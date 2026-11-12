It’s creeping into the prime season for hot coffee, one of the best times of the year to enjoy cappuccinos, flat whites and cozy lattes.
There have been a flurry of metro Atlanta cafe openings and announcements since mid-October, including a coffee shop and vinyl listening room that debuted in the Atlanta Dairies development, a second location for popular coffee residency Enid Coffee and a new Little Tart Bakeshop in Candler Park.
Here are the latest openings and events in the Atlanta coffee scene, plus three recommendations for where to go.
Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe in Marietta debuted a new space last month. After operating out of a small storefront on Marietta Square, it has expanded next door and now offers indoor seating, a more spacious retail area and a wider selection of fun knickknacks.
What to order: The orange maple syrup tastes like a candied orange. It’s balanced, citrusy and excellent with coffee.
Tips: For those looking to work remotely at the cafe, keep in mind the indoor tables are laptop-free. A sign in the cafe suggests a laptop bar will be coming in the future.
Amistad Coffee has been open in Midtown for a few months now, and has a spacious interior and unique specialty lattes like elote and Mexican mazapan. With owners who make the cafe’s name ring true (“amistad” means friendship in Spanish), it’s certainly worth a visit.
What to order: The horchata latte on Amistad’s regular menu is sweet, creamy and a little spiced. On its seasonal menu, look for the graham cracker latte with honey, maple and cinnamon for a cosy fall vibe. When in doubt, ask the owners for recommendations.
Tips: There is a ton of seating inside this cafe, all with convenient outlets for the remote work crew. It’s also easily accessible, especially for its Midtown location, as it’s attached to a surface parking lot and is across the street from the Arts Center MARTA station.
Bolivar Coffee operates its flagship location in Smyrna but it debuted a second outpost in Marietta earlier this year. The Smyrna location is filled with warm wood, greenery and a collection of eclectic decorations.
What to order: For coffee, indulge in a sweet treat with an arequipe latte. Arequipe is a sauce made from milk and sugar, essentially Colombian dulce de leche. Also don’t skip out on the tres leches, guava pandebono or really any of the pastries and desserts.
Tips: Both Bolivar locations have ample seating, so feel free to linger with coffee and a pastry.
4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, 678-267-6224. 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta, 678-896-6731. bolivarcoffee.com
Postern Coffee is now operating solo in Doraville after Minhwa Spirits moved its tasting room to West Midtown. According to a video on social media, the cafe will eventually move its production and roasting operations to this location. Brunch is no longer available at Postern, but it now offers pre-made sandwiches from Ticket to Tokyo as well as pastries from Soon’s Bakery.
Little Tart Bakeshop announced on social media that it has opened its fourth location in Candler Park. Sarah O’Brien’s bakery and coffee shop offers a selection of seasonal and rotating pastries as well as Counter Culture coffee and lattes. O’Brien’s new sandwich shop and all-day cafe, Midi, has also opened next door. Midi and Little Tart have taken over the Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party and Kelly’s Closet spaces.
Enid Coffee has grown a substantial following for its matcha, coffee and Latin-inspired flavors since it started operating as a residency inside Communidad in the Old Fourth Ward. This month, it opened a second location in Decatur in partnership with Hell Yeah Gluten Free. Enid is running the bulk of the operations with a rotating selection of Hell Yeah’s gluten-free pastries that are made at the bakery’s Inman Park location, according to a social media post.
Saint Nobody’s, a cafe and vinyl listening bar, held its soft opening this month on Memorial Drive in the Atlanta Dairies development with coffee, pastries and music. Saint Nobody’s is a multi-roaster cafe, meaning it sources its beans from a rotating group of roasters from Atlanta and around the country, according to its website. It also offers matcha and tea.
Its drink menu includes a variety of interesting specialty drinks named after records, including the Lemon Pepper Stepper with matcha, yuzu lemonade and pepper with cold foam; 5′5 with Brown Eyes that includes espresso, miso salted caramel and milk; and the Channel Orange with Ethiopian house cold brew and orange. Cocktails and evening service will debut in the spring.
Bearly Awake Coffee began as a coffee cart but has opened a residency inside Beyond Berry, the Little Five Points acai bowl shop. Bearly Awake offers matcha and espresso-based drinks from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Soon, it will open in a standalone brick-and-mortar in Edgewood, it announced on social media. But in the meantime, head to Beyond Berry for seasonal drinks like the Korean pear with vanilla pear syrup; the cardamom banana bread made with caramelized bananas; and the fig pan de muerto, a caramelized fig cardamom syrup simmered in marigold flowers and orange zest.
Muchacho opened its third location in Decatur with an outdoor bar and a play area for kids. The all-day cafe from Electric Hospitality offers Chrome Yellow coffee and matcha menu with matcha sourced from new Atlanta and Nashville-based company Muracha.
Ponder Coffee Cart will be popping up at Press Shop in Summerhill on select Saturdays in November. Ponder Coffee was launched in 2024 and offers a variety of espresso drinks and matcha, plus a special kids menu.
Several coffee shops around metro Atlanta will be holding holiday markets with local vendors to peruse. Finca to Filter will hold three holiday markets, including one on Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. Refuge Coffee Co. will hold one in December at its Clarkston location.
Finca to Filter: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 12 and 19. 652 Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. finca.coffee
Refuge Coffee Co.: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5. 4170 Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. refugecoffeeco.com
Audio & Analog at Black Coffee Atlanta
Spend a Friday evening unplugging from technology at Black Coffee Atlanta on the Westside. Attendees can enjoy puzzles, build Legos, color, cross-stitch and more. Bring your own project or check out one of Black Coffee’s.
Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is approaching as it celebrates the release of its holiday menu. Customers who order a holiday beverage on Nov. 17 will receive a free reusable red cup while supplies last, according to a news release.