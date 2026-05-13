See inside Atlanta's controversial police training center
After prolonged protest and controversy, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has now been in operation for a year. AJC reporter Shaddi Abusaid gets a first look inside the sprawling 85‑acre facility since its official opening. The decision to build the center drew intense opposition from activists in Atlanta and beyond, but since opening in April 2025, about 650 police and fire recruits have trained at the $117 million complex. Department leaders call the center a “game-changer,” saying it has boosted morale and strengthened recruitment and retention after years of training in dilapidated facilities and traveling miles between separate training locations. More than a year into operation, the facility now offers a clearer view of how it is being used and assessed by city officials and first responders.
Sisterhood and success, meet Spelman’s seven valedictorians
Seven Spelman seniors made history graduating as valedictorians with 4.0 GPAs. Meet “The Spelman Seven.”
The strange story behind Georgia's first removed Confederate monument
Credits: AJC|CBS|Daniel Fuller|Getty|PM Magazine|The Civil War Picket|WFBC-TV|Patrick Denker/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, Cropped from the original
Inside the AJC's ultimate biscuit taste test
We put six biscuits to the test — no butter, just flavor, texture and structure. There was one clear winner.
Why Atlanta’s soccer boom before the World Cup is personal for Arthur Blank
The Blanks' personal soccer story helped shape Atlanta’s World Cup moment. Credits: AJC | Elon University | Erica Denhoff / Getty Images | Ken Sugiura / AJC