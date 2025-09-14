Foreign firms weighing U.S., Georgia projects chilled by Hyundai ICE raid

Protesters try to hold a banner depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as police officers and members of airport security block at the arrival terminal of the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Fears over targeted immigration scrutiny presents new obstacle for international companies looking to set up shop stateside.

He and two other Indian entrepreneurs recently set up a call center company in Georgia, where specialized employees from India will need to travel stateside to train new American hires. But the recent immigration raid on Hyundai’s electric vehicle factory site near Savannah has Japheth questioning whether those training missions would endanger his Indian employees.

Joyson Japheth is one of many international business owners working to establish a presence in the U.S.

“It feels like we’re being targeted, and we do not want that to happen,” he said. “Especially people traveling on a work visa, I don’t know how stable that could turn out to be for us.”

The Sept. 4 Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid set off an international firestorm between the U.S. and South Korea, a top ally, which reacted with anger. It also put into conflict President Donald Trump's policies on immigration and re-shoring of manufacturing jobs by using tariffs as a cudgel to prompt foreign investment.

“The president said he wants to deport people, but the president has also said he wants to bring manufacturing to the United States,” said Charles Shapiro, a retired ambassador and former president of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta. “So how do you square those two things?”