Business Rivian to hold groundbreaking ceremonies next month for $5B Georgia factory The dual September ceremonies are the latest signs of life for the long-delayed EV factory. Sabrina Eijan takes a photograph of the new Rivian R2 prototype that will eventually be made in Georgia at the Ponce City Market in Atlanta on April 27, 2024. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)

Electric vehicle startup Rivian plans to hold two ceremonial events to christen the forthcoming construction of its long-delayed $5 billion factory an hour east of Atlanta. The company will play host to a community event Sept. 14 and a formal groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 16 with stakeholders, media and government officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp. The events at the roughly 2,000-acre project site along I-20 bolster promises by Rivian leaders to begin vertical construction of the factory next year, following multiple delays and setbacks.

“The governor remains excited about the generational opportunity Rivian’s commitment will bring to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said in a statement. “He, along with the first lady, look forward to joining Rivian and state and local leaders to break ground on this next chapter in Georgia’s ongoing economic success story.” Explore Judge weighs whether Rivian factory opponents should pay state’s legal fees A Rivian spokesperson added the company is “excited to welcome our future neighbors” at the Sept. 14 community event, which will feature vendors, food, live music and off-road course rides in its vehicles. “We look forward to continuing our work with our partners and surrounding communities as we strive to provide thousands of new, good paying jobs in this fast-moving industry,” the spokesperson said. Clayco was chosen to build Rivian's future $5 billion electric vehicle factory in Georgia. This is a rendering of the project.

Since its announcement in late 2021, Rivian’s factory plans in Georgia have resembled a roller coaster ride.

Rivian first announced plans to open the factory in southern Walton and Morgan counties in 2024. But the project was pushed back and ultimately paused indefinitely as the company sought to cut costs. But Rivian said it would fulfill its promises to open the plant and meet its commitment to employ 7,500 workers. Founder and CEO of Rivian RJ Scaringe speaks onstage during the Rivian Reveals All-Electric R2 Midsize SUV event at Rivian South Coast Theater on March 07, 2024 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Rivian) The project at the time of its announcement was the state’s largest-ever economic development project. Since Rivian’s announcement, Hyundai has announced and opened an even larger EV factory near Savannah. Explore Rivian, hit by tariffs and EV industry headwinds, reaffirms Georgia plans To recruit the Rivian factory, state and local officials offered the company a $1.5 billion incentive package, which requires the automaker to build its promised plant and meet hiring requirements to see the bulk of those financial benefits and tax savings. Similarly, Rivian has to break ground on its factory to tap into a $6.6 billion construction loan that was finalized in the waning days of the Biden administration.

This is a photo of Rivian's factory site in southern Morgan and Walton counties. The photo was included in the company's closing letter for a Department of Energy loan. The site has been graded and is undergoing utility installation, according to Claire McDonough, Rivian’s chief financial officer. Vertical construction is planned to begin at an unspecified date in 2026 with vehicle production starting by 2028. Rivian has said the Georgia factory will be the site of expanded production of its upcoming R2 crossover. “The work that we’ve been doing over the course of the last handful of years is to ensure that we can reduce the timeline between start of construction (of the Georgia factory) and start of production for future vehicles out of the site,” McDonough told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month. A sign for Clayco, the construction company chosen to develop Rivian’s planned electric vehicle factory, is seen on the factory site near U.S. 278 and Davis Academy Road in southern Walton and Morgan counties on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)