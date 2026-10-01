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A.M. ATL: Atlanta v. Atlanta

Plus: Trick-or-treating, lobbyists
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
Cassidy Alexander
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Did you say “bunny rabbits” this morning? My kindergarten teacher told me if that’s the first thing you say on the first day of the month, you’ll get a present. Apparently the actual tradition requires you to say “rabbit rabbit,” or even “bunny bunny,” to get 30 days of good luck. I like to cover all my bases.

Let’s get to it.

*But first, check out this week’s episode of “Flagship”!*

DOUBLE VISION

ATL(TX)NTA. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)
ATL(TX)NTA. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)

On a recent trip to Texas for another story, politics reporter Greg Bluestein made an important pit stop: to investigate the other Atlanta.

Atlanta in East Texas is named after our Atlanta in Georgia. The settlers who landed there in the late 1800s named their new town after their former hometown.

Despite the confusion it can cause, the Texas Atlantans have no interest in their town becoming more like the Georgia Atlanta. “Everything moves a little slower around here,” the mayor said, “and we want it to stay that way.”

🔎 READ MORE: Welcome to the other Atlanta. No, the other one.

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TRAFFIC OR TREAT

It’s a classic tale of neighborhood vs. nightlife, with a spooky twist.

Lacy’s reps didn’t respond to a request for comment, but I’ll leave you with my favorite lyric from his 2022 song “Bad Habit”: “You can’t surprise a Gemini, but you know — it’s biscuits, it’s gravy babe.”

🔎 READ MORE: Chastain Park group says planned Halloween night show more trick than treat

SECOND CHANCE

A STRIDE in the right direction. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A STRIDE in the right direction. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s hard to believe that a year ago, Amir Gilbert was sitting in the DeKalb County Jail facing felony charges.

Now, the 22-year-old has his first job and the charges were dropped, thanks to a pretrial diversion program in DeKalb County.

🔎 READ MORE: He faced felony charges. Now, DeKalb is giving him a second chance.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

Georgia gubernatorial candidates on gas prices: Keisha Lance Bottoms would lower the gas tax and cut a surcharge on auto insurance premiums. Rick Jackson would suspend the tax during sharp price spikes and cut state taxes on residential electricity and natural gas.

🗳️ Brad Raffensperger wants to build confidence in the state’s elections at a time when the people running them are on edge. Now in the final months of his run as secretary of state, he continues to resist federal intervention in the electoral process — an effort that dates back to 2020 for the Republican.

🗎 An ethics complaint against Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson has been withdrawn, and a previous complaint failed to move forward. The alleged violations related to a dispute with an HOA.

SUMMER SALE

When the beach calls, who can resist? (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Getty Images)
When the beach calls, who can resist? (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Getty Images)

It was an expensive summer for travel — but that didn’t stop lobbyists from spending nearly $85,000 on trips for Georgia lawmakers.

🔎 READ MORE: Lobbyists spend big on Georgia lawmakers’ summer travel

NEWS BITES

Georgia public school students ahead of their peers nationwide on SAT scores

Email me your SAT score if you remember it.

Atlanta’s Rashaun Williams gets full-time ‘Shark Tank’ status in his own town

Hello, Shark!

FTC is investigating OpenAI and Anthropic over possible risks to consumers

Consumers, beware.

Most women with breast cancer don’t have a family history of it

Here’s a chilling fact for your morning: About 80% of breast cancers develop in women with risk factors other than being female and over 40. Get your screenings!

From forests to flight, new commission to study Georgia’s biofuel potential

Agriculture 🤝 aerospace

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 1, 1986

The Atlanta Journal front page on Oct. 1, 1986.
The Atlanta Journal front page on Oct. 1, 1986.

Carter Library dedicated amid pomp. President Reagan today readily acknowledged that he does not share much political ground with Jimmy Carter, but he praised his predecessor for his dedication to fundamental American values ... “You gave yourself to your country,” Reagan said, “gracing the White House with your passion and intellect and commitment.”

Not too shabby for a peanut farmer.

ONE MORE THING

I can’t say much now, but check AJC.com after 8 a.m. today for some news about the Atlanta Beltline.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.