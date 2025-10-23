Planned Parenthood Southeast CEO pushes back on allegations
Former staffers accused interim President and CEO Mairo Akpose of not supporting Planned Parenthood’s stances on reproductive rights, LGBTQ issues.
In this file photo, a woman walks across the parking lot outside of the Planned Parenthood offices in Atlanta. The board of Planned Parenthood Southeast said it is looking into allegations against the organization's interim president. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Two weeks after allegations against Planned Parenthood Southeast’s executive leadership were made public, the interim CEO said in a statement that she is committed to the abortion-rights group’s mission.
Earlier this month, a group of former and current Planned Parenthood Southeast staff and board members launched a website and Instagram account making a range of claims about interim President and CEO Mairo Akpose. Those claims allege Akpose expressed conservative views on gender identity and that she is not fully supportive of Planned Parenthood’s stances on reproductive rights.
The Planned Parenthood Southeast board announced last week it hired a law firm to investigate the claims.
In a statement Wednesday, Akpose said her Christian faith “grounds my belief in bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom — in every person’s right to access quality, compassionate care, including abortion care, and to receive accurate information that empowers them to make the best choices for their lives.”
Akpose was hired as a human resources consultant in 2023 and appointed interim president and CEO by the board the following year.
“When the board asked me to serve as interim CEO, I became the fifth leader of Planned Parenthood Southeast in less than four years,” Akpose said in the statement. “Over the past 15 months, I have led with care and intention to strengthen and stabilize PPSE, significantly decreasing the deficit I inherited and improving our financial standing for long-term sustainability.
“Under my leadership, we have expanded access to care, resulting in a nearly 30% increase in patient volume year over year — a four-year high and a testament to the dedication of our staff and trust our patients place in us,” she said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked a public relations agency handling Planned Parenthood’s communications for documentations of Akpose’s stated accomplishments but did not immediately hear back.
Former and current employees say they want Akpose, those she hired and the board of the organization’s nonprofit arm, which approved Akpose’s hiring, to resign.Akpose said she welcomes the investigation.
“In the coming weeks, I look forward to participating in this review and sharing my story — and allowing people to get to know who I am, not just as a leader, but as a resilient human being devoted to equity, access, and taking care of people,” Akpose said.
Planned Parenthood Southeast provides reproductive health care to patients in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Its advocacy arm lobbies government for access to reproductive care. It is a regional affiliate of Planned Parenthood.
Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.
