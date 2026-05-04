A.M. ATL: Moving downriver

Morning, y’all! Happy Star Wars Day to all who observe. You know, “May the 4th be with you?” That cracks ‘em up down at the Mos Eisley Cantina.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Happy Star Wars Day to all who observe. You know, “May the 4th be with you?” That cracks ‘em up down at the Mos Eisley Cantina.
Let’s get to it.
In 2008, tests from the University of Georgia alerted North Georgia’s multibillion-dollar carpet industry that dangerous PFAs, or “forever chemicals” found in stain-proofing treatments were polluting the area’s drinking water. Statewide tests in 2012 and 2016 confirmed this.
Still, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division did little to confront the problem.
These are just some of the findings from the latest investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Associated Press and FRONTLINE (PBS) into Georgia’s carpet industry.
AJC investigative reporter Dylan Jackson talked to residents in Calhoun who have high PFA levels in their blood and health problems typically linked to PFAs.
“I’m still surprised by generosity and openness of our sources, many of whom share deeply personal stories about their health and struggle,” he told me. “To me, this reflects the deep frustration many feel throughout the region, and only further underscores why we need to tell these stories.”
🔎 READ MORE: The lengths regulators went through to avoid the problem
The Atlanta Journal‑Constitution and FRONTLINE are hosting a special screening of Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy tonight at the historic DeSoto Theatre in Rome, Ga. The documentary is part of a months-long investigative effort from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Post and Courier in South Carolina, AL.com in Alabama, FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Associated Press.
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After years of protests, unrest, backlash and controversy, Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center is observing its first year of operation.
🔎 READ MORE: What Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said about the center
🗳️ The State Election Board nixed a measure to ditch touchscreen voting for the “backup” hand-marked paper ballot system. A reminder: Lawmakers have to make some sort of decision by July 1, the self-imposed deadline to replace counting votes using QR codes and switch to another method.
⚡ Tech giants have an unlikely ally in their push for more data centers: Building trades unions. After all, the more big buildings being built, the more builders on the bill.
🙏🏿 “Dear brother, you finally made it home.” U.S. Rep. David Scott was memorialized this weekend at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock did the eulogy.
Georgia’s recent droughts and wildfires haven’t just destroyed buildings and endangered lives. It may take years for wildlife and local flora to recover. Fires destroy nesting sites, cause damage and long-term stress to trees, and create huge ripples of consequence across delicate ecosystems.
However, the Georgia Gardener Charles Seabrook leaves us with a forehead kiss of a thought before we get too sad about it:
Droughts and wildfires have for eons been part of nature’s cycles. While many individual plants and animals perish during droughts, their species as a whole survive and produce new generations. The creatures have endured numerous droughts over the millennia, and they’ll rebound when the rains come back.
Thank you, Mr. Seabrook. I feel a little better now.
Job ad in middle Georgia: ‘paranormal affairs chief,’ ‘purveyor of ghosts’
It’s all fun and games until you purvey right into a ghost who doesn’t want to be messed with.
Golden Tempo takes the Kentucky Derby in last-to-first win
Golden Tempo, indeed!
Did you find an animal nesting near your house? Here’s what to do
Spoiler: The very first advisement is “Leave it alone.”
These $25 (or less!) wines taste like they cost much more
I find having one or two slightly developed opinions about wine goes a really long way, even if it’s two opinions more than you really care to form on the subject.
May 4, 1955
Wife diets to win back her hubby. Mrs. Lillian Korzen, who is 43, 5 foot 2, and weighs 190 pounds, decided today she will try to lose 63 pounds in five months in an effort to win back her husband. Her husband, Michael, 42, is suing for divorce on charges of cruelty. He told Circuit Judge Cornelius J. Harrington last week he would take her back if she reduced to the 127 pounds she weighed when they married in 1937. ... the judge spent an hour with each and obtained Mrs. Korzen’s promise to diet.
Yep, there’s not enough time in the world to unpack all of that.
This weekend my husband and I watched a movie that got so weird in the middle, we had to pause it and pick it up again the next day. After calling time out, we sat in muted contemplation, wondering aloud at the dubious outer bounds of human creativity. In fact, I had to have him verbally verify that we had seen what I thought we saw.
The film was the 1955 movie musical “Oklahoma.”
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Until next time.