News A.M. ATL: Atlanta v. Atlanta Plus: Trick-or-treating, lobbyists Share Add AJC on Google (Broly Su/AJC)

By Cassidy Alexander 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Did you say “bunny rabbits” this morning? My kindergarten teacher told me if that’s the first thing you say on the first day of the month, you’ll get a present. Apparently the actual tradition requires you to say “rabbit rabbit,” or even “bunny bunny,” to get 30 days of good luck. I like to cover all my bases. Let’s get to it. *But first, check out this week’s episode of “Flagship”!* DOUBLE VISION ATL(TX)NTA. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) On a recent trip to Texas for another story, politics reporter Greg Bluestein made an important pit stop: to investigate the other Atlanta.

Atlanta in East Texas is named after our Atlanta in Georgia. The settlers who landed there in the late 1800s named their new town after their former hometown. Similarities: The name (obviously), origins tied to railroads, traffic, proximity to a Marietta, a Smyrna and a Douglassville

The name (obviously), origins tied to railroads, traffic, proximity to a Marietta, a Smyrna and a Douglassville Differences: Location, populations, mascots Despite the confusion it can cause, the Texas Atlantans have no interest in their town becoming more like the Georgia Atlanta. “Everything moves a little slower around here,” the mayor said, “and we want it to stay that way.” 🔎 READ MORE: Welcome to the other Atlanta. No, the other one.

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TRAFFIC OR TREAT It’s a classic tale of neighborhood vs. nightlife, with a spooky twist. Popular R&B and funk artist Steve Lacy was scheduled to play at Synovus Bank Amphitheater on Oct. 30. The problem started with the addition of a second show on Oct. 31, Halloween.

The Chastain Park Civic Association said the added traffic from the concert is a “needless risk” when hundreds of kids are anticipated to be trick-or-treating around the venue that night.

The neighborhood and venue operator Live Nation usually get along, with nary a noise complaint for the past four years.

The civic association is meeting today with the venue and relevant cities to request the show be moved to Nov. 1. Lacy’s reps didn’t respond to a request for comment, but I’ll leave you with my favorite lyric from his 2022 song “Bad Habit”: “You can’t surprise a Gemini, but you know — it’s biscuits, it’s gravy babe.” 🔎 READ MORE: Chastain Park group says planned Halloween night show more trick than treat SECOND CHANCE A STRIDE in the right direction. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s hard to believe that a year ago, Amir Gilbert was sitting in the DeKalb County Jail facing felony charges.

Now, the 22-year-old has his first job and the charges were dropped, thanks to a pretrial diversion program in DeKalb County. Adults under 24 are more likely to become repeat offenders and land back in jail than people older than them, according to federal research.

DeKalb’s pretrial diversion program, known as STRIDE, aims to fix that.

The voluntary yearlong program is for young people charged with serious but nonviolent felonies. They must meet a list of requirements: monthly meetings, cognitive behavioral therapy, community service and full-time work or school, to name a few.

Started in 2019, the program has counted 75 graduates so far. 🔎 READ MORE: He faced felony charges. Now, DeKalb is giving him a second chance. MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⛽ Georgia gubernatorial candidates on gas prices: Keisha Lance Bottoms would lower the gas tax and cut a surcharge on auto insurance premiums. Rick Jackson would suspend the tax during sharp price spikes and cut state taxes on residential electricity and natural gas. 🗳️ Brad Raffensperger wants to build confidence in the state’s elections at a time when the people running them are on edge. Now in the final months of his run as secretary of state, he continues to resist federal intervention in the electoral process — an effort that dates back to 2020 for the Republican.

🗎 An ethics complaint against Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson has been withdrawn, and a previous complaint failed to move forward. The alleged violations related to a dispute with an HOA. SUMMER SALE When the beach calls, who can resist? (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Getty Images) It was an expensive summer for travel — but that didn’t stop lobbyists from spending nearly $85,000 on trips for Georgia lawmakers. Lobbyists spent about $45,000 on lodging, $23,000 on meals and $16,000 on other travel-related expenses in 2026, the AJC found. It adds up to about the same as last year.

Some of the big spenders included lobbyists for the food industry, the chamber of commerce, auto dealers, AI companies and private prison operators.

Lobbyists say the travel gives lawmakers invaluable education on important issues, but critics say it gives the appearance that influence can be bought. 🔎 READ MORE: Lobbyists spend big on Georgia lawmakers’ summer travel