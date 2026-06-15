INVESTIGATIONS: RISKY MEDICINE Underfunded Georgia medical board does little to stop doctors who cross the line Lawmakers largely ignored state audit recommendations for stronger funding, consumer protections (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels)

The North Carolina medical board issued a blistering disciplinary order in October after it reviewed a case involving surgery on a 13-year-old boy. The teen had gynecomastia, the often temporary enlargement of breast tissue in males during puberty. That surgery, which left the boy disfigured, should never have been performed on a patient of that age because the condition naturally resolves in 80% of patients, the medical board said. What’s more, the doctor didn’t adequately inform the family of the risks or properly document the procedure, the board found.

None of this should be a surprise.

A state audit six years ago found that the Georgia Composite Medical Board, shown here in a November meeting, lacks the staff and money to carry out its responsibilities in regulating the state's healthcare professionals. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A scathing state audit warned six years ago that the Georgia Composite Medical Board doesn’t have the staff or the money to keep up with its responsibilities. Yet calls for significant increases in resources for the board have largely been ignored by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly, as they were again this year. Now, some medical ethicists and policymakers say, the need for stronger patient protections has become urgent as more patients are enticed by social media, wellness influencers and even some federal health officials to try unproven or dangerous treatments. Key takeaways Doctors who violate the law, mislead patients or put them in jeopardy through errors or negligence have little to fear from the Georgia medical board. Even in many cases where patients died or suffered severe permanent injuries because of malpractice, the physicians had no public disciplinary actions, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis shows. In fact, the AJC found serious discipline of any kind is so rare that only one other state does worse. A key reason: Most of the money the Georgia board collects in license fees goes into the state’s general fund. The portion the board gets to keep isn’t enough to pay for the staff or other resources to keep up with its responsibilities. It’s a scenario that has left the board struggling with a backlog of cases already so big it would take years to clear, even as more complaints pour in. Now, as more patients are enticed by social media, wellness influencers and even some federal health officials to try unproven or dangerous treatments, the need for stronger patient protections has become urgent, medical ethicists and policymakers say. It can be too easy for patients in Georgia to be sold a bill of goods, said Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, who serves in the state Legislature and practices medicine as a board-certified anesthesiologist. She said she frequently sees patients who are being offered all sorts of treatments outside of mainstream medicine.

“Patients are putting their trust in people who maybe misrepresent their credentials or are soft on the science, and that is what the role of the medical board is, to try to preempt and regulate, right?” Au said. “But that is a huge job in a state like this, especially with the proliferation of profit-based centers that push this type of unregulated care.” A federal government that is pushing back on established science adds to the challenge, she said. “It becomes really a giant problem to deal with on literally every single front you can imagine in a state that’s underresourced,” Au said. Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, a board-certified anesthesiologist, says, “Patients are putting their trust in people who maybe misrepresent their credentials or are soft on the science, and that is what the role of the medical board is, to try to preempt and regulate.” (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023) Other states act, but not Georgia In other states, the growing popularity of medical spas, IV clinics, alternative medicine centers and practitioners that focus on “wellness” care and “functional medicine” has alarmed lawmakers and medical boards. Many have taken action.

In Texas, patients must be warned when they are offered alternative medicine treatments that are outside conventional medical standards. That covers everything from peptides and exosomes to hyperbaric oxygen and stem cells. Texas also passed “Jenifer’s law” to up patient protections in response to a 2023 incident in which a woman died shortly after receiving an IV infusion at a Texas med spa. Alabama’s medical board launched a statewide investigation about five years ago as IV therapy clinics were popping up everywhere. It found nurses were unlawfully practicing medicine and violating pharmacy laws, while physicians enabled the illegal activities. Chiropractors were also involved in diagnosis, recommendation and administration of the IVs, despite a state law forbidding them from prescribing or administering medicine. The state put clinics on notice. Alabama’s attorney general later forced the closure of a mobile IV clinic that was also dispensing unapproved weight loss drugs. Stem cell therapy For-profit clinics across the country sell stem cell treatments that are not FDA approved. Some clinics isolate stem cells from a patient’s fat or bone marrow. Others use donated cells, often from umbilical cord blood. The cells are then injected or infused into the patient. Claims: Clinics that sell the treatment may describe it as a miracle cure, effective for a wide variety of orthopedic conditions, neuropathy, Parkinson’s, ALS, MS, macular degeneration, stroke, autism, cardiac disease and male incontinence, among other afflictions. It is also said to restore virility and regrow hair. Risks: Infection, tumor formation, unwanted tissue growth, immune system complications, blindness and neurological events. Critical challenges include manufacturing the products in a safe way. Regulations: The FDA has approved stem cell therapy only for certain types of stem cells and for some specific conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and aplastic anemia. It also can be used to reduce the risk of infection in people with blood cancers. Nonapproved stem cell products are investigational and are under review to see if the therapy can treat many other conditions. Red flag: Claims that stem cells are a miracle cure.

In Mississippi, the medical board started warning practitioners and the public in 2023 about safety concerns involving retail IV hydration therapy businesses operating without qualified staff or legal authority. In 2024, Mississippi sanctioned a doctor for assisting in the unlicensed practice of medicine at IV clinics in several states where he was the medical director. He had allowed nurses to administer medications without an examination or diagnosis, the board said. In Georgia, though, patients can’t rely on a proactive system of protection; figuring out whether a practitioner is crossing ethical, scientific or even legal lines is largely up to consumers themselves, the AJC investigation found. As Dr. Kathryn Cheek, a veteran pediatrician and chair of the Georgia Composite Medical Board, makes her way around the state, she’s taken note of the med spas, IV clinics and other types of alternative medicine facilities in every community. Cheek said she has concerns about the credentials of the staff administering care and whether patients know what to look for when seeking treatments. “The public in general is informed to a degree that there are charlatans in every specialty, every field,” Cheek said. “So it’s very important to us for us to help them understand what kind of care they’re getting, who’s supervising it, if anybody’s supervising it and that the public is protected. That’s what we want to do — definitely.” In a move in that direction, the medical board issued a statement in mid-May reminding IV clinics and medical spas about the legal requirements for providing IV hydration and therapy services. The board was concerned that some clinics were not following the laws on the books, especially the requirements for proper physician supervision.

Cheek also said the board strongly disapproves of doctors who are not practicing based on established medical science. “Unsafe or unproven practices are against the law, and that’s what people need to realize,” she said. But it will be a challenge for the board to try to actually police what’s happening throughout Georgia in storefront clinics offering all sorts of purported remedies promoted on social media. That challenge is largely the result of decisions by state leaders to siphon money from the board by keeping at least half — and often more — of the money the medical board generates from licensing fees.

That has left the board underfunded and ineffective for years, leading to a host of shortcomings, including the rarity of disciplinary actions, the 2020 state audit found. The audit recommended that Georgia get in line with national standards and allow the board to use all the money it collects in fees to pay for its operations and hire the additional staff it needs to protect the public. Lawmakers have never taken that step. Results and risk A risk of a drastically underfunded medical board: Dangerous doctors keep seeing patients. When it comes to imposing any serious disciplinary actions, Georgia’s medical board ranks as one of the nation’s weakest.

Only Indiana ranks lower when it comes to discipline that limits a doctor’s ability to practice, the AJC found in an analysis of reports by malpractice insurers, medical boards, hospitals and others to the federal government’s National Practitioner Data Bank between 2022 and 2024. In Ohio, which ranks first, the rate of serious discipline was five times higher than Georgia’s. “The state licensing boards are both the first line of defense for patients and the last line of defense for patients,” said Robert Oshel, former associate director for research at the National Practitioner Data Bank, a government repository that tracks actions by hospitals, discipline and malpractice payments related to healthcare practitioners. Boards protect the public by setting standards that govern who can get a license and acting to revoke or restrict doctors if something goes awry, he said.

“If the boards aren’t dealing with it effectively, then you end up with situations where highly questionable physicians continue to practice and continue to harm patients in a lot of cases,” Oshel said. “So it’s really important the boards do their job.” An AJC review of medical board orders also shows Georgia rarely takes action against physicians for medical errors, negligence or other substandard care that caused patient harm. The stinging 2020 audit had similar findings, saying the board lacked the capacity and processes to do thorough and timely investigations. The audit found the board imposed public discipline in less than 2% of cases, amid a board culture that sometimes shied away from taking action. The board receives thousands of complaints a year, but in 2023 the board issued just 28 disciplinary orders against physicians; in 2024 it issued 31; last year it issued 52, the AJC found. Few of those orders involved discipline for doctors who failed to meet care standards, the AJC found, aside from a few cases where another state had already acted or the doctor violated rules on prescription drugs.

In 2023, the medical board imposed restrictions on only two doctors after reviews found they had departed from minimal standards in treating patients. In 2024, the board sanctioned three doctors for substandard care. In 2025, the board sanctioned three, including one physician for care that was provided 10 years earlier. By comparison, in a recent six-month period the medical board in North Carolina, which has about as many licensed physicians as Georgia, issued more than two dozen citations or public letters of concern involving what expert reviewers said were standard-of-care issues. The AJC also found that the Georgia board hasn’t issued sanctions in some cases involving significant malpractice verdicts or settlements, including some doctors with multiple payouts. Even in the vast majority of cases where patients died or had severe permanent injuries, the physicians had no public disciplinary action, the AJC found in an analysis of the National Practitioner Data Bank reports. State law requires the Georgia board to review malpractice payments to see if physicians have provided substandard care that merits disciplinary actions or required training. State law also requires that any significant malpractice payments be listed on each doctor’s profile on the medical board website. The AJC in August requested a copy of the Georgia database of malpractice reports so it could analyze how often the board takes any action against doctors with significant malpractice payouts. The information is subject to release under the Georgia Open Records Act.

But the board did not release the data to the AJC until mid-May, citing concerns about the accuracy of the information. In an initial review of the data finally provided, the AJC found significant payout information appears to be missing. Big payouts, no penalties The AJC’s checks of significant malpractice cases it identified found board action was rare, even when doctors had multiple payouts or other issues, as was the case of Chung, the doctor who both North Carolina and Tennessee took action against while Georgia did not. Chung did not respond to an AJC request for an interview. The North Carolina medical board’s action against Chung is a testament to how a board should act to keep patients safe and hold physicians accountable, said Alex Seay, one of the attorneys in the case against Chung. “It is unfortunate that Georgians do not have the same protections available to them from our Composite Medical Board. This example, and I imagine it does not stand alone, is all anyone should need to know that we as a state need to do better,” Seay said. “Whether that means getting the GCMB (Georgia’s medical board) more funding and resources or it means reforming the process, it is clear something needs to change so that patients in Georgia are protected.”

A state audit in 2020 recommended that lawmakers should consider directing all fee revenue collected by the Georgia Composite Medical Board to “purposes related to licensure, discipline, and board administration” as called for by national standards. Instead, the audit found, the state was remitting fee revenue to the general fund and using more than half the money for purposes unrelated to the board. But lawmakers have not followed the recommendation to allow the medical board to keep all of its fees for operations. (Georgia Composite Medical Board) The AJC checked for board actions in cases where a physician had multiple malpractice settlements, large payouts or more than one type of adverse action. These are among the examples the AJC found. A surgeon’s profile shows six malpractice payments totaling more than $10 million. Other records show he and his practice paid $1.29 million to settle a federal case over improper billing. His Georgia license has no public discipline. A gynecologic oncologist has six malpractice payouts totaling nearly $8 million on his profile, with multiple allegations of surgical errors. His license has no restrictions.