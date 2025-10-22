Atlanta’s Stitch project is a go, despite federal cuts. It’ll look like this.
Project leaders say new renderings highlight their confidence park atop Downtown Connector will be built despite Congressional claw backs.
The leaders of an ambitious effort to cap Atlanta’s Downtown Connector with an elevated park on Wednesday say their project remains in motion and released their clearest vision yet of what they aim to build.
They also want Congress to see what lawmakers chose to defund, adding that the project called the Stitch will persist with or without the federal government’s help.
“It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ the project is going to happen,” Jack Cebe, the Stitch project director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have full confidence that the project is going to happen very soon, and we’re going to find a path forward.”
Downtown civic organizations Central Atlanta Progress and Atlanta Downtown Improvement District released new renderings at the inaugural Downtown Day, placing a spotlight on one of the city’s most challenging — and potentially transformative — projects. The renderings, described as “true-to-life,” showcase the full vision of the Stitch’s first phase for a 5-acre park along Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill Boulevard, Cebe said.
This is a rendering of a planned public space called Garden Rooms within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.
Flush with green space and gathering spots, the renderings show no indications that one of the region’s busiest interstate corridors runs beneath the proposed public park. The images show a mix of public spaces, including pavilions, playgrounds, fountains and gardens.
This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. This is a rendering of a planned public space called Fog Forest within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.
“In the past, they were more kind of visioning renderings and indicative of the direction that we were heading,” Cebe said. “These new renderings … actually represent the materials, the precise location of elements and the programming that we will see when the Stitch gets built.”
An operating entity called the Atlanta Downtown Stitch Inc. will also soon be created with an operating board, mirroring the Beltline’s organizational structure.
“Because of all the people who are broadly supportive of the project, it’s going to happen,” Cebe said. “No doubt in my mind.”
Take an in-depth look
The Stitch team on Wednesday unveiled an augmented reality tool that will allow people to see the park’s vision in real life when at the project site in downtown Atlanta. A QR code to access the tool is available at the site and at thestitchatl.com.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
