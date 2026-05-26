AOC presses EPA over brown water from wells near Georgia data center site

Holding up jars of brown drinking water from wells belonging to residents of Morgan County Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator for Water Jessica Kramer during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing. Ocasio-Cortez said the discolored water came from wells near a Meta data center site, where some neighbors have reported water issues tied to nearby construction and blasting activity. Credits: House Committee on Energy and Commerce

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