Business This Atlanta TED conference is nixed, organizers say TEDNext, planned for November 2027, is no longer happening. Share Director Ava DuVernay embraced TEDWomen co-founder Pat Mitchell at the TEDWomen conference on Wednesday, October, 11, 2023 at Woodruff Arts Center.

By Amy Wenk 1 hour ago

A short-lived TED conference that made Atlanta its home is “no more,” according to organizers. TEDNext, a three-day conference scheduled for November 2027 at downtown’s Signia by Hilton Atlanta hotel, is no longer happening, according to an email sent last week by Helen Walters, TED’s head of media and curation. TED, which stands for technology, entertainment and design, is a global family of conferences and educational content. While the flagship TED conference focuses on the future of the world, TEDNext was focused on helping attendees look inward at their own future. Past speakers included record producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri and ballerina Misty Copeland.

Related Story Famed ballerina Misty Copeland to be a featured speaker at TEDNext in Atlanta October 14, 2025 “We loved bringing TEDNext to Atlanta and are incredibly proud of what we achieved there, and the community that came together,” Walters told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. “As we look ahead, we’re making strategic decisions about where to focus our nonprofit’s resources.” Walters added that TED is moving its flagship conference from Vancouver to San Diego in 2027 and holding its Countdown Summit in Hong Kong and mainland China next year. “We made the difficult decision to focus on these events to ensure we continue to deliver the exceptional experiences the TED community expects,” she said.

The last TEDNext conference was held in 2025 at the Signia hotel, and the year prior, at Pullman Yards. TEDNext didn’t happen this year in Atlanta because “the timing on venues did not line up,” Walters said.

TEDNext was a reimagined version of a former international conference called TEDWomen, which was geared toward female leaders.

But one year after TEDWomen made Atlanta and Woodruff Arts Center its home, organizers in 2024 announced the conference would change its name, focus and venue. Related Story TEDWomen is no more, but its new iteration is staying in Atlanta March 25, 2025 There remain related events in Atlanta under the affiliate TEDx, which operates under a license from TED. “Atlanta has an incredible community of ideas and innovators, and TED will remain a presence in the city via the stellar work of Jacqui Chew and TEDxAtlanta,” Walters said. Chew is the organizer of TEDxAtlanta. “While we don’t have plans to bring TEDNext back to Atlanta at this time, we wouldn’t rule it out in the future.”