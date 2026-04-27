Business Georgia declares ‘Level 1′ drought, urges conservation. Here’s what to know. The move won’t trigger new water use restrictions, but those could come soon if the state’s worst drought since 2007 doesn’t ease. A farm pond that irrigates farmer Lee Nunn’s cotton field has lost water in Morgan County on April 23, 2026. A worsening drought is impacting Georgia’s farmers. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Drew Kann 56 minutes ago Share

Georgia officials issued a ″Level 1″ drought declaration Monday, a move that will require public water systems to encourage conservation as a historic and unusual spring drought grips the Peach State. The declaration is the first lever Georgia can pull in response to a drought. The move doesn’t trigger any new water restrictions for now but brings Georgia one step closer to placing limits on certain water uses for the first time in a decade.

Georgia is enduring its most intense drought since 2007, according to the National Weather Service. More than 98% of the state is facing “severe,” “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map released last week. Those are the third, fourth and fifth most-serious levels, respectively, on the federal government’s five-tier scale. Parts of Georgia received badly needed rain over the weekend, but it was nowhere near enough to put a dent in the drought. Most areas have accumulated rainfall deficits of a foot or more over the last six months. Some locations have shortfalls of more than 15 inches. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s director, Jeff Cown, was weighing a “Level 1″ declaration in response to the drought. EPD staff informed all public water systems in the state on April 17 that it was considering the move and then held a series of meetings with local water managers to discuss the plan.

A crack in the ground is seen at Lee Nunn’s wheat field in Madison on April 23, 2026. The worsening drought is impacting Georgia’s farmers. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A “Level 1″ declaration means all public water systems are required to launch messaging campaigns to encourage their customers to conserve water. In a press release about the announcement, EPD said the communications should be “designed to help citizens better understand drought, its impact on water supplies, and the need for water conservation.” EPD’s guidance says they should also offer concrete steps residential and commercial customers can take to cut down on water use, beyond just limiting outdoor watering. Outdoor watering in Georgia is already restricted to the hours between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. year-round. EPD requires the campaigns use at least one of the following to get the message out: newspaper ads, water bill inserts, website homepage notifications, social media posts or public library notices, according to state rules adopted in 2015. The last time Georgia was under a “Level 1″ declaration was between October and December 2019.

If drought conditions don’t improve, EPD could move into “Level 2″ of its response plan, which would trigger new water use restrictions. Those would include whittling landscape watering down to two days a week and barring other outdoor water uses, like running ornamental fountains, noncommercial pressure washing and washing cars. Georgia’s last “Level 2″ declaration came during a drought in 2016. Lee Nunn poses for a portrait at his field of newly planted cotton in Morgan County on April 23, 2026. Though this field is irrigated, Nunn would rather rely on rain than the costly irrigation system. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Georgia periodically experiences droughts, but the timing of this spring drought is unusual. For Atlanta and much of the rest of Georgia, December through March is typically one of the wettest parts of the year, according to the National Weather Service. That moisture helps recharge soils, reservoirs and aquifers ahead of the hotter spring and summer months.