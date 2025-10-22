Atlanta’s Stitch project is a go, despite federal cuts. It’ll look like this.

This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

Project leaders say new renderings highlight their confidence park atop Downtown Connector will be built despite Congressional claw backs.

“It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ the project is going to happen,” Jack Cebe, the Stitch project director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have full confidence that the project is going to happen very soon, and we’re going to find a path forward.”

They also want Congress to see what lawmakers chose to defund, adding that the project called the Stitch will persist with or without the federal government’s help.

The leaders of an ambitious effort to cap Atlanta’s Downtown Connector with an elevated park on Wednesday say their project remains in motion and released their clearest vision yet of what they aim to build.

This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. This is a rendering of a planned public space called Fog Forest within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

Flush with green space and gathering spots, the renderings show no indications that one of the region’s busiest interstate corridors runs beneath the proposed public park . The images show a mix of public spaces, including pavilions, playgrounds, fountains and gardens.

This is a rendering of a planned public space called Garden Rooms within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

Downtown civic organizations Central Atlanta Progress and Atlanta Downtown Improvement District released new renderings at the inaugural Downtown Day , placing a spotlight on one of the city’s most challenging — and potentially transformative — projects. The renderings, described as “true-to-life,” showcase the full vision of the Stitch’s first phase for a 5-acre park along Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill Boulevard, Cebe said.

In July, Congress passed President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” on partisan lines, which included repealing about $2.5 billion in grants for infrastructure projects across the country. The list included an $151 million grant for the Stitch alongside smaller grants for the Atlanta Beltline and the Flint River Trail .

What’s less clear is how the Stitch’s first phase will be financed, especially now that it has a nine-figure hole to fill .

“In the past, they were more kind of visioning renderings and indicative of the direction that we were heading,” Cebe said. “These new renderings … actually represent the materials, the precise location of elements and the programming that we will see when the Stitch gets built.”

The Stitch’s first phase is estimated to cost $200 million, meaning the legislation cost the project three-fourths of its financing. The other $50 million consists of local commitments.

Cebe called it one of the “ups and downs” of development, saying his team is evaluating alternative financing options and construction timelines.

With support from the city and Georgia Department of Transportation, Cebe said the Stitch could start construction as soon as the spring.

“We’ve gotten all the partnerships in place. We’ve nearly gotten the design work done. The legal agreements are just about done,” he said. “We’re going to be ready to build within a matter of months.”