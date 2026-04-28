Investigations Georgia officials watched, waited as carpet mills polluted water with toxic chemicals Northwest Georgia reckons with sickness and litigation after residents drank contaminated water for decades. State regulators did little to stem forever chemicals as they spread through the region. Calhoun resident Stormy Bost has been diagnosed with liver and thyroid conditions — the types of ailments that research has linked to PFAS. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) ( Miguel Martinez/AJC )

By Dylan Jackson Jason Dearen (Associated Press) and Justin Price 1 hour ago Share

CALHOUN — Growing up in northwest Georgia, Stormy Bost lived her life in the water. During summers she plucked crawdads from the neighborhood creek and played in its cool depths, racing home for dinner to beat the setting sun. Waiting for her were pitchers of sweet tea, which her family brewed using tap water.

“Your family’s going through a gallon every day or two, and it’s cheap,” Bost said. “But it comes from the faucet.” As a parent, Bost made sweet tea the same way for her own children — until a few years ago when she learned the local tap water contained toxic chemicals called PFAS. Bost and her husband are raising two daughters in Calhoun, the same small river town dominated by the region’s multibillion-dollar carpet industry where she was reared. For decades, textile mills relied on PFAS in popular brands like Stainmaster and Scotchgard for stain resistance. Some of the chemicals that didn’t stick on carpets were flushed with the industry’s wastewater into local sewer pipes and, eventually, the region’s rivers. The same odorless, colorless chemicals in tap water here have accumulated in Bost’s body, blood tests show. Her PFAS levels are higher than national health guidelines consider safe and, at 34, she has been diagnosed with liver and thyroid conditions — the types of ailments that research has linked to PFAS.

Emilia Pierce (right) pours a glass of store-bought sweet tea while talking with her mother, Stormy Bost, in the kitchen of their Calhoun home. The family no longer brews tea using local tap water. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Bost is not alone. Everyone in the region seems to know someone whose health problems, including certain types of cancer, could be caused by PFAS, which are commonly known as forever chemicals because they persist in people and take decades or more to break down in the environment. This crisis was predictable. For more than two decades, scientists have warned of the risks to humans and animals posed by the kinds of chemicals spreading out of the mills. Even without federal limits on chemicals like PFAS, states have the authority to protect public health and the environment. Instead, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) did little to confront the problem, issuing neither fish advisories nor do-not-drink orders to the public even as concerns grew among scientists and federal regulators about the dangers of PFAS, an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Associated Press and FRONTLINE (PBS) has found. Testing by the University of Georgia that alerted the industry and state in 2008, when Bost was in her teens, showed the local Conasauga River that supplies the region’s drinking water was polluted. That same year, the state’s environmental director told carpet makers the agency would not be taking action on the chemicals. The state’s own testing, which did not occur until 2012 and 2016, when Bost was a young mother, confirmed the university’s results. In 2019, as her daughters turned 8 and 9, federal tests still detected PFAS.

At EPA, a spokesperson said the federal agency is working to offer technical and financial support in the region. “EPA’s focus today is forward‑looking: working with Georgia, Alabama, affected communities, and water systems to identify PFAS contamination, reduce exposure, and hold polluters accountable where the law supports it,” agency spokesperson Jake Murphy wrote in an email. While tracing the cause of Bost’s thyroid and liver conditions is difficult, what she and her doctor know is that the drinking water and the river contained PFAS. “There’s a lot of us and we’re sick,” Bost said. “We don’t know what’s next.” Red alert in Alabama When PFAS started showing up in Alabama’s drinking water in 2016, local water utility officials looked to Georgia for answers.

Eastern Alabama and northwest Georgia share a river system that originates in the Blue Ridge Mountains and flows through both states on the way to Mobile Bay. This watershed feeds the region’s carpet mills, which use vast amounts of water, especially in the dyeing process. It is also the source of drinking water for utilities downriver that serve hundreds of thousands of people. After tests showed PFAS in water at levels exceeding EPA’s voluntary health guidelines at the time, Alabama’s environmental regulators alerted their federal counterparts and asked Georgia’s EPD for help identifying the source. When high levels of forever chemicals were detected in the drinking water of eastern Alabama towns like Gadsden in 2016, the local water utility looked to Georgia for answers. (Will McLelland/al.com 2025) Georgia had known for years that the waters flowing from Dalton, the hub of the state’s dominant carpet industry, contained high levels of PFAS, including versions that research showed were linked to some types of cancer. Despite Alabama’s urgent request, Georgia’s environmental regulators did not respond in kind, interviews and internal government records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show.

At the time, “EPD was very defensive,” said Jim Giattina, former director of EPA’s Water Protection Division who organized a call between the two states to coordinate. “There was certainly no commitment on their part to do any more monitoring.” After the call EPA initiated with the two states, Alabama sent letters to Georgia in 2017 and 2018 requesting data. In one research brief, Alabama officials noted that Georgia’s environmental regulators did not require industrial users to monitor for PFAS. RELATED From partner al.com: Georgia carpet empire’s forever chemicals polluted Alabama drinking water EPD’s Truszczynski, who joined the agency in 2016, said she found no record of Georgia’s response to Alabama. “We’re always very happy to work with our friends in Alabama,” she said. Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management did not respond to multiple requests for an interview or for comment.

For years, testing in Georgia by industry, academics and government showed the chemicals continued flowing toward Alabama. In 2008, the University of Georgia study found “staggeringly high” levels of PFAS in the water downriver from Dalton-area carpet mills. By that time, an EPA panel had determined the type of stain-resistant chemicals used by carpet makers were likely carcinogenic. Georgia’s environmental regulators, concerned the levels in the river were much higher than what early research considered safe, funded a subsequent UGA study that found the chemicals in the river’s fish, state records show. Absent guidelines from the federal government, EPD did not make any recommendations or issue advisories, the agency said. Environmental groups wrote a letter imploring EPA leaders and then-EPD Director Carol Couch to regulate PFAS more aggressively. They noted state regulators elsewhere had begun to act. “The residents of Georgia deserve no less protection than what has been afforded to residents in other states,” the coalition of 21 organizations wrote in March 2008. In 2008, the University of Georgia study found “staggeringly high” levels of PFAS in the water downriver from Dalton-area carpet mills. By that time, an EPA panel had determined the type of stain-resistant chemicals used by carpet makers were likely carcinogenic. Georgia’s environmental regulators, concerned the levels in the river were much higher than what early research considered safe, funded a subsequent UGA study that found the chemicals in the river’s fish, state records show. Absent guidelines from the federal government, EPD did not make any recommendations or issue advisories, the agency said. Environmental groups wrote a letter imploring EPA leaders and then-EPD Director Carol Couch to regulate PFAS more aggressively. They noted state regulators elsewhere had begun to act. “The residents of Georgia deserve no less protection than what has been afforded to residents in other states,” the coalition of 21 organizations wrote in March 2008. Months later, Couch met privately with carpet company representatives and their trade association, the Carpet and Rug Institute, according to records of testimony given during lawsuits against the companies. Werner Braun, then the carpet institute’s director, later informed his board about the meeting with Couch, noting EPD “has no plans to initiate regulatory action” on PFAS, according to two court deposition transcripts. Braun told his board that Couch also indicated EPD “would probably look at the issue again in five years.” Braun noted the subject of drinking water never came up, according to one of the depositions. The Carpet and Rug Institute, in downtown Dalton, has been an advocate for the industry on political matters and regulatory issues. In 2008, as environmentalists were calling for action on PFAS, Georgia's top environmental official met with the institute’s director and carpet company representatives to discuss PFAS. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

The meeting with Couch went so well that one carpet executive thanked the attendees for “gaining this good outcome,” according to the transcripts. In a text message seeking comment, Couch said PFAS were only an “emerging concern” at the time and that EPA had not established drinking water standards. EPA’s first guidance about PFAS levels came in 2009. “To the Carpet and Rug Institute I offered no respite from state regulation of PFAS,” Couch wrote the AJC and AP. She added that the five-year time frame she mentioned was typical for new water rules and that, in 2008, EPD “had neither the sufficient science, expertise nor resources to undertake action independent of USEPA.” A representative for the carpet institute declined to comment. Braun did not respond to a request to comment for this story. It would be another four years until EPD tested the Conasauga River.

‘Smoking gun’ During the nearly two decades since that meeting with carpet executives in 2008, Georgia regulators intermittently tested the waters south of Dalton, confirming time and again the extensive contamination. Despite these results, and the discovery of PFAS in the drinking water of several northwest Georgia towns, EPD did not post this data on its website until 2020. By that time, EPD testing had found PFAS in Calhoun’s drinking water — the same water that Bost, her husband and two daughters relied on. When EPA in 2022 issued stricter guidelines for the amount of PFAS in drinking water it considered safe, the city of about 20,000 was several times above this new limit. The local riverkeeper, Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, took action. On a cold, drizzly December day in 2022, Demonbreun-Chapman idled his boat on the Coosawattee River, a waterway that feeds into the Conasauga near Calhoun.

The rain made conditions ideal to test for PFAS pollution flowing into the river, a task riverkeepers have taken on elsewhere. He watched as ribbons of water ran off the riverbank from a local farm. Demonbreun-Chapman suspected the massive farm was contaminated by PFAS-laden sludge used as fertilizer. The sludge, also known as biosolids, was made from wastewater sent to the local utility and spread on land throughout the area. Downstream from the farm is the spot where Calhoun’s municipal water system draws river water to treat and eventually deliver to the taps of thousands of customers. The test results alarmed Demonbreun-Chapman. The water running off the farm tested thousands of times higher than federal drinking water standards for forever chemicals. The city had no effective system to remove PFAS when treating it for the tap. The riverkeeper believed he had found a major source of contamination. Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director and riverkeeper for the Coosa River Basin Initiative, stands by the Coosawattee River. His group sued the city of Calhoun over PFAS contamination in the municipal water system, alleging sludge with forever chemicals polluted local water. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

“That was the smoking gun,” Demonbreun-Chapman said. The samples collected that rainy day became key to a lawsuit his organization, the Coosa River Basin Initiative, filed along with the Southern Environmental Law Center against Calhoun more than a year later. The legal complaint alleged stain-resistant chemicals used by carpet mills in Calhoun had contaminated the sludge, which in turn polluted the water. In a victory for environmental groups, Calhoun settled the case in 2024 and agreed to filter its water for PFAS, stop spreading sludge, test private drinking wells and keep the community informed of risk. The city did not admit liability. RELATED From 2024: Calhoun reaches settlement in ‘forever chemicals’ lawsuit EPD requires none of these actions. Years of static budgets, staffing turnover, a culture of industry deference and a sluggish response by federal regulators have left the agency unprepared to address a contamination crisis of this size and scope, said Demonbreun-Chapman and others.

“Nobody else was coming,” he said. EPD has a broad mandate, tasked with issuing permits, conducting inspections and providing emergency response to hazardous spills. The agency’s $128 million budget comes from fees as well as state and federal funds. EPD is overseen by the Board of Natural Resources, whose members are appointed by the governor. A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that PFAS contamination is a problem facing states across the U.S. “Addressing this issue has been a top priority for the state and EPD for several years,” said Kemp spokesperson Andrew Isenhour. In 2022, then-EPD director Richard Dunn told state lawmakers the agency sees so many annual departures that it turns over its entire staff every five or six years. Most leave to take other positions with EPA or in the private sector, often for higher pay, he said. “Having a lot of institutional knowledge is critical,” Dunn said, adding: “Having a turnover rate that high is almost an existential challenge for us.”