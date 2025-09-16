Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities are about to receive a sizable one-time investment from the federal government.

After the U.S. Department of Education last week said it would cut funding to “racially discriminatory” grant programs at minority-serving institutions, on Monday the department announced some of those funds would be redirected to HBCUs across the country.

In total, HBCUs nationally will get $438 million, according to the UNCF, previously known as the United Negro College Fund. The organization said it worked with President Donald Trump’s administration to help secure the funding.

There are over 100 HBCUs in the U.S. It is not yet clear how the money will be divvied up between them and how much will go to the 10 in Georgia. But the unexpected revenue will likely be welcomed by the schools that have long requested more federal resources.

George T. French Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University, Georgia’s largest, private HBCU, said the influx of money could go to areas like academic support services, campus infrastructure improvements, scholarships for low-income students, and endowment investments for long-term sustainability.