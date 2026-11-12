Investigations Report supports AJC investigation that Georgia is lax in disciplining doctors Only one state ranks below Georgia in the average number of physician sanctions, according to a consumer organization’s new study. Share The Georgia Composite Medical Board, seen here in a 2025 meeting, ranks next to last nationally when it comes to imposing serious disciplinary actions against physicians, according to a new report by the Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, a national consumer organization. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Carrie Teegardin 16 minutes ago

Georgia ranks next to last nationally when it comes to imposing serious disciplinary actions against the state’s physicians, according to a report released Thursday by a national consumer organization. Between 2023 and 2025, the Georgia Composite Medical Board issued an average of 13.3 serious disciplinary actions per year, according to the analysis by Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. Related Story Underfunded Georgia medical board does little to stop doctors who cross the line June 17, 2026 Alaska, Ohio and Alabama topped the rankings with the highest rates of disciplinary actions, according to the new study. Georgia would have to increase its serious disciplinary actions by 500% to reach top-ranked Alaska’s rate, the study said.

In the most recent rankings, only Indiana ranked lower than Georgia. The study found that Georgia’s medical board has consistently come in 50th in the rankings of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia in three-year averages going back to 2019. “People ought to be concerned that the Georgia medical board doesn’t seem to be exercising the same amount of diligence as even an average state, let alone the best states, in terms of taking serious actions against physicians that have proven to be unsafe in their practice, or perhaps sexually abusing patients or other kinds of misbehavior,” said Robert E. Oshel, one of the authors of the Public Citizen report. “The fact that Georgia has been consistently 50th since 2019 is really concerning.”

The study defined serious actions as suspensions, revocations, voluntary surrenders while under investigation and other actions that had a clear negative impact on a doctor’s ability to practice.

The Public Citizen study corroborates and updates a similar analysis that was part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Risky Medicine” investigation, which also found Georgia’s board was among the nation’s weakest. The AJC investigation, which began publishing in June, found that lax oversight by Georgia’s underfunded medical board enabled practitioners across the state who promote treatments that run counter to accepted science and mainstream medicine. A state audit released six years ago also found that Georgia physicians accused of mistreating or abusing patients rarely face serious consequences from the board. Related Story The hidden toll on Black doctors: We are saving lives but losing our own. September 24, 2026 The audit called for a slate of reforms, including a recommendation that Georgia get in line with national standards and allow the board to use all the money it collects in fees to pay for its operations. The state currently diverts a significant portion of the fees to other parts of the state budget.