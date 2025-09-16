Accessibility advocate appointed to fill vacant Atlanta City Council seat

Atlanta City Council members voted Monday to appoint a well-known accessibility advocate to fill a vacant seat on the council until a new member is sworn in to office in January.
A majority of the council voted in favor of Midtown resident Carden Wyckoff to serve as interim District 2 council member for just over 100 days, before a new representative is elected by voters in November — and then sworn in.
“My top priorities are advancing accessibility and strengthening our transportation network — two areas that directly shape the daily lives of Atlanta residents and ensure the city works for everyone,” Wyckoff said in a statement of consideration to the council.
The seat became vacant after former Council Member Amir Farokhi announced in February his intent to step down to take over as head of The Galloway School, a private institution that serves preschool through 12th grade students.
Farokhi served two terms on the council after first being elected to the position in 2017, to represent portions of downtown, Midtown, the Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Poncey-Highland and Candler Park.
Wyckoff is chair of Atlanta’s Human Relations Commission, a member of the MARTA riders’ advisory council and frequently consulted by council members looking to boost Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in city infrastructure.
“I am eager to contribute my skills and experience to the important work of this body,” she said. “Focusing on safe, reliable and accessible infrastructure that makes Atlanta more connected, equitable and livable.”
The lack of pedestrian-friendly and accessible infrastructure across the city has dominated conversation inside City Hall. And although council members passed legislation urging the city’s Department of Transportation to prioritize safety measures in new construction, such upgrades to projects have been put on hold.
Wyckoff will be sworn in officially on Tuesday and then ceremonially at the Oct. 6 full council meeting.
