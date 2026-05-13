See inside Atlanta's controversial police training center

After prolonged protest and controversy, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has now been in operation for a year. AJC reporter Shaddi Abusaid gets a first look inside the sprawling 85‑acre facility since its official opening. The decision to build the center drew intense opposition from activists in Atlanta and beyond, but since opening in April 2025, about 650 police and fire recruits have trained at the $117 million complex. Department leaders call the center a “game-changer,” saying it has boosted morale and strengthened recruitment and retention after years of training in dilapidated facilities and traveling miles between separate training locations. More than a year into operation, the facility now offers a clearer view of how it is being used and assessed by city officials and first responders.

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