Politics Why the PSC election next month is an early test for Democratic momentum The ‘No Kings’ rallies last week drew thousands across Georgia. Will that translate into votes Nov. 4 and in 2026? Demonstrators gather during the “No Kings” rally at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Atlanta. Thousands showed up to protest the Trump administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

A few days after “No Kings” protests brought thousands of demonstrators to streets across Georgia, several Democratic leaders gathered for a far quieter event inside Atlanta City Hall. Standing in the building’s marbled halls, Mayor Andre Dickens joined gubernatorial contender Jason Esteves to urge voters to translate their outrage at President Donald Trump’s administration into action at the ballot box that could set the tempo for the 2026 midterm. Standing in the building’s marbled halls, Mayor Andre Dickens joined gubernatorial contender Jason Esteves to urge voters to translate their outrage at President Donald Trump’s administration into action at the ballot box that could set the tempo for the 2026 midterm.

It helps explain why national Democrats are pouring in resources. Democratic National Committee vice chair Jane Kleeb is headed to Georgia next week to help rally voters, and party officials say hundreds of volunteers are being dispatched for a final push.

Republicans see the contests as a two-front battle: against Democrats mobilized by rising utility rates and against the surge of municipal elections in left-leaning cities, like Atlanta, that are helping drive turnout. Early voting numbers in Democratic strongholds are far outpacing those in GOP-friendly counties, and some Republicans worry about closing the gap by Election Day on Nov. 4. Early voting numbers in Democratic strongholds are far outpacing those in GOP-friendly counties, and some Republicans worry about closing the gap by Election Day on Nov. 4. “Republicans aren’t energized, and Democrats have a built-in advantage with large turnout in urban areas with municipal elections,” said Josh Stanley, a GOP activist in Haralson County. “No matter how you view it, we’re behind the eight ball.” RELATED Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say A midterm rehearsal It’s unusual for a regulatory race to become a proxy for Georgia’s broader political divide, but this one has. Both parties are treating it as a rehearsal for next year’s high-stakes contests, with groups pouring millions of dollars into races that normally cost a fraction as much — and attract a fraction of the attention.

He recently displayed a buffet of mailers: One aimed at blue-collar workers highlights a union endorsement. Another targeting swing voters touts Echols as the “solar architect of Georgia” and reminds voters of his love for electric vehicles. A third brands him a MAGA-friendly watchdog — the message he’s emphasizing most loudly on the campaign trail. He recently displayed a buffet of mailers: One aimed at blue-collar workers highlights a union endorsement. Another targeting swing voters touts Echols as the “solar architect of Georgia” and reminds voters of his love for electric vehicles. A third brands him a MAGA-friendly watchdog — the message he’s emphasizing most loudly on the campaign trail. “In the summer, I was way too nice. I was thinking because I wore a Bulldog shirt and they supposedly had been seeing me for 15 years, they would vote for me. Well, that didn’t happen,” Echols, first elected in 2010, said on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “In the summer, I was way too nice. I was thinking because I wore a Bulldog shirt and they supposedly had been seeing me for 15 years, they would vote for me. Well, that didn’t happen,” Echols, first elected in 2010, said on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “Now we’ve gone with a little more aggressive campaign. We’re attempting to scare our Republican base that if we lose this, bad things are happening. And we’ll see if this message gets through.” And he’s equally blunt about his attacks labeling Alicia Johnson, who is Black, as a “DEI specialist,” even though the health care executive said that’s not her role.

Echols said he used that phrase deliberately — arguing that she could echo Democrats in other states by pressuring utilities to hold off on disconnecting power and forgiving bills for struggling customers. “This is not a dog whistle. This is a whistle. I’m not being shy about it,” he said. “This is not a dog whistle. This is a whistle. I’m not being shy about it,” he said. RELATED ‘No Kings’ protests give Georgia Democrats a venue to sharpen their message ‘A rubber stamp’ Conservative groups are sounding the alarm. Greater Georgia, the political network founded by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has blasted out regular reminders showing early voting surges in Democratic counties such as Fulton while turnout in Republican areas lags. Conservative groups are sounding the alarm. Greater Georgia, the political network founded by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has blasted out regular reminders showing early voting surges in Democratic counties such as Fulton while turnout in Republican areas lags. “Too many voters still don’t realize there’s a statewide election on the ballot this fall,” one dispatch warned. Democrats, meanwhile, are countering with a pocketbook message — the kind of economic argument many party leaders wished had played a larger role in former Vice President Kamala Harris’ losing 2024 campaign. Democrats, meanwhile, are countering with a pocketbook message — the kind of economic argument many party leaders wished had played a larger role in former Vice President Kamala Harris’ losing 2024 campaign.

A woman walks into the Park Tavern voting precinct to vote in the Georgia Public Service Commission runoff election on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. It’s unusual for a regulatory race to become a proxy for Georgia’s broader political divide, but this one has. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) They are relentlessly targeting the six Georgia Power rate hikes the commission has approved since 2023 that have added roughly $43 to average monthly residential bills. They are relentlessly targeting the six Georgia Power rate hikes the commission has approved since 2023 that have added roughly $43 to average monthly residential bills. And they have help from the state party and allied groups. The Democratic Party of Georgia has an ongoing “My Power Bill’s Too High” tour focused on the rate hikes, along with twice-weekly volunteer phone banks and targeted canvassing programs. And the Georgia Conservation Voters Action Fund last week launched a $2.2 million campaign targeting the Republican incumbents. The effort includes digital ads, mailers and a website featuring both wearing Trump-styled red hats reading: “We raised your bills.” And the Georgia Conservation Voters Action Fund last week launched a $2.2 million campaign targeting the Republican incumbents. The effort includes digital ads, mailers and a website featuring both wearing Trump-styled red hats reading: “We raised your bills.” Both Democrats frame their races as an antidote to Georgia’s affordability crisis. Hubbard tells voters they “can put money back in your pocket, not the pockets of utility executives” with a vote for the Democratic ticket. And Alicia Johnson said “racist, MAGA dog whistles” aimed at her campaign are designed to distract votes from the real issue: rising electricity bills.