Group targets Republican PSC candidates who voted for Georgia utility hikes

Republicans have another reason to worry about potentially losing the two Public Service Commission seats on the ballot next month.

The Georgia Conservation Voters Action Fund unveiled a $2.2 million campaign this morning targeting GOP incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson, tying them to Georgia Power rate hikes. The campaign includes digital ads, direct mail and a new website, TheyRaisedYourBill.com.

It aims to boost Democratic challengers Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, who are pitching themselves as advocates for lower utility costs and clean energy.

The Public Service Commission regulates Georgia Power, the state’s largest electric utility with more than 2.8 million customers. Since 2023, the all-Republican commission has approved six rate increases that have raised residential bills about $43.

This is the first time commissioners who took those votes will face voters. Two previous elections were canceled because of legal challenges.

In July, the commission offered some political cover for the two Republican incumbents on the ballot by voting to freeze Georgia Power’s rates through 2028 — a move praised by popular Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. But critics note rates could still increase in other ways, including by passing along new costs to customers. Republicans are terrified of losing the two seats and are mobilizing supporters to stave off Democratic upsets.

Friday news quiz

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Good morning! Have you voted yet? Odds are you haven’t. Less than 1% of registered voters have cast ballots as of Thursday for the Nov. 4 elections. You still have plenty of time left. Early voting ends Oct. 31. In the meantime, take our quiz about political news in Georgia and beyond. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter.

The Trump administration ramped up the pressure on Democrats this week to end the government shutdown. How?

A) Let paychecks lapse for military service members.

B) Fired thousands of federal employees.

C) Halted paychecks for lawmakers.

D) Paid for TV ads in Democratic districts blaming them for the impasse.

Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves received a key endorsement this week. Who was it?

A) Stacey Abrams

B) Jason Carter

C) Kamala Harris

D) Raphael Warnock

Local election board meetings have morphed into partisan battlegrounds in recent years. What did the Cobb County Commission do this week in response to board members’ increased workload?

A) Added two more members to the board.

B) More than doubled their pay.

C) Reduced the number of mandatory meetings.

D) Passed a resolution declaring “Election Worker Day” in November.

A new analysis of lawmakers’ voting histories shows which members of Congress are most aligned with President Donald Trump. Who scored the highest among Georgia’s Republican congressional delegation?

A) Andrew Clyde, R-Athens.

B) Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee.

C) Mike Collins, R-Jackson.

D) Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome.

Carr backs strikes

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Attorney General Chris Carr hasn’t been afraid to stand up to President Donald Trump, breaking with him on election conspiracies and his use of the Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies. But the Republican candidate for governor signaled Thursday he’s on board with one of Trump’s most controversial actions: using the U.S. military to kill people in international waters suspected of smuggling dangerous drugs into the country. Carr signed a letter to Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declaring his support for the strikes.

“We applaud your recent proper exercise of this authority to protect against violent cartels that are flooding our country with deadly and illegal drugs,” the letter read, which was also signed by 15 other Republican state attorneys general.

The Trump administration has yet to provide solid evidence that the people killed were smuggling illegal drugs. Legal experts have said the killings are likely illegal. But Trump has said the U.S. is at war with drug cartels that his administration has labeled terrorist organizations.

Carr’s letter was laudatory of Trump. But it also contained a subtle suggestion.

“If necessary, however, we would urge Congress to confirm what we believe the Constitution says,” the letter reads.

Judicial request

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

A married woman had a child with a man who is not her husband. The husband and the biological father both want custody. Who has the legal rights?

In this case, the husband is the legal father. To give the biological father custody, the court had to terminate the husband’s legal rights, which it did. Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charles Bethel wonders if there might be a better way. In an opinion issued this week, Bethel noted that severing the husband’s legal rights “can have significant consequences with respect to inheritance, custody and visitation.”

But Bethel notes Georgia law offers no “alternative process.” He thinks the Georgia Legislature should provide one.

“I express my sincere hope that the General Assembly will examine the current state of the Code,” he wrote.

As it happens, lawmakers are already doing this. State Reps. Carter Barrett, R-Cumming, and Teddy Reese, D-Columbus, have already held three committee hearings on this topic. Legislation could come as soon as next year.

‘No Kings’ march

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The “No Kings” protest happening tomorrow in Atlanta will include a downtown march after city officials approved a permit for organizers.

The city had dragged its feet on approving the anti-President Donald Trump demonstration, prompting accusations that Mayor Andre Dickens was trying to placate the administration. Dickens has been working to avoid Trump deploying the National Guard in Atlanta as it has done in other Democratic-led cities. A spokesperson for Dickens’ administration told the AJC’s Riley Bunch that “any claim that the City of Atlanta has not or does not support this event is false.”

The march will start at the Atlanta Civic Center and end at Liberty Plaza, just across the street from the state Capitol.

“No Kings” is a national protest of the Trump administration and its immigration policies. About 10,000 people attended the first “No Kings” rallies across Atlanta this summer. Most were peaceful. But eight people were arrested during an unaffiliated march in DeKalb County.

House race

A race is brewing for the Gwinnett-based Georgia House seat vacated by Republican state Rep. David Clark, who is running for lieutenant governor. At least two candidates have launched bids for the seat: Josh Clark, a former state legislator and David Clark’s brother; and Edwin Duncan, a Navy veteran and entrepreneur.

Happenings:

Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Happenings:

President Donald Trump with meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House.

The House is not in session.

The Senate is done for the week.

Before you go

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Answers to this week’s news quiz:

B) Fired thousands of federal workers. A federal judge temporarily halted the firings later in the week.

B) Jason Carter, grandson of the late President Jimmy Carter and the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor. Like Esteves, Carter is a former state senator.

B) More than doubled their pay. Board members will receive $350 monthly stipends while the chair will get $450 per month.

D) Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Rome Republican has had several high-profile disagreements with the president. But the analysis showed she voted with Trump more than 95% of the time.