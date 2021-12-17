Rivian ceremony reaffirms Brian Kemp’s bet on electric vehicle industry

When Gov. Brian Kemp and other political elites celebrate Rivian’s groundbreaking ceremony in east Georgia today, they won’t just mark the formal kickoff of a long-delayed $5 billion project. They’ll also be reaffirming Georgia’s bet on an electric vehicle industry facing fresh pressure from the Trump administration. Georgia’s other marquee new auto venture — the massive Hyundai electric vehicle and battery complex — has dominated recent headlines after a federal immigration raid that strained international tensions and prompted President Donald Trump this week to assure foreign investors that they were wanted in the U.S. But before Hyundai set roots in southeast Georgia, it was Rivian that delivered the state’s biggest economic prize in decades — and the first new auto plant to commit to the state since 2006. Kemp’s administration has stuck with Rivian through setbacks and delays. His allies and adversaries have critiqued the roughly $1.5 billion bounty of state and local incentives that helped seal the deal. Trump’s allies have targeted the $6.6 billion federal loan approved by then-President Joe Biden to support the stalled factory. And a judge’s recent ruling favoring the plant’s critics is a reminder of the ongoing community backlash to the massive project. Still, Kemp has cast Rivian as a cornerstone of Georgia’s manufacturing future and a linchpin for the 7,500 jobs it promises. Rivian, meanwhile, has rewarded the state with plans for an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta that could eventually employ hundreds more. Today’s ceremony near Rutledge marks only the next phase. It comes at a time when uncertainty looms across the industry, from tariff fights to a rollback of federal clean-energy incentives.

Rivian’s groundbreaking comes with its own urgency: the company must start construction to tap into the federal loan that it has said underpins the project.

Full disclosure: Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also has about a 3% stake in Rivian.

Former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is running for governor as a Democrat, Greg Bluestein reports.

Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities are expected to receive a one-time investment from the U.S. Department of Education. But it comes at the expense of other minority-serving institutions, the AJC’s Jason Armesto reports.

The Georgia Republican Party wants to shorten early voting by one week and end no-excuse voting and automatic voter registration, the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

Atlanta City Council members appointed accessibility advocate Carden Wyckoff to fulfill the unexpired term of Amir Farokhi, who stepped down to lead The Galloway School, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.

Tariff trouble

When the Trump administration’s tariffs slashed the amount of cargo from China to Georgia’s ports, officials quickly looked to southeast Asia — especially India — to pick up the slack. But President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs — a 50% increase on India as punishment for their purchase of Russian oil — threatens to slow Georgia’s growth once again. Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch didn’t mention the tariffs during his speech to the Atlanta Rotary Club on Monday, where he again extolled the potential of Southeast Asia in Georgia’s economic future as Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, India’s consul general in Atlanta, listened from the audience. “We see Southeast Asia as a major part of our success, and the Indian subcontinent,” Lynch said. “And I’m not just saying that here because the consul general is here with us — although that helps.” After the meeting, Lynch told us he is optimistic about the impact of the tariffs, saying “we’re focused on the long term.”

“Will there be hiccups and challenges in the short term? Clearly there will be,” he said. “I’m optimistic about things settling down, a deal getting worked out and cargo flowing.”

Kirk’s legacy

The shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has sparked an outpouring of grief in Republican circles, with at least a half-dozen memorials held in Georgia so far.

At Monday’s annual Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition gala, Kirk’s influence was a theme throughout the evening, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports.

“Even though that bullet killed Charlie Kirk, that bullet was meant for every person in this room. It was meant to kill and destroy our ideals and our beliefs which founded this country,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson, who is also running for U.S. Senate. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, said the experience also made his family question his safety. “Daddy, are you in danger?” Jones said his son asked. He answered, “No son, when you believe in Christ, you do not fear man.” Attorney General Chris Carr, also a GOP candidate for governor, said in prepared remarks that “the left has taught a generation that words are violence and free speech is violence.” “If we believe that, we lose our country,” he said.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, head of the federal Small Business Administration, said Kirk’s legacy “calls us to meet this moment with commitment and courage to boldly protect faith, family, country and freedom.”

Special election

The Washington County Commission has been playing musical chairs for the past few months. But the music stops today as voters go to the polls to fill a vacancy in District 1.

The shuffle started earlier this year when Commission Chair Horace Daniel resigned. That triggered a special election in June. Commissioner Doug Watkins, a seven-year veteran of the board, filed to run. But so did Mel Daniel Jr., Horace Daniel’s son, who had no political experience. Voters ultimately stuck with the familiar name, electing Mel Daniel Jr. to replace his dad. Today, voters will replace Watkins in District 1. Three candidates are on the ballot: Ronnie Freeman, Felisa Hicks Cooper and Harlan T. Archer.

Two other special elections are happening today in Cook and Wilkes counties to fill the unexpired terms of elected officials who died earlier this year.

In Cook County, Brian Harrell, Phil Morris Jr. and Willie R. Wooten are vying for a seat on the county commission in District 1. The winner will fulfill the unexpired term of Debra Robinson McKenney, who died in June. In Wilkes County, Christopher Ketrow and Kimberly Rainey are competing for the District 1 seat on the Washington City Council. The winner will replace former Council member Maceo Mahoney, who died in April.

Cook continues

It looks like Georgia native Lisa Cook has won the latest round in her battle with the Trump administration. A federal appeals court declined to remove her from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors ahead of the start of its two-day meeting today. President Donald Trump had tried to fire Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud by saying she listed her Atlanta condo as her primary residence to avoid steeper taxes. But over the weekend, new documents emerged showing Cook had listed the property as a “vacation home,” casting doubt on Trump’s claims.

A federal judge temporarily denied Trump’s request to fire Cook. Trump then asked a federal appeals court for an emergency ruling before today’s meeting. But the court denied his request.

The fight isn’t over. Trump is expected to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene before the start of today’s meeting. And Cook’s lawsuit to permanently block her firing is still pending.

Trump did enjoy a victory on Monday night, when the U.S. Senate confirmed his pick of Stephen Miran to replace Adriana Kugler, who resigned last month.

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon discusses the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and what it means for security at political events. Then AJC reporter Zachary Hansen talks about Rivian’s planned electric vehicle plant near Rutledge.

Bill White, diplomat?

Mark your calendars: the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday will consider whether to advance former Buckhead City Committee Chair Bill White’s nomination to be the next U.S. ambassador to Belgium. White, a close friend of President Donald Trump, decamped from Atlanta to Palm Beach after the 2024 elections, but not before his ill-fated attempt to separate the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood from the city of Atlanta. “Diplomatic” would hardly be the way most would describe White’s style. But in the president’s announcement nominating him to the post, Trump called White, “a highly respected businessman, philanthropist, author and advocate” for the military and veterans.

If White’s nomination is advanced by the committee on Wednesday, it will head to the full Senate for a final vote.

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart for their trip to the United Kingdom.

FBI Director Kash Patel is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

