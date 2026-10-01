Elon Musk duels with Delta CEO over in-flight Wi-Fi. United sees an opening.

It started with a rumor — hearsay about what Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian had to say about Elon Musk and Delta’s decision not to sign on to Musk’s high-speed Starlink service for in-flight Wi-Fi.
It quickly snowballed into a duel with Delta sparked by the world’s richest man.
Now, United Airlines is trying to take advantage of the war of words by offering an elite status match to Delta customers who want to try Starlink Wi-Fi, which has become an industry standard as more airlines sign on.
But in the race for the fastest in-flight internet, Delta’s move has left it for now with slower Wi-Fi than its rivals. And Amazon currently does not have the satellite fleet that Starlink does.
Bastian said Delta had tested with Starlink, but, “If you know his reputation, it’s all true what they say about him,” he purportedlysaid at a different event, according to the unverified comments posted by JonNYC. The AJC has not confirmed those comments.
In response to an aviation blog post about Bastian’s unverified comments, Musk responded on X, the social media platform he owns: “He will lose his job over this.”
A few hours later Musk posted: “Best way to sandbox an AI is to put it on a Delta flight — it will have no chance of accessing the internet!”
Goswami said during a June investor presentation that having Amazon Leo will mean “when you go on a trip to Rome, on your flight back, you can upload every photo, do all the things you want to — all the stuff that you always want to get to and never quite get to it because life takes over.”
“And when we think about things and use cases like shopping or content or gaming … these are all places where Amazon plays in a really big way.”
In its statement Thursday, Delta also said its vision “is about more than a wireless signal, and we remain fully focused on our customers’ experience and investing for the future.”
Amazon Leo will bring high-bandwidth connectivity along with opportunities “to bring their broad ecosystem of entertainment and digital services to the skies,” according to Delta.
It’s not the first time Musk has criticized Delta for not buying his Starlink service. For example, Musk earlier this week posted “Delta will lose a lot of customers.” And in response to a post in August about Delta customers saying they were booking flights with other airlines for Starlink, he wrote: “I warned them. It will get much worse.”
The verbal altercation remained mostly contained in the realm of social media for a couple of days this week.
Then United Airlines entered the chat.
In response to a post apparently in favor of Starlink saying United “appears to be offering a status match of sorts to @Delta flyers impacted by the CEO’s ignorance,” United responded: “The rumors are true” with a link to a status match challenge application.
It says those who already have status with another airline can apply, take a United flight within a certain time frame and then get United elite status for 120 days.