Braves sign right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to three-year deal

Former Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips throws during the fifth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Veteran pitched for Dodgers this season and for Atlanta in 2018.

Veteran pitched for Dodgers this season and for Atlanta in 2018.

The Braves have signed a familiar face to bolster their pitching depth.

Evan Phillips, 32, has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract, the club announced Thursday. Phillips pitched in 31 games, all in relief, for the Dodgers in 2026. He will make $11 million for the 2027 and ’28 seasons and $13 million in 2029.

Phillips, per a release, has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

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The addition of Phillips is security for the Braves’ bullpen in the event that reliever Didier Fuentes returns — and elevates — to being a starter, and if closer Raisel Iglesias opts to depart via free agency. Phillips has 281 career appearances and only one career start.