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A.M. ATL: Data dump

Plus: Voting, voting and voting
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
Cassidy Alexander
By
19 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! My stint at A.M. ATL has come to another end. As always, thanks for reading along. You’ll be in your old pal Adam Van Brimmer’s capable hands next week.

Let’s get to it.

DEFEATING DATA

Just say no. (Broly Su/AJC)
Just say no. (Broly Su/AJC)

A small city south of Atlanta is saying “no” to data centers, after its leaders said yes to zoning that would allow one.

🔎 READ MORE: How one Georgia city went from considering a data center to banning them

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

LOOPED IN

A recent land acquisition means the Atlanta Beltline is now a true loop encircling the city.

(This is the story I teased you about in yesterday’s newsletter — sorry for being cryptic, but we weren’t allowed to publish until a certain time! That’s showbiz.)

🔎 READ MORE: ‘A defining milestone’: Beltline finalizes land deals to finish trail loop

HOLD IT

Sale pending. (Christina Matacotta/AJC)
Sale pending. (Christina Matacotta/AJC)

Atlanta is pumping the brakes on the sale of its detention center.

🔎 READ MORE: Citing unanswered questions, Council delays vote to sell city’s lockup

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎓 The University System of Georgia has a new leader. Longtime business executive Thomas A. Fanning will be the next USG chancellor, succeeding former Gov. Sonny Perdue. It will be Fanning’s first full-time role in higher education, making the hire controversial among some University System employees.

💵 The Libertarian and Green parties are challenging a Georgia campaign law. State law allows some politicians to raise unlimited cash while limiting contributions to other candidates — giving an advantage to some of Georgia’s biggest political names. Judges agree the law is likely unconstitutional, but success in court isn’t guaranteed.

📥 Need more politics? It’s a great time to sign up for Politics PM. We’ll be highlighting voter voices in an extra newsletter every Monday ahead of the election. Opinion Editor David Plazas will moderate discussion on the most pressing topics on the ballot, and spotlight candidate and columnist opinions that will help inform your vote. Sign up here.

VOTING: A PLAY IN THREE PARTS

Getting to the polls

First and foremost, are you registered to vote? The deadline is almost here, so now is the time to check. Mark these dates on your calendar:

🔎 READ MORE: What to know about voter registration in Georgia

Inviting the feds in

Georgia’s State Election Board is asking the feds to prohibit the state from using its current vote counting method, according to letters obtained by the AJC.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia board asks Trump administration to investigate voting machines

Pushing the feds out

On the other hand, Georgia won the latest round against the Trump administration in the fight over voter records.

🔎 READ MORE: Judge tosses Trump administration lawsuit seeking Georgia voter data

NEWS BITES

Elon Musk duels with Delta CEO over in-flight Wi-Fi. United sees an opening.

Forget Wi-Fi on planes. I love going hours without getting a notification.

Federal scholarship for private school and homeschooling opening to most kids in at least 30 states

Including Georgia.

Heavy rain, flash flooding could drench Georgia this weekend

Not to brag, but I’m going out of town, so I will be nice and dry. Maybe you should consider doing the same?

Halloween pub crawl, Oktoberfest celebrations and more October events in Atlanta

So much to drink, so little time.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 2, 1980

1st-day driver takes wild trip on school bus. A school bus with a half-dozen kids on board was halted by police today after the driver, rattled by an accident his first day on the job, drove confusedly through northwest Atlanta. More than a dozen other children opted to get off the bus after the driver, 23-year-old Dale Arnold, sideswiped a utility pole while trying to make a hard right turn … It was his first day on the job after a 13-day training period with National Transportation Service, he said. By the time police stopped the bus … there were only six children left on board — somewhat excited and confused themselves over the morning’s ride, but unharmed nonetheless.

I can only imagine how a 2026 parent with a bus tracker app would handle a ride like this.

ONE MORE THING

Did you see the new “I Voted” stickers? Designed by Georgia artist Steve Penley, they will be available during the 2026 general election. Personally, I think the peach stickers were much stronger for the brand.

There's no eagle but I feel like there's an eagle. (Photo courtesy Georgia Secretary of State)
There's no eagle but I feel like there's an eagle. (Photo courtesy Georgia Secretary of State)

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.