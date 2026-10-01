Business ‘A defining milestone’: Beltline finalizes land deals to finish trail loop Beltline officials complete nearly 200 land transactions, paving the way to finish the 22-mile loop by 2030. Share Add AJC on Google Bikers ride along the Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail in June. That month a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the completion of the longest continuous trail in the Atlanta Beltline. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 15 minutes ago

The puzzle that is the Atlanta Beltline’s main trail has been solved. With a 0.2-acre purchase in northwest Atlanta, the Beltline has acquired all the land it needs to complete its 22-mile contiguous trail loop that will encircle the city. The process to assemble one of the country’s largest rails-to-trails corridors took about two decades, spanning four mayoral administrations. It involved nearly 200 land closings and more than $200 million, but it paves the way for the loop’s completion by 2030. Clyde Higgs, the Beltline’s president and CEO, called it “a defining milestone” for a project that wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

“What began as a vision has become one of the most ambitious urban transformation projects in the country,” Higgs said in a news release. “And this milestone gives us the foundation to finish what we started.” Bikers ride along the Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail, Friday, June 12, 2026. On June 12, a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the completion of the longest continuous trail in the Atlanta Beltline. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) The final land closing was on English Street in Blandtown, plugging a small gap in the planned Northwest Trail. The 0.2-acre vacant parcel was purchased for roughly $550,000 in a transaction that closed Sept. 22. In isolation, it’s a small piece of innocuous property changing hands. But when pieced into the larger Beltline puzzle, it’s just as essential as all the others, said Dave Pierce, the Beltline’s vice president of real estate and asset management.

“When you’re constructing a circle, every acquisition is equally important because if you don’t have it, you don’t have a complete loop,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Every transaction has been different. The smallest one was 15 square feet — the size of a closet,” he said, adding that the largest was 65 acres from Norfolk Southern. “It’s just every type of land use you can imagine, from a single-family homeowner to a Fortune 500 company.” “There’s no such thing as easy when it comes to buying land in a major city,” he continued. “It’s been a ton of work.” Related Story Atlanta bet on the Beltline 20 years ago. The city will never be the same. The Northwest Trail was a unique challenge because the 4.3-mile stretch needed to carve its own path from Blandtown to Lindbergh. There was no existing rail corridor in that area. In 2024, a large piece of that gap was filled when the Beltline paid $11 million to acquire the three parcels that comprise the former Elleven45 Lounge, an infamous nightclub that had been shut down over a deadly shooting. The Beltline later added an adjacent 3.2 acres for potential affordable housing and commercial space development. This aerial image shows the Elleven45 Lounge (bottom center) on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. The Atlanta Beltline purchased the well-known closed nightclub as it began construction on its northwest corridor into Buckhead. (Miguel Martinez / AJC) An economic impact analysis released in May found the Beltline’s development spurred $14.2 billion in private investment — surpassing its initial $10 billion goal five years ahead of schedule. It’s also credited with helping to create tens of thousands of full-time jobs from companies operating in the trail’s orbit.

In June, the Beltline completed nearly 17 contiguous miles of trail, a stretch colloquially referred to as “The U” that connects the eastside and westside of the city. The Beltline also has a goal of creating or preserving 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030, and the organization said it is 81% of the way there. The Beltline has purchased property from sellers ranging from landowners, railroads, utilities, large companies, apartment complexes and religious organizations. Eminent domain was also used with the city’s approval. An artist's rendering from Smith Dalia Architects of the Overlook at Garson, a 130-unit affordable housing development in Lindbergh set to be completed in 2028. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.) The Beltline has amassed 94 acres of development sites along the trail loop, and Pierce said the organization plans to remain aggressive. “The market has good times and bad times, so we’re always looking for those opportunities to go on offense and control land,” he said. “… Being able to get the affordability in there before the trail comes has been a great turn of events because it hasn’t always been that way.”