A.M. ATL: Data dump

Morning, y’all! My stint at A.M. ATL has come to another end. As always, thanks for reading along. You’ll be in your old pal Adam Van Brimmer’s capable hands next week.
Let’s get to it.
DEFEATING DATA
A small city south of Atlanta is saying “no” to data centers, after its leaders said yes to zoning that would allow one.
Lovejoy, a small city in Clayton County, annexed a piece of land that was supposed to be a mixed-use residential development. But a year later, the property owners changed their mind and got approval for a rezoning to allow for a potential data center. Months after that, the developer unveiled the plan: a $1 billion data center project totaling about 3.5 million square feet of development.
Residents overwhelmingly and vocally rejected the idea. The project’s developer then backtracked, and the city last week banned data centers within its borders soon after.
Georgia is now the second-largest data center market in the country. Lovejoy joins a small but growing list of cities in the state that have said “no” to the facilities.
Atlanta is pumping the brakes on the sale of its detention center.
The city was poised to vote whether to sell the detention center to Fulton County for $68 million, but council members have questions that need to be answered first.
Most likely, the city will get to keep using space in the detention center for its own detainees, but be off the hook for millions of dollars in operational costs. Plus, the 182 corrections employees would get to keep their jobs if they want to.
Still, city officials want to slow down before committing to the 50-year deal — even though the county needs to do something soon to address the “abhorrent” conditions at its current facility.
🎓 The University System of Georgia has a new leader.Longtime business executive Thomas A. Fanning will be the next USG chancellor, succeeding former Gov. Sonny Perdue. It will be Fanning’s first full-time role in higher education, making the hire controversial among some University System employees.
📥 Need more politics? It’s a great time to sign up for Politics PM. We’ll be highlighting voter voices in an extra newsletter every Monday ahead of the election. Opinion Editor David Plazas will moderate discussion on the most pressing topics on the ballot, and spotlight candidate and columnist opinions that will help inform your vote. Sign up here.
VOTING: A PLAY IN THREE PARTS
Getting to the polls
First and foremost, are you registered to vote? The deadline is almost here, so now is the time to check. Mark these dates on your calendar:
1st-day driver takes wild trip on school bus. A school bus with a half-dozen kids on board was halted by police today after the driver, rattled by an accident his first day on the job, drove confusedly through northwest Atlanta. More than a dozen other children opted to get off the bus after the driver, 23-year-old Dale Arnold, sideswiped a utility pole while trying to make a hard right turn … It was his first day on the job after a 13-day training period with National Transportation Service, he said. By the time police stopped the bus … there were only six children left on board — somewhat excited and confused themselves over the morning’s ride, but unharmed nonetheless.
I can only imagine how a 2026 parent with a bus tracker app would handle a ride like this.
ONE MORE THING
Did you see the new “I Voted” stickers? Designed by Georgia artist Steve Penley, they will be available during the 2026 general election. Personally, I think the peach stickers were much stronger for the brand.
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