Saturday begins the first day of early voting for residents in parts of north Fulton and Cherokee counties who are choosing their next state Senator.
Voters in Senate District 21, which includes Alpharetta, Milton, Canton, Ball Ground and Waleska, can cast their ballot at select voting sites ahead of the Sept. 23 runoff date.
Republican Jason Dickerson and Democrat Debra Shigley are competing to take over the seat vacated when former Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach left after President Donald Trump selected him to be U.S. treasurer.
In the Aug. 26 special election, Shigley — the lone Democrat in the race — got nearly 40% of the vote. Dickerson narrowly edged out the five other GOP candidates, beating another Republican for the second spot with just 65 more votes.
A recount, conducted by the Secretary of State’s office, confirmed Dickerson’s second-place finish.
However, because neither candidate received a majority of votes required under Georgia law, Shigley and Dickerson head to a runoff election.
Voting sites are open Sept. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cherokee County Elections & Voter Registration Office and the “Buzz” Ahrens Recreation Center for Cherokee voters. Those locations will also be open Sept. 15 through Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For Fulton County early voters, the Alpharetta and Milton libraries will be open during the same times.
On Election Day, voters must use their assigned precinct locations.
“Last month, we showed that our message of a more affordable Georgia is resonating with families in our district,” said Shigley, in a statement. “Now, we are looking ahead, hard at work to make sure every voter knows what’s at stake.”
Both candidates have been racking up high-profile endorsements as Democrats and Republican view the special election as an early indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.
“It’s really important that we don’t lose this seat,” U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, said in a video with Dickerson posted to social media. “Your vote really matters.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Esteves resigns state Senate seat to focus on governor’s race
Democrat Jason Esteves resigned his state Senate seat Wednesday to focus on his bid for governor. His move sets a marker in a debate now playing out across the Capitol.
Democrats usually avoid tax cuts. In this governor’s race, they’re all in.
Long a Republican rallying cry, the push for steep reductions is now being echoed by Democrats with their own proposals.
Some Georgia Democrats join GOP push for hand-marked paper ballots
A Republican effort to switch to hand-marked paper ballots in Georgia is gaining support from some Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and state legislators.
Featured
Credit: Historic Oakland Foundation
For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery
For the first time since 1880, Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta is offering public burial spaces through a new columbarium project near East Hill.
Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name
Officials say the death of Veronica Jane Miller is being investigated as a homicide after she was identified through DNA and forensic genetic genealogy.
Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot
Jason Lary cannot run for Stonecrest City Council or vote, the DeKalb County elections board ruled.