike.
Today’s newsletter highlights:
Georgia Democrats insist that last month’s ouster of two Republicans on the Public Service Commission is a preview of the midterms. Today, they’ll get another chance to prove the flips were no fluke.
A bevy of local runoff races will be decided today across metro Atlanta, headlined by two Republican-backed mayors seeking to fend off challenges from Democratic-aligned candidates.
The tightest race could be in Roswell, where incumbent Kurt Wilson finished a close second to former Democratic state Rep. Mary Robichaux on Nov. 4. The race is nonpartisan, but Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick — both Republicans — are backing Wilson while Robichaux has the support of the Democratic Party.
Still, statewide conclusions might be difficult to draw from this contest. The race has hinged in part on a decision to remove trees near the historic Mimosa Hall & Gardens site. The public outcry has prompted a call for a change in leadership that is far removed from traditional partisan feuding.
The runoff in Sandy Springs could be more indicative of voter sentiment.
Incumbent Rusty Paul faces Dontaye Carter in a rematch of 2021. Paul easily prevailed four years ago. But Carter appears much stronger this year, finishing ahead of two sitting City Council members in last month’s election to make it to the runoff. He’s got support from Stacey Abrams and the state Democratic Party, while Kemp and other senior Republicans are boosting Paul.
Other runoff races to watch:
Good morning! Georgia’s legislative session starts in 41 days. The primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races is in 168 days.
Here are three other things to know for today:
Four people had already pleaded guilty as part of Fulton County’s election interference case. What happens to them now that the case has been dismissed?
Nothing. Their sentences are still in place and will be carried out, per the terms of their plea agreements.
The plea deals seemed like safe bets at the time for Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Sidney Powell. Chesebro and Powell were set to be the first defendants to go to trial at the request of their legal teams. Instead, they pleaded guilty to lesser offenses that did not include prison time.
How were they to know that, just a few months after they pleaded guilty, the case would begin to unravel after a defense attorney revealed District Attorney Fani Willis had a romantic relationship with the lawyer she hired to prosecute the case?
Still, it’s not all bad for these defendants. Their plea agreements stipulate they will have clean criminal records once they complete their probation periods. But President Donald Trump isn’t likely to forget their deals, which could limit their opportunities in Republican politics for now.
It’s been more than two years since a federal judge decided Georgia could not stop people from handing out food, water and other things to voters waiting in line. Now, the judge will have to reconsider that decision.
U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee made his decision in August 2023, temporarily blocking portions of Georgia’s 2021 voting law. But last year, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a new free speech ruling in an unrelated case known as Moody v. Netchoice.
Monday, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Boulee to consider the case again, this time in light of the Supreme Court’s new precedent. It noted the new precedent might make it harder for the law’s opponents to win.
“Whatever the respective merits of the parties’ positions, we are unable to reach them,” the court wrote.
The 2021 law prompted a storm of controversy, including Major League Baseball removing the All-Star game from Atlanta. It also was the source of a story arc on the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Two Democratic candidates for governor are rolling out key personnel moves today.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is tapping Wendy Davis to be her deputy campaign manager and senior adviser.
Davis is a former Rome city commissioner and one-time congressional candidate who is a member of the Democratic National Committee. She was runner-up in the vote earlier this year to lead the state party.
“Wendy has tremendous experience winning elections for Democrats in all regions of Georgia, and she’ll be a major asset in leading our team to victory,” campaign manager Rashad Taylor said.
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan hired Morgan Hopkins, who was most recently the press secretary for North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein. Hopkins, a Howard University graduate, also worked as communications director for the Virginia House Democrats, which flipped blue during the 2023 election.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley picked up endorsements today from two former commissioners of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Col. Gary Vowell and Col. Chris Wright both back Dooley, saying he would bring a focus on public safety to Washington.
Vowell said Dooley would “lead with integrity and respect,” while Wright said the Republican would serve in the Senate “with dignity and honor, and work hard to keep Georgians safe.”
Both Vowell and Wright were tapped to their former posts by Gov. Brian Kemp, one of Dooley’s most important political allies.
Today on the “Politically Georgia" podcast AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman talks about the stunning decision that ended Fulton County’s election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants. Then we preview today’s hotly contested runoff election in the mayor’s race in Sandy Springs.
You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Former CIA Director David Petraeus, a retired general, told a crowd in Atlanta last night that he supports a congressional investigation of the Trump administration’s missile strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea in September.
The Washington Post reported last week that the U.S. ordered a second missile strike on the boat after the first attack failed to kill everyone.
“It’s well known to any serving or former soldier that international law says you cannot take action against someone who has surrendered or someone who has been incapacitated,” Petraeus said at the Eizenstat Memorial Lecture Series. “It should be laid out for the public, and then we’ll see where that goes.”
The White House has insisted that a Navy admiral acted “within his authority and the law” when he ordered a second strike. Lawmakers from both parties say they support an investigation.
Happenings:
Belated birthday:
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Thousands of fans got a surprise text from Augusta University President Russell Keen during the Georgia-Georgia Tech game on Friday in Atlanta. Keen said he used the rivalry matchup to roll out a new marketing push. “Some call the UGA/GT game the Peach State’s Super Bowl. Figured it’s the perfect time to launch our own Super Bowl ad!” he said.
That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.
The Latest