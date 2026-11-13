A.M. ATL: Doctor discipline

Morning, y’all! Like a daily special at your local diner, I’ll be in your inbox for one morning only. Get it while it’s hot.
Let’s get to it.
WHAT’S UP, DOC?
People should be worried about how infrequently Georgia imposes serious disciplinary action against physicians, according to one of the authors of a new study on the topic.
The Georgia Composite Medical Board issued roughly 13 serious disciplinary actions per year between 2023 and 2025, according to an analysis by the Public Citizen’s Health Research Group. That means it ranks lower than all but one state.
The study looked at disciplinary action like the suspension or removal of licenses for unsafe practices.
Georgia would have to increase its serious disciplinary actions by 500% to reach top-ranked Alaska’s rate, the study said.
What’s the best thing you’ve ever found in a desk drawer? It doesn’t matter, because it wasn’t the only handwritten draft of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Xernona Clayton, the longtime Atlanta civil rights leader and broadcasting exec, found the draft among the belongings of her late ex-husband, who was a trusted King aide and speechwriter.
The seven yellow legal pad pages are covered in King’s handwriting, including entire sections that he crossed out as he tried to find the right words for his historic 1963 address.
The document will go up for auction in January, and could sell for $10 million that will be donated to various charities, including the King Center.
There’s some worry that the rediscovered pages will end up in a private collection rather than be available for public viewing. In 2006, Atlantans raised $32 million to keep 10,000 of King’s papers in the city.
The pages will be on display at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, before moving to Chicago and New York.
Republicans last week were the losers. Democrats were the winners. But on the Republican side, the only winners were the guys who got their cash, their checks, and now move on to the next race.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
After a nasty campaign feud, an unexpected primary loss and a party-shaking midterm result, Lt. Gov Burt Jones sat down with the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast to unpack it all.
The full episode doesn’t release until next week (we’ll let you know), but we’ve got an intriguing preview. Jones says he puts responsibility squarely on Rick Jackson and his campaign for the GOP’s significant losses in Georgia.
The Grove Theatre, an 85-year-old institution on Atlanta’s Westside, has known many forms: a roller skating rink, a pawn shop and most recently, an eyesore and sad reminder of better times.
That’s about to change.
The Grove Park Foundation has begun restoring the long-shuttered theater, a milestone in a nearly 10-year journey to revitalize the historic structure.
The building will be transformed into a flexible space for the visual and performing arts, with space for hosting events, community meetings and other gatherings.
“(We’re) making sure that our residents are here to enjoy all these great amenities because they’ve toiled for so long when these amenities were blighted,” said Gavin McGuire, the Grove Park Foundation’s executive director.
“The intersection of community, culture and commerce is what the theater represents.”
Discount Fare Changes Make It Harder to Fly Cheaply Over Holidays. Major carriers are eliminating some of their most popular discount fares and tightening restrictions on others, which will force many more passengers to pay full coach fares to travel on short notice. Most of the major airlines have been trying to boost profits amid unusually heavy traffic this fall.
The more things change, the more some things stay the same.
ONE MORE THING
Stay warm this weekend! Parts of Georgia will likely see below-freezing temps for the first time this season. Any time it gets under 40 degrees, I (a Florida girl) ask my boyfriend (from New Jersey) if he thinks it will snow. I look forward to the return of that ritual.
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