Georgia State Election Board pushes for more changes

Members listen during a session as the State Election Board in Atlanta in July. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The board wants to end no-excuse absentee voting and declare touchscreen voting illegal.

The new rule comes after the Georgia Supreme Court decided that the board lacks the authority to create new election rules that go beyond state law.

Approved with a 2-0 vote with three abstentions, the proposed rule establishes criteria for the Republican-controlled board to declare the state’s touchscreen voting system is illegal, “impossible” or “impracticable” — potentially triggering a switch to paper ballots filled out by hand.

The State Election Board on Wednesday recommended election law changes that would end no-excuse absentee voting and advanced a rule that seeks to eliminate Georgia’s voting touchscreens ahead of the 2026 midterm.

Sara Ghazal, the board’s sole Democrat, who abstained from voting, said she felt the proposal’s language was overly broad.

Janice Johnston, a key part of the board's Republican bloc, also abstained. The proposal, introduced by a bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats, will go through a public comment phase before a later final vote. State legislators are already considering a statewide shift to hand-marked paper ballots. The board's Republican majority also approved a resolution asking the General Assembly to end no-excuse absentee voting in the state, except for people who provide a reason they can't vote in person. Johnston said absentee voting should be the exception, not the rule. Another resolution asks lawmakers to require ballots from Americans living abroad and military personnel stationed overseas to be accepted by Election Day at 7 p.m. rather than up to three days afterward. Board member Janelle King said voting is a choice.

“We all have to work hard. We all make sacrifices,” she said. “It is a sacrifice when you go into the polls and vote.”