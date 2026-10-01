What to know about voter registration in Georgia

A woman votes while her children watch at the Floyd Road Baptist Church polling location in Austell in May. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The deadline to register to vote for the midterm elections is Monday.

The deadline to register to vote for the midterm elections is Monday.

The deadline to register to vote in Georgia for the midterms is Monday.

If you’re not registered and want to weigh in on the high-stakes elections this year, here’s what you need to know.

Related Story 2026 Georgia Voter Guide

Who is eligible?

Anyone at least 17 and a half, a legal resident of the county they register in and a U.S. citizen is eligible to register. To cast a ballot, you must be at least 18 on Election Day.

People serving a sentence for a felony conviction for “moral turpitude” and those deemed to be mentally incompetent by a judge are ineligible.

How to register

You can submit an application online or through the mail to the secretary of state’s office. Also, Georgia automatically registers eligible voters when they get a driver’s license unless they opt out.