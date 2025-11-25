Early voting underway in runoff for Gwinnett House seat

Residents can cast their ballots in advance through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beauty P. Baldwin Building in Lawrenceville. Locations will be closed Thursday in observance of the federal Thanksgiving holiday.
Election Day is Dec. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and absentee by mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.
Akbar Ali and Marcus Cole. (Courtesy photos)
In the Nov. 4 special election, Cole got 39% of the vote, and Ali received 32%. Neither obtained the 50%-plus-one majority to win outright, as required under Georgia law.
That day, voters across the state were also choosing the next Public Service Commissioners, who regulate utilities in Georgia. This time around, the candidates must get voters out with only their names on the ballot.
Ali, a graphic designer, had the backing of Hutchinson as well as House Democratic Whip Sam Park and several state lawmakers. David Hogg, the young gun control activist who briefly served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, campaigned for Ali.
He said his main challenge was building name recognition as a first-time candidate.
“I’m confident (now) that my name can stick,” he said.
Ali said he has been talking to residents at their front doors to build a connection, using his background as a community organizer.
Cole, a director at an energy and environmental nonprofit, was endorsed by state Sen. Nikki Merritt and Gwinnett Solicitor General Lisamarie Bristol.
He has also worked as a Legal Aid attorney, helping people access state benefits like food stamps and Medicaid.
Cole has also been knocking on doors to talk directly with voters as part of his runoff campaign.
“Every conversation, every doorstep, and every neighborhood reminds me why this race matters,” he wrote in a post on Facebook. “I’m committed to staying connected, staying accountable, and staying focused on the issues that matter most.”
Both Ali and Cole are running on expanding Medicaid and increasing the supply of housing in the district.