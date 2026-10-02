Heavy rain, flash flooding could drench Georgia this weekend

Put a rain hat on your head and a lid on your pumpkin spice latte. It looks like October’s first weekend will be very wet.
The National Weather Service predicts 3-4 inches of rain in some locations across much of Georgia from Friday afternoon through Monday. Rainfall could exceed 5 inches in some spots and cause localized flash flooding, the agency said Thursday.
It’s still too early to know exactly where the heaviest rain may fall, but the wettest time period is expected to stretch from Saturday afternoon into Monday, the Weather Service said.
“Uncertainty remains high regarding where the heaviest rainfall occurs and how much,” the agency said.
Those showers could dampen crowds at numerous concerts, sporting events and festivals scheduled for this weekend across metro Atlanta and beyond.
On Friday evening, TLC and Salt-N-Pepa perform at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park and Treaty Oak Revival will perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
The Decatur Book Festival runs Friday and Saturday, when a large street fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is scheduled to close streets.
Also Saturday, thousands of football fans will descend in Athens when Georgia takes on Vanderbilt at 12:45 p.m. The NWS is predicting a 40% chance of precipitation at noon in Athens. That increases to 80% by 6 p.m.
In Atlanta, there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms daily from Friday through Monday.
High temperatures will hover in the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday and Saturday before dropping into the 70s the following two days, according to the NWS.