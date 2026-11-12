Atlanta's Coffee Scene November brings new cafes, holiday markets and fall lattes Coffee shop openings include a vinyl listening cafe and the new Little Tart Bakeshop in Candler Park. Share Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe has expanded its cafe to include indoor seating and a larger retail section. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 19 minutes ago

It’s creeping into the prime season for hot coffee, one of the best times of the year to enjoy cappuccinos, flat whites and cozy lattes. There have been a flurry of metro Atlanta cafe openings and announcements since mid-October, including a coffee shop and vinyl listening room that debuted in the Atlanta Dairies development, a second location for popular coffee residency Enid Coffee and a new Little Tart Bakeshop in Candler Park. Here are the latest openings and events in the Atlanta coffee scene, plus three recommendations for where to go. Related Story Exploring African coffee and the Atlanta locals championing it October 18, 2026 Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe now offers a wider selection of knickknacks. (Olivia Wakim/AJC) Where to go and what to order this month Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe in Marietta debuted a new space last month. After operating out of a small storefront on Marietta Square, it has expanded next door and now offers indoor seating, a more spacious retail area and a wider selection of fun knickknacks.

What to order: The orange maple syrup tastes like a candied orange. It’s balanced, citrusy and excellent with coffee.

The orange maple syrup tastes like a candied orange. It’s balanced, citrusy and excellent with coffee. Tips: For those looking to work remotely at the cafe, keep in mind the indoor tables are laptop-free. A sign in the cafe suggests a laptop bar will be coming in the future. 137 Church St., Marietta. tuesdaysinmarietta.com

Amistad Coffee in Midtown offers several specialty lattes, matcha and conchas at its spacious cafe. (Courtesy of Amistad Coffee) Amistad Coffee has been open in Midtown for a few months now, and has a spacious interior and unique specialty lattes like elote and Mexican mazapan. With owners who make the cafe’s name ring true (“amistad” means friendship in Spanish), it’s certainly worth a visit.

What to order: The horchata latte on Amistad’s regular menu is sweet, creamy and a little spiced. On its seasonal menu, look for the graham cracker latte with honey, maple and cinnamon for a cosy fall vibe. When in doubt, ask the owners for recommendations.

The horchata latte on Amistad’s regular menu is sweet, creamy and a little spiced. On its seasonal menu, look for the graham cracker latte with honey, maple and cinnamon for a cosy fall vibe. When in doubt, ask the owners for recommendations. Tips: There is a ton of seating inside this cafe, all with convenient outlets for the remote work crew. It’s also easily accessible, especially for its Midtown location, as it’s attached to a surface parking lot and is across the street from the Arts Center MARTA station.

1270 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, 205-332-5634. instagram.com/amistadcoffeeco Bolivar Coffee operates its flagship location in Smyrna but it debuted a second outpost in Marietta earlier this year. The Smyrna location is filled with warm wood, greenery and a collection of eclectic decorations.

What to order: For coffee, indulge in a sweet treat with an arequipe latte. Arequipe is a sauce made from milk and sugar, essentially Colombian dulce de leche. Also don’t skip out on the tres leches, guava pandebono or really any of the pastries and desserts.

For coffee, indulge in a sweet treat with an arequipe latte. Arequipe is a sauce made from milk and sugar, essentially Colombian dulce de leche. Also don’t skip out on the tres leches, guava pandebono or really any of the pastries and desserts. Tips: Both Bolivar locations have ample seating, so feel free to linger with coffee and a pastry. 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, 678-267-6224. 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta, 678-896-6731. bolivarcoffee.com Related Story New Atlanta nightlife options lead more than 20 October restaurant openings November 2, 2026 Atlanta coffee shop openings and announcements The coconut ube latte from Postern Coffee in Doraville. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2025) Postern Coffee is now operating solo in Doraville after Minhwa Spirits moved its tasting room to West Midtown. According to a video on social media, the cafe will eventually move its production and roasting operations to this location. Brunch is no longer available at Postern, but it now offers pre-made sandwiches from Ticket to Tokyo as well as pastries from Soon’s Bakery.

2421 Van Fleet Circle, Doraville, 470-391-2840. posterncoffee.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Tart Bakeshop (@littletartbakeshop) Little Tart Bakeshop announced on social media that it has opened its fourth location in Candler Park. Sarah O’Brien’s bakery and coffee shop offers a selection of seasonal and rotating pastries as well as Counter Culture coffee and lattes. O’Brien’s new sandwich shop and all-day cafe, Midi, has also opened next door. Midi and Little Tart have taken over the Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party and Kelly’s Closet spaces. 1645 McLendon Ave., Atlanta. littletartatl.com Enid Coffee has grown a substantial following for its matcha, coffee and Latin-inspired flavors since it started operating as a residency inside Communidad in the Old Fourth Ward. This month, it opened a second location in Decatur in partnership with Hell Yeah Gluten Free. Enid is running the bulk of the operations with a rotating selection of Hell Yeah’s gluten-free pastries that are made at the bakery’s Inman Park location, according to a social media post.

308 W Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. enidcoffee.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Patron Saint of Coffee & Culture (@saintnobodysatl) Saint Nobody’s, a cafe and vinyl listening bar, held its soft opening this month on Memorial Drive in the Atlanta Dairies development with coffee, pastries and music. Saint Nobody’s is a multi-roaster cafe, meaning it sources its beans from a rotating group of roasters from Atlanta and around the country, according to its website. It also offers matcha and tea. Its drink menu includes a variety of interesting specialty drinks named after records, including the Lemon Pepper Stepper with matcha, yuzu lemonade and pepper with cold foam; 5′5 with Brown Eyes that includes espresso, miso salted caramel and milk; and the Channel Orange with Ethiopian house cold brew and orange. Cocktails and evening service will debut in the spring. 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. oooatl.com

Bearly Awake Coffee began as a coffee cart but has opened a residency inside Beyond Berry, the Little Five Points acai bowl shop. Bearly Awake offers matcha and espresso-based drinks from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Soon, it will open in a standalone brick-and-mortar in Edgewood, it announced on social media. But in the meantime, head to Beyond Berry for seasonal drinks like the Korean pear with vanilla pear syrup; the cardamom banana bread made with caramelized bananas; and the fig pan de muerto, a caramelized fig cardamom syrup simmered in marigold flowers and orange zest. 1145 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/bearlyawake_coffee A breakfast burrito and coffee at Muchacho. (Luke Beard/Courtesy of Muchacho) Muchacho opened its third location in Decatur with an outdoor bar and a play area for kids. The all-day cafe from Electric Hospitality offers Chrome Yellow coffee and matcha menu with matcha sourced from new Atlanta and Nashville-based company Muracha. 129 Church St., Decatur, 678-579-5100. muchacho.com

Atlanta coffee events Ponder Coffee pop-ups at Press Shop Ponder Coffee Cart will be popping up at Press Shop in Summerhill on select Saturdays in November. Ponder Coffee was launched in 2024 and offers a variety of espresso drinks and matcha, plus a special kids menu. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21 and 28. 72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/press.shop Vintage & Coffee Ponder Coffee will also be serving coffee and matcha in Marietta Square for vintage clothing shop Collected ATL so attendees can sip on a drink while browsing vintage pieces. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 10 Powder Springs St. SW, Marietta. instagram.com/collectedatl Dhaba BBQ will pop up at the Chai Box Cafe this month. (Aaliyah Mann for the AJC) Chai After Dark

The Chai Box Cafe is launching a Chai After Dark pop-up series at its cafe in West Midtown. The first event will feature food from Dhaba BBQ, an Indian and barbecue fusion pop-up. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 21. 1963 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. instagram.com/thechaibox Holiday markets Several coffee shops around metro Atlanta will be holding holiday markets with local vendors to peruse. Finca to Filter will hold three holiday markets, including one on Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. Refuge Coffee Co. will hold one in December at its Clarkston location. Finca to Filter: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 12 and 19. 652 Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. finca.coffee

Refuge Coffee Co.: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5. 4170 Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. refugecoffeeco.com Audio & Analog at Black Coffee Atlanta Spend a Friday evening unplugging from technology at Black Coffee Atlanta on the Westside. Attendees can enjoy puzzles, build Legos, color, cross-stitch and more. Bring your own project or check out one of Black Coffee’s. 6-8 p.m. Friday. 1246 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/blackcoffeeatl Starbucks Red Cup Day Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is approaching as it celebrates the release of its holiday menu. Customers who order a holiday beverage on Nov. 17 will receive a free reusable red cup while supplies last, according to a news release.