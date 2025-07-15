The tiny Atlanta jail cell that survived more than 100 years
Before police cars and radios, Atlanta officers needed somewhere to hold arrestees while waiting for transport. In the 1890s, the Atlanta Police Department installed lock-up boxes across the city, tiny one-man jail cells used as temporary holding spaces until horse-drawn paddy wagons arrived. Today, only one remains. Hidden in Inman Park, the historic lock-up box survived demolition, changed hands multiple times, and eventually returned to the neighborhood in the 1970s after Inman Park became a historic district. The AJC’s Najja Parker steps inside the tiny cell to explore the strange and unsettling history behind one of Atlanta’s most unusual surviving artifacts.
Inside the AJC's ultimate biscuit taste test
We put six biscuits to the test — no butter, just flavor, texture and structure. There was one clear winner.
Why Atlanta’s soccer boom before the World Cup is personal for Arthur Blank
The Blanks' personal soccer story helped shape Atlanta’s World Cup moment. Credits: AJC | Elon University | Erica Denhoff / Getty Images | Ken Sugiura / AJC
Atlanta rises as the Hawks clash with the Knicks in the NBA playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks are giving big playoff energy as they face off against the New York Knicks with something to prove.
Atlanta Hawks fans bring the energy ahead of Game 6
The Atlanta Hawks are stepping into Game 6 with the city behind them. It’s all presence: fits on point, energy loud without a word, everybody locked in.