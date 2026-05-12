Here are the details for the Falcons’ regular-season game in Madrid

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the Falcons’ rookie minicamp at the team’s training facility on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Falcons will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8 at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. The Week 9 contest will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and will be televised on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.

For two months, the Falcons have known they’ll be playing a regular-season game in Madrid this fall. On Tuesday afternoon, they learned their opponent and where the game falls on their schedule.

This marks the second NFL game in Madrid — the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders last fall — and the fifth international contest in Falcons history.

“We are truly honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Bernabéu, one of the world’s most iconic venues,” Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles said in the release. “This matchup represents a unique opportunity to connect with fans in Spain, and we sincerely appreciate the NFL’s continued commitment to growing the game on a global stage.”

Beadles, citing Atlanta’s status as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, added the Falcons are grateful to build connections with Spanish supporters this summer before their trip to Real Madrid C.F.’s home stadium in the fall.

“Our players are incredibly appreciative of the chance to compete in such a historic setting, and we are committed to delivering a game that reflects the Bernabéu’s rich tradition,” Beadles said. “We are grateful to the NFL for entrusting us with a role in the league’s international growth, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.”