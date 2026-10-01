A.M. ATL: Atlanta v. Atlanta

Morning, y’all! Did you say “bunny rabbits” this morning? My kindergarten teacher told me if that’s the first thing you say on the first day of the month, you’ll get a present. Apparently the actual tradition requires you to say “rabbit rabbit,” or even “bunny bunny,” to get 30 days of good luck. I like to cover all my bases.
Let’s get to it.
*But first, check out this week’s episode of “Flagship”!*
DOUBLE VISION
On a recent trip to Texas for another story, politics reporter Greg Bluestein made an important pit stop: to investigate the other Atlanta.
Atlanta in East Texas is named after our Atlanta in Georgia. The settlers who landed there in the late 1800s named their new town after their former hometown.
Similarities: The name (obviously), origins tied to railroads, traffic, proximity to a Marietta, a Smyrna and a Douglassville
Differences: Location, populations, mascots
Despite the confusion it can cause, the Texas Atlantans have no interest in their town becoming more like the Georgia Atlanta. “Everything moves a little slower around here,” the mayor said, “and we want it to stay that way.”
It’s a classic tale of neighborhood vs. nightlife, with a spooky twist.
Popular R&B and funk artist Steve Lacy was scheduled to play at Synovus Bank Amphitheater on Oct. 30. The problem started with the addition of a second show on Oct. 31, Halloween.
The Chastain Park Civic Association said the added traffic from the concert is a “needless risk” when hundreds of kids are anticipated to be trick-or-treating around the venue that night.
The neighborhood and venue operator Live Nation usually get along, with nary a noise complaint for the past four years.
The civic association is meeting today with the venue and relevant cities to request the show be moved to Nov. 1.
Lacy’s reps didn’t respond to a request for comment, but I’ll leave you with my favorite lyric from his 2022 song “Bad Habit”: “You can’t surprise a Gemini, but you know — it’s biscuits, it’s gravy babe.”
It’s hard to believe that a year ago, Amir Gilbert was sitting in the DeKalb County Jail facing felony charges.
Now, the 22-year-old has his first job and the charges were dropped, thanks to a pretrial diversion program in DeKalb County.
Adults under 24 are more likely to become repeat offenders and land back in jail than people older than them, according to federal research.
DeKalb’s pretrial diversion program, known as STRIDE, aims to fix that.
The voluntary yearlong program is for young people charged with serious but nonviolent felonies. They must meet a list of requirements: monthly meetings, cognitive behavioral therapy, community service and full-time work or school, to name a few.
Started in 2019, the program has counted 75 graduates so far.
⛽ Georgia gubernatorial candidates on gas prices: Keisha Lance Bottoms would lower the gas tax and cut a surcharge on auto insurance premiums. Rick Jackson would suspend the tax during sharp price spikes and cut state taxes on residential electricity and natural gas.
Carter Library dedicated amid pomp. President Reagan today readily acknowledged that he does not share much political ground with Jimmy Carter, but he praised his predecessor for his dedication to fundamental American values ... “You gave yourself to your country,” Reagan said, “gracing the White House with your passion and intellect and commitment.”
Not too shabby for a peanut farmer.
ONE MORE THING
I can’t say much now, but check AJC.com after 8 a.m. today for some news about the Atlanta Beltline.
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