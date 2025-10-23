Politically Georgia Rosalynn Carter recast the White House’s East Wing. Now it’s being razed. Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Rosalynn Carter (right) was the first first lady to carry a briefcase to her office in the East Wing. (Jimmy Carter Library)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Brian Kemp begins trade mission in South Korea.

Former PSC candidate’s arrest draws Republican reaction.

Electric car company challenges Georgia’s sales restrictions.

Changing White House Demolition continued on the East Wing of the White House on Wednesday in Washington. As demolition crews tear down the White House’s East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom, the din of machinery is also erasing a quiet piece of Georgia history. As demolition crews tear down the White House’s East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom, the din of machinery is also erasing a quiet piece of Georgia history. First lady Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023, helped transform that space after Jimmy Carter took office in 1977. The Plains native was the first to establish her own office in the East Wing, turning what had long been a ceremonial annex into an engine of influence in her husband’s administration. She created a formal “Office of the First Lady” staffed with 18 aides and divided into departments for media, personal affairs, projects and scheduling. Her chief of staff earned a salary on par with other senior White House deputies. From that East Wing power base, Rosalynn Carter championed childhood immunization programs, human rights causes and mental health initiatives that helped redefine the modern first lady’s role. She created a formal “Office of the First Lady” staffed with 18 aides and divided into departments for media, personal affairs, projects and scheduling. Her chief of staff earned a salary on par with other senior White House deputies. From that East Wing power base, Rosalynn Carter championed childhood immunization programs, human rights causes and mental health initiatives that helped redefine the modern first lady’s role.

President Donald Trump showed an artist's rendering of the planned White House ballroom on Wednesday.

Now, as the East Wing comes down, so too does a chapter of the Carter legacy. Trump says private donors are covering the $250 million cost to build the ballroom, but hasn’t identified them. It’s one of just many changes Trump has made to the White House during his second term. He added golden decorations to the Oval Office, turned the Rose Garden into a stone patio, installed flagpoles on the north and south lawns and put portraits of every U.S. president on an exterior wall — except for Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says private donors are covering the $250 million cost to build the ballroom, but hasn’t identified them. It’s one of just many changes Trump has made to the White House during his second term. He added golden decorations to the Oval Office, turned the Rose Garden into a stone patio, installed flagpoles on the north and south lawns and put portraits of every U.S. president on an exterior wall — except for Democrat Joe Biden. Things to know John Cristadoro is vice chair of the Cobb County Schools Board of Education. Good morning! It’s day 23 of the federal government shutdown. We’re 12 days away from the Nov. 4 elections for Public Service Commission and various local governments across the state. Here are four other things to know for today:

“That’s why we’re going,” the governor told Elliot. “We’re not going to let one incident stop a 40-year relationship.” PSC drama Patty Durand is a former Democratic candidate for the Public Service Commission. Patty Durand’s arrest on charges of stealing trade secrets from Georgia Power did more than roil a Public Service Commission hearing this week. It also threw a wrench into the competitive PSC elections that are threatening the GOP’s grip on the state. Patty Durand’s arrest on charges of stealing trade secrets from Georgia Power did more than roil a Public Service Commission hearing this week. It also threw a wrench into the competitive PSC elections that are threatening the GOP’s grip on the state. Durand is a former Democratic candidate for the commission who has loudly criticized Georgia Power — the commission’s primary regulatory responsibility — for what she says is hiding critical public information behind the excuse of “trade secrets.” The image of a Democrat getting arrested for taking documents during a PSC meeting was too much to pass up for Republicans seeking an edge in the Nov. 4 election for two seats on the all-Republican board — even though Democratic party leaders have worked to distance themselves from Durand long before her arrest.

“There’s no leftist activist more involved in pushing the candidacies of the two Democrat candidates for PSC than Patty Durand,” Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said. The two Democrats in the race — Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson — didn’t comment on McKoon’s barbs. While the arrest was the most dramatic thing to happen involving a PSC meeting that we can remember, whether it’s enough to move voters in an off-year, low-turnout election is debatable. But for Republicans with real fears of losing these seats, it was worth a shot. Car talk It’s been 10 years since Tesla convinced the Georgia Legislature to let it bypass the state’s auto dealers to sell electric vehicles directly to consumers. Now another electric vehicle company wants to do the same thing — except it will have to convince the state Supreme Court.

Lucid Group USA will argue before the state’s high court today that it has the right to sell its vehicles to customers “just like Apple sells iPhones.” To do that, they’ll have to get around more than just a state law, but an amendment to the state Constitution. Lucid Group USA will argue before the state’s high court today that it has the right to sell its vehicles to customers “just like Apple sells iPhones.” To do that, they’ll have to get around more than just a state law, but an amendment to the state Constitution. The amendment gives lawmakers the power to ban automakers from owning car dealerships to protect consumers from fraud and “other abuses.” Voters approved the amendment in 1992. “Georgians changed the Constitution to block this exact lawsuit,” argues a brief signed off by Republican Attorney General Chris Carr. “Georgians changed the Constitution to block this exact lawsuit,” argues a brief signed off by Republican Attorney General Chris Carr. Tesla started selling directly to Georgia customers in 2013. They argued the law didn’t apply to them because they don’t use dealers at all. Lawmakers then clarified the law to say it does apply to them — but they agreed to exempt Tesla. Lucid started making electric vehicles in 2021. The law bans them from selling directly to consumers like Tesla.

“This makes zero sense,” Lucid’s attorneys argue. As attorney general, Carr must defend state law. But that puts the Republican candidate for governor at odds with some conservative heavyweights, including Americans for Prosperity — the group started by the Koch brothers — and the Pacific Legal Foundation. Both groups filed amicus briefs with the court arguing to overturn the law. “This makes zero sense,” Lucid’s attorneys argue. As attorney general, Carr must defend state law. But that puts the Republican candidate for governor at odds with some conservative heavyweights, including Americans for Prosperity — the group started by the Koch brothers — and the Pacific Legal Foundation. Both groups filed amicus briefs with the court arguing to overturn the law. Eyes on Europe Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns is a fifth generation timber farmer. House Speaker Jon Burns pushed back on President Donald Trump’s trade policies this week at the behest of the state’s forestry industry. But he’s also setting his sights across the pond. House Speaker Jon Burns pushed back on President Donald Trump’s trade policies this week at the behest of the state’s forestry industry. But he’s also setting his sights across the pond. Georgia wood exporters say they’re having a hard time sending their product overseas because the European Union doesn’t allow the use of sulfuryl fluoride to fumigate shipments. The chemical is good at keeping shipments free of pests. But it’s also toxic to humans and bad for the environment. There aren’t many great alternatives. Sulfuryl fluoride itself was an alternative to another problematic chemical, methyl bromide, which eats away at the ozone layer. In a letter to Georgia’s congressional delegation this week, Burns — a fifth-generation timber farmer — urged them to advocate for the European Union to approve the chemical, calling it “the only commercially viable fumigant.” There aren’t many great alternatives. Sulfuryl fluoride itself was an alternative to another problematic chemical, methyl bromide, which eats away at the ozone layer. In a letter to Georgia’s congressional delegation this week, Burns — a fifth-generation timber farmer — urged them to advocate for the European Union to approve the chemical, calling it “the only commercially viable fumigant.”

Listen up Democratic U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock (left) and Jon Ossoff (right) are topics of discussion on today's "Politically Georgia" podcast. Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we discuss the growing fallout in Washington as the federal shutdown stretches into its fourth week. Tia Mitchell shares her latest reporting from Capitol Hill, where U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff defends his votes amid Republican criticism. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we discuss the growing fallout in Washington as the federal shutdown stretches into its fourth week. Tia Mitchell shares her latest reporting from Capitol Hill, where U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff defends his votes amid Republican criticism. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement from the White House.

The House is out of session indefinitely.

The Senate will vote on more of Trump’s nominations and consider a bill that would pay military personnel and federal workers deemed essential during the shutdown.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, will host a news conference at a health care facility in Albany and another at a veterans memorial in Columbus to highlight the expiring health insurance subsidies.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, will host a telephone town hall meeting to field constituents’ questions and concerns about the government shutdown. Shoutout State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, first took office in 1997.