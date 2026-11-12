Braves sign right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to three-year deal

The Braves have signed a familiar face to bolster their pitching depth.
Evan Phillips, 32, has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract, the club announced Thursday. Phillips pitched in 31 games, all in relief, for the Dodgers in 2026. He will make $11 million for the 2027 and ’28 seasons and $13 million in 2029.
Phillips, per a release, has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
The addition of Phillips is security for the Braves’ bullpen in the event that reliever Didier Fuentes returns — and elevates — to being a starter, and if closer Raisel Iglesias opts to depart via free agency. Phillips has 281 career appearances and only one career start.