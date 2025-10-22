Business

Atlanta’s Stitch project is a go, despite federal cuts. It’ll look like this.

Project leaders say new renderings highlight their confidence park atop Downtown Connector will be built despite Congressional claw backs.
1/17
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Downtown Improvement District
This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.
By
37 minutes ago

The leaders of an ambitious effort to cap Atlanta’s Downtown Connector with an elevated park on Wednesday say their project remains in motion and released their clearest vision yet of what they aim to build.

They also want Congress to see what lawmakers chose to defund, adding that the project called the Stitch will persist with or without the federal government’s help.

“It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ the project is going to happen,” Jack Cebe, the Stitch project director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have full confidence that the project is going to happen very soon, and we’re going to find a path forward.”

Downtown civic organizations Central Atlanta Progress and Atlanta Downtown Improvement District released new renderings at the inaugural Downtown Day, placing a spotlight on one of the city’s most challenging — and potentially transformative — projects. The renderings, described as “true-to-life,” showcase the full vision of the Stitch’s first phase for a 5-acre park along Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill Boulevard, Cebe said.

This is a rendering of a planned public space called Garden Rooms within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.
This is a rendering of a planned public space called Garden Rooms within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

Flush with green space and gathering spots, the renderings show no indications that one of the region’s busiest interstate corridors runs beneath the proposed public park. The images show a mix of public spaces, including pavilions, playgrounds, fountains and gardens.

This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. This is a rendering of a planned public space called Fog Forest within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.
This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. This is a rendering of a planned public space called Fog Forest within the first phase of The Stitch. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

“In the past, they were more kind of visioning renderings and indicative of the direction that we were heading,” Cebe said. “These new renderings … actually represent the materials, the precise location of elements and the programming that we will see when the Stitch gets built.”

What’s less clear is how the Stitch’s first phase will be financed, especially now that it has a nine-figure hole to fill.

In July, Congress passed President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” on partisan lines, which included repealing about $2.5 billion in grants for infrastructure projects across the country. The list included an $151 million grant for the Stitch alongside smaller grants for the Atlanta Beltline and the Flint River Trail.

The Stitch’s first phase is estimated to cost $200 million, meaning the legislation cost the project three-fourths of its financing. The other $50 million consists of local commitments.

RELATED
Highways divided Black communities; infrastructure money could bridge gaps

Cebe called it one of the “ups and downs” of development, saying his team is evaluating alternative financing options and construction timelines.

With support from the city and Georgia Department of Transportation, Cebe said the Stitch could start construction as soon as the spring.

“We’ve gotten all the partnerships in place. We’ve nearly gotten the design work done. The legal agreements are just about done,” he said. “We’re going to be ready to build within a matter of months.”

The long-sought vision of a park over the Downtown Connector in Atlanta continues to move forward, local leaders say. (Courtesy of Doug Turnbull)
The long-sought vision of a park over the Downtown Connector in Atlanta continues to move forward, local leaders say. (Courtesy of Doug Turnbull)

Plans for the initial phase, however, might have to be subdivided into multiple stages of construction to compensate for the loss of federal financing, he said.

Starting the full phase in 2026 “is still on the table,” Cebe said, although he added that it’s possible the start date could shift to 2027.

RELATED
Atlantic Station reshaped Atlanta 20 years ago. Now, it looks to the future.

In April, the City Council created a special tax district to help pay for the Stitch. In total, the project could stretch to 14 acres of interstate-capped green space across three planned phases at an estimated $713 million price tag. Mayor Andre Dickens is also pushing to renew the city’s tax allocation districts, known as TADs, which could also act as a financing tool.

An operating entity called the Atlanta Downtown Stitch Inc. will also soon be created with an operating board, mirroring the Beltline’s organizational structure.

“Because of all the people who are broadly supportive of the project, it’s going to happen,” Cebe said. “No doubt in my mind.”

Take an in-depth look

The Stitch team on Wednesday unveiled an augmented reality tool that will allow people to see the park’s vision in real life when at the project site in downtown Atlanta. A QR code to access the tool is available at the site and at thestitchatl.com.

1/17
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Downtown Improvement District
This is an aerial rendering of the first phase of The Stitch in downtown Atlanta. It was unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at the inaugural Downtown Day hosted by Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

More Stories

The Latest

Freyr

Georgia has lost $2.9B in clean energy projects amid fed pullback, report says

2h ago

TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

Coca-Cola strikes deal to sell majority stake in one of its biggest bottlers

Keep Reading

Dickens’ $1.3B housing plan is ambitious: But will it solve the affordability crisis?

The revolution will be local and it starts in Atlanta’s District 2

Some ‘No Kings’ protests may snarl traffic Saturday. Here’s how to get around.

Featured

Coca-Cola headquarters

Coca-Cola strikes deal to sell majority stake in one of its biggest bottlers

TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

Ga. teacher urged to resign after Charlie Kirk post is suing her employer