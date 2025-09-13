Saturday begins the first day of early voting for residents in parts of north Fulton and Cherokee counties who are choosing their next state Senator.

Voters in Senate District 21, which includes Alpharetta, Milton, Canton, Ball Ground and Waleska, can cast their ballot at select voting sites ahead of the Sept. 23 runoff date.

Republican Jason Dickerson and Democrat Debra Shigley are competing to take over the seat vacated when former Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach left after President Donald Trump selected him to be U.S. treasurer.