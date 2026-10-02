Heavy rain, flash flooding could drench Georgia this weekend

Metro Atlanta and beyond could be in for a very wet weekend. A forecast from the National Weather Service says up to 5 inches or more of rain is possible in some places from Friday evening through Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC FILE)

Up to 5 inches of rain is possible from Friday through Monday, though the National Weather Service said it’s uncertain which areas will be hit hardest.

Up to 5 inches of rain is possible from Friday through Monday, though the National Weather Service said it’s uncertain which areas will be hit hardest.

Put a rain hat on your head and a lid on your pumpkin spice latte. It looks like October’s first weekend will be very wet.

The National Weather Service predicts 3-4 inches of rain in some locations across much of Georgia from Friday afternoon through Monday. Rainfall could exceed 5 inches in some spots and cause localized flash flooding, the agency said Thursday.

It’s still too early to know exactly where the heaviest rain may fall, but the wettest time period is expected to stretch from Saturday afternoon into Monday, the Weather Service said.

“Uncertainty remains high regarding where the heaviest rainfall occurs and how much,” the agency said.