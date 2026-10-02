Data Surge How one Georgia city went from considering a data center to banning them Lovejoy updated its zoning code to prohibit all new data centers after a $1B proposal sparked backlash and was withdrawn. Share Add AJC on Google (Broly Su/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago

It appeared Lovejoy, a small bedroom community south of Atlanta, would get its first data center after a $1 billion project was proposed late last year. Fast-forward 10 months and that project is no longer happening. And thanks to the backlash it caused, no other data centers will be allowed to come to the city. Lovejoy leaders last week updated the zoning code for the city of roughly 13,000 people, explicitly prohibiting data centers. The move was an about-face from December when city leaders approved a rezoning to allow a computing campus that developers later proposed would be more than twice the floor space of Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall.

The Clayton County community has joined a small, albeit growing, list of Georgia cities that have vastly restricted or outright banned the power-hungry facilities that support artificial intelligence and online services. “Data centers are coming around everywhere,” Lovejoy Mayor Marci Fluellyn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “At one point or another, every jurisdiction is going to have to decide which side of the road you are on when it comes to data centers.” Related Story Where they stand: Jackson, Bottoms on data centers It also comes as these projects continue to garner controversy nationally and spark broad opposition across the political spectrum, emerging as a potential political liability for elected officials who welcome them. The backlash has prompted a charm campaign from Big Tech and business recruiters, including in Georgia, who are touting the positives of their projects, such as high property tax revenue. But voter sentiment has yet to significantly budge, according to recent polls.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in April found nearly 53% of likely Republican primary voters disapprove of a data center in their community. Among their Democratic counterparts, opposition topped 75%. Pew Research Center data from September found more than half of Americans said data centers are mostly bad for the environment, up from 39% in January.

Those stakes were highlighted in Lovejoy, where the mayor and multiple council positions are up for reelection next year. Residents said they believe the pressure they applied to city leaders is the only reason they won’t have any data centers as neighbors. “Maybe they saw the writing on the wall with the situation,” said Attania Jean-Funny, a resident who lives near the former data center site in Lovejoy. “It’s just not an appropriate place for a data center.” What sparked the controversy? Located about 25 miles south of downtown Atlanta, Lovejoy doesn’t have a lot of land to call its own. The city spans about 3.5 square miles, meaning it’s only about 12 times the size of Piedmont Park. Throughout its history, city leaders have tried to annex property for development and to grow its tax base, sometimes prompting pushback from nearby Henry County.

The city’s data center controversy started the same way. Related Story READ MORE: Data Centers in Georgia The owner of a roughly 400-acre property off Panhandle Road, which is across the street from Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy and Eddie White Middle Academy, asked to be annexed into Lovejoy in late 2024. The plan was to sell the land to Stillwater Development for a mixed-use residential project. It was approved, triggering a one-year waiting period before the site could be rezoned and formally integrated into the city, Fluellyn said. What came next, to some Lovejoy residents, appeared like a Trojan horse. “By the time the year came up,” Fluellyn said, “the owners of the property had changed their mind and decided that they wanted to go down the road looking at the possibility of doing a data center.”

What led to the ban? On Sept. 21, Lovejoy City Council added “data center” to its zoning code so it could be defined — and then immediately banned them. Several Georgia cities and counties have issued moratoriums to temporarily ban data centers or have amended their zoning codes to restrict where they can be built. This includes Atlanta prohibiting new ones near the Beltline, MARTA stations and entirely in some neighborhoods. Related Story Atlanta data center tabled, but developer remains ‘committed’ to vision Lovejoy joins the handful of cities to go further, restricting them entirely within the city limits, although the others to do so already have data center projects. This is an aerial photo showing Microsoft's Fairwater data center in Fayetteville, which is within a QTS data center campus. (Courtesy of Microsoft) Fayetteville, which has a massive campus by QTS under development, amended its code in March to prohibit new data centers across all its zoning districts. Palmetto, which similarly has a Microsoft data center, did the same a month prior.