Opinion Georgia’s political future is being shaped by Black women The Peach State has an opportunity to put a stake in the ground and demonstrate that a new Southern political model is possible. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks with voters at the Columbus Public Library on May 12, 2026 as part of her final statewide push ahead of the Democratic gubernatorial primary election. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

By John H. Eaves – AJC Contributor 57 minutes ago Share

A seismic political shift is underway in Georgia that is impossible to ignore. The rise of Black female elected officials within the Democratic Party is not simply a moment — it is a movement. Tuesday’s primary elections confirmed what many of us have witnessed building over the last decade: Black women are becoming the most powerful and effective political force in Georgia politics.

In race after race across this state on Tuesday, Black female candidates not only competed — most of them won. Their victories were decisive, historic and reflective of a broader transformation occurring within Georgia’s electorate. When I was elected chairman of Fulton County in 2006, I joined what was then a predominantly male fraternity of county chairs across metro Atlanta. Leadership at the county level was overwhelmingly male, and Black women were rarely viewed as the center of political power in Georgia. Today, that reality has dramatically changed. Bottoms’ victory was commanding Of the 10 metro Atlanta counties, seven are now led by Black female chairs. That fact alone would have been nearly unimaginable just two decades ago. It speaks volumes about how Georgia’s political culture has evolved and how voters increasingly trust Black women to lead during some of the most challenging times in our state’s history. The momentum continued this week. Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory received the most votes in her race against incumbent Robb Pitts for County Commission chair and is now favored heading into the June 16 runoff election. Her success will represent more than a competitive campaign; it will represent a changing of the guard. Meanwhile, Keisha Lance Bottoms accomplished what many political observers considered unthinkable: winning the Democratic primary for governor outright against five male opponents. Her victory was not narrow or accidental. It was commanding. It demonstrated campaign financing prowess, organizational strength, coalition building and deep voter enthusiasm across multiple demographics. John H. Eaves, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributing columnist, is a former Fulton County Commission chairman. (Courtesy) Of the 10 metro Atlanta counties, seven are now led by Black female chairs. That fact alone would have been nearly unimaginable just two decades ago. It speaks volumes about how Georgia’s political culture has evolved and how voters increasingly trust Black women to lead during some of the most challenging times in our state’s history. The momentum continued this week. Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory received the most votes in her race against incumbent Robb Pitts for County Commission chair and is now favored heading into the June 16 runoff election. Her success will represent more than a competitive campaign; it will represent a changing of the guard. Meanwhile, Keisha Lance Bottoms accomplished what many political observers considered unthinkable: winning the Democratic primary for governor outright against five male opponents. Her victory was not narrow or accidental. It was commanding. It demonstrated campaign financing prowess, organizational strength, coalition building and deep voter enthusiasm across multiple demographics.

Black women also led the field in nearly every constitutional statewide office contest, reinforcing the reality that voters are increasingly turning to Black female leadership at every level of government. Even in the judiciary, where incumbency often provides a near-insurmountable advantage, Miracle Rankin came within 2 percentage points of unseating an incumbent justice on the Georgia Supreme Court.

Taken together, these results signal more than electoral success. They signal the emergence of a new political era in Georgia. If Democrats are successful in November, Georgia could make history in 2026 by electing its first Black governor while also elevating Black women and other diverse candidates into several statewide constitutional offices. Such an achievement would not only redefine Georgia politics but could stand as one of the most significant political transformations in modern American history. The driving force behind this movement is the Black female electorate. Black men’s votes also are pivotal For years, Black women have been the backbone of the Democratic Party in Georgia. They have organized communities, mobilized voters, led grassroots campaigns and sustained political activism even when recognition and representation lagged behind their contributions. Now, Black women voters are flexing their political muscle in unprecedented ways. In the era of identity politics, many Black women voters are supporting candidates who they believe understand their lived experiences, their economic concerns and their vision for the future. Representation matters because voters often want leaders who reflect both their values and their struggles.

Importantly, this movement has not occurred in isolation. White Democratic women have also emerged as a strong and reliable voting bloc for Black female candidates. That multiracial coalition has proven critical in statewide races and will remain essential moving forward. Still, as Democrats look toward November, one important question remains unanswered: What role will Black male voters play? The answer could determine whether Georgia fully embraces this political transformation or falls short of history. Part of Stacey Abrams’ challenge in her 2022 gubernatorial race was lagging support among Black male voters. An estimated 20% of Black men voted for Republican Brian Kemp that year. Likewise, Vice President Kamala Harris received lower support from Black male voters than many Democrats anticipated during her national campaign for the presidency. Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican candidate Brian Kemp greet each other before a live taping of the 2018 gubernatorial debate for the Atlanta Press Club at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studio in Atlanta on Oct. 23, 2018. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

Those numbers matter because statewide elections in Georgia are often decided by razor-thin margins. If Black female candidates are to prevail in the General Election in November, Democratic coalitions must include stronger support from Black men. This is not simply about gender solidarity. It is about political direction. Expanded democratic participation vs. MAGA Georgia now stands at a crossroads between two competing visions for America. On one side is a growing coalition built around inclusion, diversity and expanding democratic participation. On the other is the continuing influence of the MAGA movement and the divisive politics associated with President Donald Trump. Georgia has an opportunity to put a stake in the ground and demonstrate that a new Southern political model is possible — one led by coalition-building, pragmatic governance and inclusive leadership. Black male voters can play a decisive role in that future.