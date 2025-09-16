Metro Atlanta

Accessibility advocate appointed to fill vacant Atlanta City Council seat

Appointment will last until a new member — elected by voters in November — is sworn in.
Carden Wyckoff speaks to media members during a press conference outside Five Points station on Thursday, June 25, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
53 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council members voted Monday to appoint a well-known accessibility advocate to fill a vacant seat on the council until a new member is sworn in to office in January.

A majority of the council voted in favor of Midtown resident Carden Wyckoff to serve as interim District 2 council member for just over 100 days, before a new representative is elected by voters in November — and then sworn in.

“My top priorities are advancing accessibility and strengthening our transportation network — two areas that directly shape the daily lives of Atlanta residents and ensure the city works for everyone,” Wyckoff said in a statement of consideration to the council.

The seat became vacant after former Council Member Amir Farokhi announced in February his intent to step down to take over as head of The Galloway School, a private institution that serves preschool through 12th grade students.

Farokhi served two terms on the council after first being elected to the position in 2017, to represent portions of downtown, Midtown, the Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Poncey-Highland and Candler Park.

Before leaving City Hall, Farokhi asked his colleagues to vote for Wyckoff, who he said would “bring a remarkably important fresh set of eyes to policymaking.”

Wyckoff is chair of Atlanta’s Human Relations Commission, a member of the MARTA riders’ advisory council and frequently consulted by council members looking to boost Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in city infrastructure.

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

She frequently urges MARTA against making decisions that would negatively impact riders with disabilities, like when officials announced plans last year to close pedestrian access at the Five Points station, which has been upended by renovations.

“I am eager to contribute my skills and experience to the important work of this body,” she said. “Focusing on safe, reliable and accessible infrastructure that makes Atlanta more connected, equitable and livable.”

The lack of pedestrian-friendly and accessible infrastructure across the city has dominated conversation inside City Hall. And although council members passed legislation urging the city’s Department of Transportation to prioritize safety measures in new construction, such upgrades to projects have been put on hold.

Wyckoff will be sworn in officially on Tuesday and then ceremonially at the Oct. 6 full council meeting.

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

