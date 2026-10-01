Halloween pub crawl, Oktoberfest celebrations and more October events in Atlanta

It’s officially fall in Georgia, and that means enjoying a rare stint of pleasant weather with Oktoberfest celebrations, barbecue and a wine festival in Chamblee.
Also on the calendar this month is a preview of a new restaurant coming to Midtown, a drag brunch celebrating Atlanta Pride and a conversation about bacon. Here’s the complete lineup of food and drink-focused things to do in metro Atlanta.
Brews & Boos Pub Crawl
This adults-only haunted history walk will take attendees around historic Lawrenceville Square for spooky tales and plenty of drinks. The pub crawl starts at the Lawrenceville Arts Center before heading to Truck & Tap, Universal Joint and McCray’s Tavern for a drink at each stop and games.
CentraArchy Restaurants will bring back its Pink Kiss for the Cure campaign through the month of October in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Both of Atlanta’s CentraArchy eateries, Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime, will donate 50% of their sales from the Pink Kiss martini to breast cancer research and care.
Joey D’s Oak Room. 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063
Petite Violette returns with its Oktoberfest dinner menu this yearwith a variety of German and Bavarian dishes. Find offerings like a spaetzle melt, beef goulash soup, German sauerbraten, pork chop wiener schnitzel-style and a Bavarian platter with bratwurst, smoked knackwurst and pork schnitzel.
The popular Big Green Egg brand is hosting its 29th annual cookout, Eggtoberfest, at Gwinnett Field with a packed schedule of cooking demos, music and lots of food. Guests can head out for the day to experience unlimited food samples from more than 200 cook teams, celebrity chefs and local restaurants. On stage, cooking experts will share tips and tricks for working with a Big Green Egg.
Tio Lucho’s in Poncey-Highland will highlight Georgia-grown ingredients and Maker’s Mark bourbon whiskey with a five-course dinner with Farmer Partner, an organization that strengthens the connection between local farmers and chefs. The event begins with a Maker’s Mark cocktail reception, followed by a collaboration dinner between five chefs.
6 p.m. Oct. 8. $75 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com
The Art of Pasta Making
Get a sneak peek of Enzo Steakhouse’s forthcoming Midtown location with a pasta-making class at Epicurean Atlanta with chef Andrea Montobbio. Guests will watch Montobbio as he demonstrates how to make two types of fresh pasta. The class begins with charcuterie and a welcome spritz before moving into tagliatelle with Bolognese, Parmigiano and bechamel, followed by radiatori alla vodka. Each course will be paired with wine, and the dinner ends with tiramisu.
Brasserie Margot will host its annual Pride Drag Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Five Atlanta drag performers will take over the restaurant with a Moulin Rouge-inspired show while guests enjoy a meal from Brasserie Margot. The brunch concludes with a dessert buffet.
Sweet Auburn Barbecue will host a barbecue festival at its McDonough location with a variety of local barbecue restaurants and pop-ups. Attendees can sample dishes from the pitmasters before voting for the People’s Choice award to crown a favorite. There will be live bluegrass in the afternoon and a kids zone for families. Participating barbecue makers include Dhaba BBQ, Terminus City Barbecue, No Sauce Smokehouse and Sweet Auburn Barbecue.
Salt, Time and the Smoky Mountain Ham: A Conversation with Darrell Benton
As part of the Museum of Design Atlanta’s exhibit, “Salt: A Design Story,” Darrell Benton of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams will give a talk about the process of making his family’s hams and bacon. The evening includes a tasting of their country ham, bacon and Smoked Jimmy Red Bourbon.
Sample all that Midtown’s restaurants have to offer at this event by Taste of Atlanta, featuring an all-inclusive festival with restaurants and cocktails on the ninth floor of Epicurean Atlanta. There will be more than 25 restaurants offering food samples as well as live music and a DJ. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s food and dining editor Monti Carlo will host the evening with guest Andrea Montobbio of Enzo Steakhouse & Bar inside the Culinary Theatre at Epicurean Atlanta.
Furkids will hold its largest fundraiser of the year for animal lovers to enjoy a night out while supporting rescue cats and dogs. The event will include dinner, an open bar, entertainment and auctions. Dinner will be provided by Eclipse di Luna with drink partners like Gallo Wines, Lucky One Vodka and Don Cosme Tequila.
The Americano has launched a new series that features high-end culinary pairings. In October, experience a three-course meal inspired by Italian Riviera cuisine paired with rosé wines from Château Minuty. Menu offerings include fried calamari with spicy Calabrian chili dipping sauce, lobster tagliatelle and mascarpone cheesecake.
Sidetracked Wine Co. in Chamblee will hold its annual wine festival at its wine shop featuring 36 wines from importers and producers. In addition to ample wine, guests can expect Champagne, a caviar bar, live music and food available for purchase. Tickets include admission, unlimited wine and a Sidetracked Wine Fest glass.
Buckhead Butcher Shop will hold its first Oktober Wurst-Fest celebrating bratwurst, sauerkraut and beer. Tickets include small bites, a flight of German-style beer and a cooking demonstration. Guests can choose between the 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. demonstration where chefs will show how to cook bratwursts and make sauerkraut at home.