Food & Dining These $25 (or less!) wines taste like they cost much more Skip the guesswork: These grocery store bottles drink well above their price. Elouan rosé 2023 is made from 100% pinot noir, has a bouncing fruity profile and costs just $20. (Courtesy of Stoller Wine Group)

By Katie Kelly Bell 1 hour ago Share

Finding a wine of high quality and good value is easier than you might think. Use these three tried and true strategies to pick a good bottle of wine at the grocery store. First, look for specificity. Wine labels that mention a specific vineyard, valley or region, or say “estate grown,” are made from fruit only grown in that place. Wines from a larger, more generic geographic designation such as “California” may include grapes trucked in from all over the state.

Second, look for award stickers; they indicate the wine has been tasted by experts who agreed it was noteworthy enough to be recognized with an award. Third, opt for wines that are unique. If the brand you are considering makes several different varietals — rosé, chardonnay, cabernet — chances are they are making an average version of each. On the other hand, the winery that only makes, say, pinot noir, specializes in it, and likely does it well. Quality is not always defined by price and a little detective work can help you make the best choice for your hard-earned dollars. Cheers to drinking well and spending less. (Prices are approximate). Charles Krug Chardonnay, Carneros, California, 2024. (Courtesy of Charles Krug)

Best white wines under $25 Pighin pinot grigio, Friuli, Italy, 2023: This lovely wine is from Friuli-Venezia Giulia (better known as Friuli), an appellation in northeastern Italy known for high-quality white wine expressions that showcase minerality and freshness. This one dances with tropical fruit and floral notes. A perfect porch sipper that also pairs well with a crab salad. $19.

Matua sauvignon blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2024: The superior quality of Marlborough sauvignon blanc is amazingly consistent, and this one is no exception. Bright and juicy with zesty lime, citrus and grapefruit notes, it’s a white wine made for daytime sipping or enjoying with a selection of freshly shucked oysters. $14 Charles Krug chardonnay, Carneros, California, 2024: Charles Krug is one of Napa’s iconic founding wineries and this expression highlights the Carneros region, a region venerated for its cool climate chardonnay and pinot noir fruit. Notes of lemon cream, peach and nectarine play against a nice structure and easy minerality, making it a fine choice for roasted chicken or pasta with a cream sauce. $25 Best rosé wines under $25 Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône réserve rosé, France, 2025: The Perrin family has been cultivating grapes and making wine in France for five generations, so they know a thing or two about winemaking. Hailing from France’s Rhone Valley, this wine is a blend of four varietals: grenache, syrah, cinsault and mourvedre. The palate shows soft notes of wild strawberry, white flowers and currant, complemented by a juicy finish that makes it ideal for poolside sipping. $14 Fleur de Mer Côtes de Provence rosé, 2025: France’s Provence region is the world’s standard-bearer for elegant rosé expressions, and this one is a textbook example. It’s delicate and pretty in the glass with crisp zingy freshness and notes of watermelon, mint and rose petal. A classy sipper perfectly suited for spicy dishes or sushi. $16 Elouan rosé, Oregon, 2023: This is made from 100% pinot noir. Whole-cluster pressing lends this rosé a bouncing fruity profile of watermelon, pink grapefruit and white flowers. Plan a weekend at the lake and pop and pour this one with barbecue. $20

Mommessin Beaujolais Villages Grandes Mises, France, 2024 .(Courtesy of Winebow) Best light reds under $25 Mommessin Beaujolais Villages Grandes Mises, France, 2024: Made from 100% gamay and aged in stainless steel, this wine is juicy, light and fresh on the palate with ripe blackcurrant and raspberry notes. It’s not a heavyweight, but rather has a fresh, clean profile well-suited to a slight chill before serving. Terrific with fried chicken or wood-fired pizza. A great alternative to an entry-level pinot noir at a great price. $22 Metz Road Riverview Vineyard, estate grown, California, 2021: This is a great example of sleuthing out a wine that showcases a specific vineyard or site. Made from sustainably farmed fruit grown exclusively in the Riverview Vineyard in Monterey, the wine delivers notes of cherry-raspberry, black tea, and warm spice. It’s lovely with grilled salmon. $22 Yalumba Samuel’s Collection grenache, Barossa, Australia, 2022: Yalumba has been a family-run winery for 175 years and they show great care with every wine they craft. This 100% grenache is made from old bush vines, which brings a special tension and concentrated energy to the wine. Light on the oak, it’s elegant and savory, making it perfect with a grilled burger. $22 Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut Sonoma, (NV). (Courtesy of Gloria Ferrer)