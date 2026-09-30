Politics Judge tosses Trump administration lawsuit seeking Georgia voter data Ruling is the latest setback for Justice Department as it seeks to obtain voter information in advance of midterm elections. Share Add AJC on Google “I will always protect the sensitive personal information of Georgians, in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the judge's ruling tossing the Trump administration's lawsuit. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2024)

By Caleb Groves 23 minutes ago

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice seeking to compel Georgia to hand over sensitive voter information. The ruling is the latest in a string of legal losses for the Trump administration as it seeks voter data ahead of the midterm elections. U.S. District Court Judge Victoria Marie Calvert on Wednesday found that federal law doesn’t preempt Georgia’s voter privacy law. Calvert also ruled that the National Voter Registration and the Help America Vote Act do not require the state to disclose the sensitive voter data asked for by the administration.

The Trump administration has now lost more than two dozen of the 30 cases it filed against states that have refused to hand over unredacted voter rolls to the administration. Related Story Feds are seeking noncitizen voters. They’ve found three in Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger welcomed the ruling. “I will always protect the sensitive personal information of Georgians, in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “I will not give in and break the law for anyone. Period.” The secretary of state’s office previously told the Justice Department it has shared all of the voter information it could under state law.

In an editorial for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Raffensperger called sharing voters’ data with the Justice Department “reckless” and illegal.