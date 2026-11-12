Politics A Latino voting surge is reshaping Georgia’s political map From Dalton to metro Atlanta, Latino voters participated in record midterm numbers and shifted sharply toward Democrats after Trump’s 2024 gains. Share Bryna Jimenez (left) and Vanessa Jasso, both with GALEO, formerly known as the Georgia Association of Elected Officials, canvass Latino voters in Forest Park in 2022. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia’s historic Democratic sweep was fueled partly by a surge of Latino voters, a remarkable turnaround for a voting bloc that helped President Donald Trump reclaim the state just two years ago. Latino communities that swung toward Trump in 2024 moved sharply back toward Democrats this year, including in Republican strongholds where their growing clout is upending the political dynamic. The reversal shows how Georgia’s changing electorate is reshaping the state’s political landscape, and how quickly Latino voters are becoming a swing voting bloc. More than 198,000 Latino Georgians cast ballots in the election, a midterm record and a 78% increase from four years ago, according to an analysis by Emory University political scientist Bernard Fraga.

And the gains were particularly sharp among younger Latino voters, whose numbers almost tripled compared with the last midterm election. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff won about 70% of Latino voters, a 33-point shift compared with 2024, according to a New York Times analysis of voter trends.

The transformation extended far beyond the Senate race, which Ossoff easily won. A changing electorate helped Democrats sweep every statewide contest on the ballot, including the governor’s race, ending nearly a quarter-century of Republican control of the Governor’s Mansion.

The surge wasn’t limited to Latino voters. Black Georgians accounted for 30% of the electorate compared to 26% four years ago, gains that helped produce Georgia’s most diverse electorate in generations.

White voters accounted for their smallest share of the statewide vote since at least Reconstruction, according to University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. The Latino swing came despite GOP efforts to broaden the party’s appeal, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointments of two Hispanic statewide officials: Insurance Commissioner John King and Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. Both were swept out of office last week. “It looks like those moves didn’t catch on, did it?” Bullock said. “It was a dramatic shift.”

Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes, seen here after a news conference at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta last year. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Together, those changes produced an electorate that looked dramatically different from the one that resoundingly reelected Kemp in 2022, with Latino voters increasingly flexing their political muscle.

Nowhere was that newfound might more striking than in northwest Georgia, a deep-red region where heavily Latino communities recorded dramatic swings toward Democrats. A Whitfield wake-up call Whitfield County has the state’s highest concentration of Latino residents. It’s also such a Republican stronghold that Trump rallied supporters there in the campaign’s final weeks. And this year, Whitfield County became an early warning sign for the GOP. Latino voting exploded there during an April special election to replace U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Democratic nominee Shawn Harris lost the race. But in each of the six county precincts with the largest Latino populations, Harris improved on his party’s presidential margin by double digits.

Democrat Shawn Harris speaks with Latino voters in Dalton. His campaign significantly improved Democratic margins in Whitfield County during the closely watched race. (Courtesy of Andrea Nicole) The results previewed a political reversal. In 2024, Latino voters nationwide shifted sharply toward Trump, a substantial gain over his 2020 performance. This year, many of those voters swung back toward Democrats as Trump’s immigration enforcement became a political flashpoint, fueled in part by the fallout from violent raids in Minneapolis and arrests of thousands of Georgians. Related Story Georgia ICE arrests rise 50% in July, hit new Trump record September 4, 2026 Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins carried the county by just 13 points, compared with Trump’s 44-point victory margin in 2024. That amounted to a 31-point swing in one of Georgia’s most reliably Republican counties. Dive deeper and the pendulum swing was even more dramatic. Dalton’s most heavily Latino precinct gave Ossoff a 74-point victory, compared with a 21-point margin for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Late last year, federal agents made dozens of immigration arrests in Dalton in what a local immigrant-serving organization described as “chaos.” Another ICE operation in Whitfield County in late October, just days before the election, triggered protests. Related Story ‘It was chaos’: Dozens of immigration arrests shock Dalton January 14, 2026 State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican, has long warned that sweeping immigration arrests could alienate even conservative-leaning voters in the region. He almost fell to it last week. State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, seen here at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta in March. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Carpenter narrowly escaped a tough Democratic challenge in his district, which has the most registered Latino voters of any state House seat. He said the Latino turnout is a “fantastic” sign for the region’s future — and a wake-up call for fellow Republicans. “It helps deliver the message across the state that your voice is important,” Carpenter said. “It has always been important to me regardless — but hopefully now others will listen.”

The ‘top, top issue’ The signs of a Latino voting surge stretched far beyond northwest Georgia. In Clayton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, more than 40 bilingual volunteers helped voters navigate language barriers and monitored polling places for potential problems. A Latino cultural festival in Lilburn doubled as a get-out-the-vote event, complete with free rides to early voting locations. And in Gainesville, community organizers reported a surge of Latino voters after their work shifts on Election Day, some staying in line as late as 8:30 p.m. to cast their ballots. Voters can cast ballots after polls close as long as they are in line before 7 p.m. Shawn Harris, seen here in Rome after losing a special election for Congress in April. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Even in Colquitt County, the South Georgia agricultural hub that’s home to Moultrie, Latino voters accounted for 6.8% of early ballots, up from just 1.5% four years earlier.

Jerry Gonzalez, the fund’s director, said the turnout was “astounding” but cautioned against treating last week’s pivot toward Democrats as a lasting political realignment. “Latino voters could quickly flip back should newly elected Democrats fail to address affordability concerns,” he said. “It’s not just about courting the Latino community come election time. The Latino community is going to ask, ‘What have you done for me lately?’” The bump followed months of organizing by Latino advocacy groups, which worked to register voters and urge a younger generation to vote. More than 67,000 Latino voters across Georgia were under 30, the data shows, nearly triple the number who voted in 2022. Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Latino Community Fund Georgia, said her organization coordinated more than 100 poll monitors across the state, including volunteers helping naturalized citizens and other voters who needed language assistance. Along with frustration over rising costs, she said, many Latino voters were driven by “anger, desperation and hope for change” about the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.