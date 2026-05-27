Inside the new U.S. Soccer headquarters in Georgia

U.S. Soccer officially opened the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center in Fayetteville as its new headquarters. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as the first home base for all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams. USWNT coach Emma Hayes called it a “seismic moment” for the sport as the organization works towards growing soccer to become the most played sport in the U.S. Producer Jaide Garcia tours the facility and explores its team-focused features.

1:40