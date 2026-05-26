AI demand is soaring. Could space be the next data center hub?

A Georgia-based startup is pitching orbital data centers as the future of computing powered by constant solar energy and cooled by space itself. But while the idea sounds efficient, experts are raising concerns about cost, feasibility and environmental impact. The AJC’s Mariana Castro explains how, with AI demand surging and land for data centers becoming harder to secure, companies are starting to look beyond Earth — but is space really the answer? The demand for data centers is playing out in a Georgia town with a history of environmental issues. Watch the full episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on YouTube — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | Futurism | Getty Images | Nasa | ODC.Space | PCMag | Reuters | Space News | Space 6

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