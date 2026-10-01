Food & Dining Halloween pub crawl, Oktoberfest celebrations and more October events in Atlanta Listen to spooky stories while drinking across historic Lawrenceville Square. Share Add AJC on Google Listen to spooky stories and enjoy some beer during this Brews & Boos Pub Crawl in historic Lawrenceville Square. (Courtesy of Aurora Theatre)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago

It’s officially fall in Georgia, and that means enjoying a rare stint of pleasant weather with Oktoberfest celebrations, barbecue and a wine festival in Chamblee. Also on the calendar this month is a preview of a new restaurant coming to Midtown, a drag brunch celebrating Atlanta Pride and a conversation about bacon. Here’s the complete lineup of food and drink-focused things to do in metro Atlanta. Brews & Boos Pub Crawl This adults-only haunted history walk will take attendees around historic Lawrenceville Square for spooky tales and plenty of drinks. The pub crawl starts at the Lawrenceville Arts Center before heading to Truck & Tap, Universal Joint and McCray’s Tavern for a drink at each stop and games.

Through Nov. 1. $40 per person. 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/brews-and-boos CentraArchy restaurants in Georgia will bring back its Pink Kiss for a Cure fundraiser this month. (Courtesy of CentraArchy.com) Pink Kiss for the Cure CentraArchy Restaurants will bring back its Pink Kiss for the Cure campaign through the month of October in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Both of Atlanta’s CentraArchy eateries, Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime, will donate 50% of their sales from the Pink Kiss martini to breast cancer research and care. Joey D’s Oak Room. 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063

New York Prime. 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, centraarchy.com/happenings Oktoberfest at Petite Violette Petite Violette returns with its Oktoberfest dinner menu this year with a variety of German and Bavarian dishes. Find offerings like a spaetzle melt, beef goulash soup, German sauerbraten, pork chop wiener schnitzel-style and a Bavarian platter with bratwurst, smoked knackwurst and pork schnitzel.

Through Oct. 24. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com Hundreds of Big Green Egg cookers line the outfield concourse at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville as thousands of attendees gather for the annual EGGtoberfest festival. (Courtesy of Mud Films) Eggtoberfest The popular Big Green Egg brand is hosting its 29th annual cookout, Eggtoberfest, at Gwinnett Field with a packed schedule of cooking demos, music and lots of food. Guests can head out for the day to experience unlimited food samples from more than 200 cook teams, celebrity chefs and local restaurants. On stage, cooking experts will share tips and tricks for working with a Big Green Egg. 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Oct. 3. $69-$89 per person. Free for children 12 and under. 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. biggreenegg.com/pages/eggtoberfest Related Story ‘Nobody invites friends over to microwave," Big Green Egg CEO says Haunting Halloween Burlesque Cabaret Show The Alpharetta location of Roaring Social will hold a Halloween variety show with singers, dancers, aerial acts and fire. Guests can order food and drinks from its menu throughout the evening.

6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $30 per person. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. roaringsocialalpharetta.com Wine Tasting Head to Alpharetta for TBB 122’s wine tasting featuring lesser-known European grape varieties across Spain, Italy and France. Tickets include five wines paired with small bites. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $45 per person. 122 Marietta St., Alpharetta. tbb122.com Farmer Partner Dinner Tio Lucho’s in Poncey-Highland will highlight Georgia-grown ingredients and Maker’s Mark bourbon whiskey with a five-course dinner with Farmer Partner, an organization that strengthens the connection between local farmers and chefs. The event begins with a Maker’s Mark cocktail reception, followed by a collaboration dinner between five chefs. 6 p.m. Oct. 8. $75 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com

Chef Andrea Montobbio will give guests a preview of his forthcoming Midtown location of Enzo while demonstrating how to make fresh pasta. (Courtesy of Enzo Steakhouse) The Art of Pasta Making Get a sneak peek of Enzo Steakhouse’s forthcoming Midtown location with a pasta-making class at Epicurean Atlanta with chef Andrea Montobbio. Guests will watch Montobbio as he demonstrates how to make two types of fresh pasta. The class begins with charcuterie and a welcome spritz before moving into tagliatelle with Bolognese, Parmigiano and bechamel, followed by radiatori alla vodka. Each course will be paired with wine, and the dinner ends with tiramisu. 7-9 p.m., Oct. 9. $85 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/the-art-of-pasta-making-featuring-enzo-steakhouse-bar Brasserie Margot will host a Pride Brunch on Atlanta Pride weekend with a Moulin Rouge-inspired performance. (Courtesy of Brasserie Margot) Pride Drag Brunch Brasserie Margot will host its annual Pride Drag Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Five Atlanta drag performers will take over the restaurant with a Moulin Rouge-inspired show while guests enjoy a meal from Brasserie Margot. The brunch concludes with a dessert buffet.

11:30 a.m. Oct. 10. $85 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta Sweet Auburn Barbecue will hold a barbecue and bluegrass festival at its McDonough location this October. (Courtesy of Jordan Marc) McDonough BBQ & Bluegrass Festival Sweet Auburn Barbecue will host a barbecue festival at its McDonough location with a variety of local barbecue restaurants and pop-ups. Attendees can sample dishes from the pitmasters before voting for the People’s Choice award to crown a favorite. There will be live bluegrass in the afternoon and a kids zone for families. Participating barbecue makers include Dhaba BBQ, Terminus City Barbecue, No Sauce Smokehouse and Sweet Auburn Barbecue. Noon — 4 p.m. Oct. 10. $45 per person, $25 for kids. 1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough. sweetauburnbbq.com/events-1/mcdonough-bbq-bluegrass-fest Salt, Time and the Smoky Mountain Ham: A Conversation with Darrell Benton As part of the Museum of Design Atlanta’s exhibit, “Salt: A Design Story,” Darrell Benton of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams will give a talk about the process of making his family’s hams and bacon. The evening includes a tasting of their country ham, bacon and Smoked Jimmy Red Bourbon.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. $35 per person. 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. museumofdesign.org/moda-events Grand Tasting Midtown Sample all that Midtown’s restaurants have to offer at this event by Taste of Atlanta, featuring an all-inclusive festival with restaurants and cocktails on the ninth floor of Epicurean Atlanta. There will be more than 25 restaurants offering food samples as well as live music and a DJ. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s food and dining editor Monti Carlo will host the evening with guest Andrea Montobbio of Enzo Steakhouse & Bar inside the Culinary Theatre at Epicurean Atlanta. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 15. $95-$135 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com Furkids will hold its annual fundraiser, Paws for Cocktails, this month at its facility in Cumming. (Courtesy of Furkids) Paws for Cocktails Furkids will hold its largest fundraiser of the year for animal lovers to enjoy a night out while supporting rescue cats and dogs. The event will include dinner, an open bar, entertainment and auctions. Dinner will be provided by Eclipse di Luna with drink partners like Gallo Wines, Lucky One Vodka and Don Cosme Tequila.

6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 17. $100 per person. 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming. furkids.org/paws-for-cocktails Rosé & Riviera The Americano has launched a new series that features high-end culinary pairings. In October, experience a three-course meal inspired by Italian Riviera cuisine paired with rosé wines from Château Minuty. Menu offerings include fried calamari with spicy Calabrian chili dipping sauce, lobster tagliatelle and mascarpone cheesecake. 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 18. $145 per person. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta Sidetracked Wine Fest Sidetracked Wine Co. in Chamblee will hold its annual wine festival at its wine shop featuring 36 wines from importers and producers. In addition to ample wine, guests can expect Champagne, a caviar bar, live music and food available for purchase. Tickets include admission, unlimited wine and a Sidetracked Wine Fest glass. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24. $75 per person. 3411 Pierce Drive NE, Chamblee. sidetrackedwine.co