Politics Early voting underway in runoff for Gwinnett House seat Two Democrats are facing off in the Dec. 2 race to replace state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson. Voters arrive the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections office to cast their ballot during early in-person voting, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Voters in a Gwinnett County statehouse district will soon decide their next representative under the Gold Dome. Both Democrats, Akbar Ali and Marqus Cole are competing in a runoff election to replace former state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, who resigned this summer to care for a family member.

Early voting began Saturday for voters in Georgia House District 106, which covers portions of Lawrenceville and Snellville. Residents can cast their ballots in advance through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beauty P. Baldwin Building in Lawrenceville. Locations will be closed Thursday in observance of the federal Thanksgiving holiday. Election Day is Dec. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and absentee by mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Akbar Ali and Marcus Cole. (Courtesy photos)

In the Nov. 4 special election, Cole got 39% of the vote, and Ali received 32%. Neither obtained the 50%-plus-one majority to win outright, as required under Georgia law.

That day, voters across the state were also choosing the next Public Service Commissioners, who regulate utilities in Georgia. This time around, the candidates must get voters out with only their names on the ballot. Ali, a graphic designer, had the backing of Hutchinson as well as House Democratic Whip Sam Park and several state lawmakers. David Hogg, the young gun control activist who briefly served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, campaigned for Ali. He said his main challenge was building name recognition as a first-time candidate. “I’m confident (now) that my name can stick,” he said. Ali said he has been talking to residents at their front doors to build a connection, using his background as a community organizer.