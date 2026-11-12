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Atlanta Braves

Braves sign right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to three-year deal

Veteran pitched for Dodgers this season and for Atlanta in 2018.
Former Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips throws during the fifth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Gregory Bull/AP)
Former Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips throws during the fifth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Gregory Bull/AP)
Chad Bishop
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The Braves have signed a familiar face to bolster their pitching depth.

Evan Phillips, 32, has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract, the club announced Thursday. Phillips pitched in 31 games, all in relief, for the Dodgers in 2026. He will make $11 million for the 2027 and ’28 seasons and $13 million in 2029.

Phillips, per a release, has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

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The addition of Phillips is security for the Braves’ bullpen in the event that reliever Didier Fuentes returns — and elevates — to being a starter, and if closer Raisel Iglesias opts to depart via free agency. Phillips has 281 career appearances and only one career start.

A 17th-round draft pick in 2015 by the Braves, Phillips made his MLB debut in 2018 for the Braves. He was traded (with others) later that season to the Orioles for Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day.

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Phillips originally made four appearances for the Braves during the ‘18 campaign. After his time with the Orioles he pitched one game for the Rays in 2021 before joining the Dodgers, where he has been since the ‘21 season.

In 2022, Phillips had a 1.14 ERA and .0762 WHIP. The following season, he had a 2.05 ERA and .0832 WHIP.