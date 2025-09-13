Politics
Early voting begins for special state Senate runoff election

Republican Jason Dickerson and Democrat Debra Shigley emerged from a seven-candidate field to face off for Fulton-Cherokee seat.
A vote sign helps voters find the voting machines at the River-Green subdivision in Canton during the special election for the state senate seat in Cherokee on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 to complete former state Sen. Brandon Beach’s term, which runs through January 2027. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
1 hour ago

Saturday begins the first day of early voting for residents in parts of north Fulton and Cherokee counties who are choosing their next state Senator.

Voters in Senate District 21, which includes Alpharetta, Milton, Canton, Ball Ground and Waleska, can cast their ballot at select voting sites ahead of the Sept. 23 runoff date.

Republican Jason Dickerson and Democrat Debra Shigley are competing to take over the seat vacated when former Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach left after President Donald Trump selected him to be U.S. treasurer.

In the Aug. 26 special election, Shigley — the lone Democrat in the race — got nearly 40% of the vote. Dickerson narrowly edged out the five other GOP candidates, beating another Republican for the second spot with just 65 more votes.

A recount, conducted by the Secretary of State’s office, confirmed Dickerson’s second-place finish.

However, because neither candidate received a majority of votes required under Georgia law, Shigley and Dickerson head to a runoff election.

Voting sites are open Sept. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cherokee County Elections & Voter Registration Office and the “Buzz” Ahrens Recreation Center for Cherokee voters. Those locations will also be open Sept. 15 through Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For Fulton County early voters, the Alpharetta and Milton libraries will be open during the same times.

On Election Day, voters must use their assigned precinct locations.

“Last month, we showed that our message of a more affordable Georgia is resonating with families in our district,” said Shigley, in a statement. “Now, we are looking ahead, hard at work to make sure every voter knows what’s at stake.”

Both candidates have been racking up high-profile endorsements as Democrats and Republican view the special election as an early indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“It’s really important that we don’t lose this seat,” U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, said in a video with Dickerson posted to social media. “Your vote really matters.”

