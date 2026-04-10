Peachtree Road Race updates: Ready, set … register!

Ever notice how a cluttered space can lead to a cluttered head? When my mental health feels off, sticking to an exercise routine is usually the first thing to suffer. If you’re feeling the same, a few quick resets at home can help clear your mind — and make workouts feel less overwhelming.
Whether you’re a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let’s figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time.
Hello, Peachtree racers.
Ever notice how a cluttered space can lead to a cluttered head? When my mental health feels off, sticking to an exercise routine is usually the first thing to suffer. If you’re feeling the same, a few quick resets at home can help clear your mind — and make workouts feel less overwhelming.
Whether you’re a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let’s figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time.
AT THE START LINE
The world's largest 10K race, and Atlanta's signature running event, returns on the Fourth of July. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
As the window to vote in the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race T‑shirt contest closes, registration for the event’s coveted 60,000 spots is now open.
For Atlanta Track Club members, a spot is guaranteed — along with placement in start waves A‑M — for $60. It’s also not too late to join Atlanta Track Club and lock in that lower-priced, guaranteed entry.
The Track Club sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids program, a free, game‑based curriculum that teaches kids in grades K‑5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect and community through running.
Nonmembers must enter the lottery for a chance to participate at a price of $80. All lottery entrants have an equal chance of selection, with results announced shortly after registration closes.
Celebrating the event’s ability to bring the community together around sport, the Peachtree’s 10K distance also ensures inclusivity — from elite runners to those competing in their first‑ever race, and even participants who are 100‑plus.
The competition in the women’s 100‑plus age group this year is wide open, the AJC’s Ken Sugiura reports. The race’s queen has decided to renounce her throne … probably.
That would be Betty Lindberg, the 101-year-old former world-record holder and beloved Atlanta running legend who has completed 35 Peachtree races since completing her first in 1989 at the age of 64.
“I’m not comfortable with not doing it, but I have to say I’m not going to do it because I honestly don’t feel I’d be able,” Lindberg told the AJC. “I mean, not at the present time.”
You may know of Lindberg’s exploits. Her journey to world‑class athlete began in 1988, at age 63, when she and her husband, H.O., picked up their daughter and son-in-law at the Peachtree. Up to that point, Lindberg was a self‑described couch potato.
But watching the thousands of runners experiencing the joy of participating in Atlanta’s Independence Day staple, she realized it was something she herself could do. She joined the Track Club, trained with H.O. and the next year joined the sweaty horde streaming down Peachtree.
Over time, she switched to race walking. She has worked out as many as six days a week, walking in her Chamblee neighborhood three days and going to the gym three days.
That dedication, paired with a fierce competitive streak, elevated her to an unlikely peak. In 2016, at age 91, she broke the world record in the 800 meters for women 90-94. And in 2022, at 97, she obliterated the 5K world record for the 95-99 age group, finishing in 55:48, more than a half-hour ahead of the previous standard.
Ikaria, Greece is one of the world's Blue Zones, places where time outdoors, simple food and strong community have kept people living very long lives for generations. (Leeturtle/Creative Commons)
As Lindberg enjoys some well‑earned downtime, her story echoes findings from Blue Zone communities — places where people live remarkably long lives. Decades of research point to a surprisingly simple formula:
Move naturally, all day long. Blue Zone centenarians don’t “work out.” They just never stop moving. Research published in the Journal of Population Ageing found the world’s longest-lived people incorporate physical activity into the fabric of daily life — tending gardens, walking to neighbors’ homes and doing housework by hand.
Get outside. Sun exposure, fresh air and time in nature are woven into the daily rhythms of Blue Zone communities. Sunlight regulates circadian rhythms and drives vitamin D synthesis, which research links to reduced risk of depression, cognitive decline and chronic disease.
Last month, I asked for advice on how to power through runs during pollen season (you know, when your head feels like it’s about to explode), and as usual, the Peachtree community delivered.
Here are some of the responses I was excited to receive from veteran Peachtree racers — tips I hope help you as much as they’ve helped me.
🤧 From Andrew: “Any passing rain shower means cleaner air, so lace up and go for a run as soon as the rain stops, if possible.”
🤧 From Joseph: “I’ve used the honey method to ease the pollen nightmare — a tablespoon of raw, local honey every morning. I normally start the honey treatment in February so that by March I’m ahead of the game.”
🤧 From Stella: “It helps to wash your hands and face as soon as possible after being outside. When you return home, place your clothes directly in the laundry to avoid spreading pollen throughout the house.” She also recommends running in the evening, wearing sunglasses, showering immediately after a run, saline rinses, antihistamines, nasal spray — and even chewing peppermint leaves while you’re outside.
SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY
(AJC File)
🍑 From The Atlanta Journal’s July 2, 1995, edition:
Families value the togetherness of running the Peachtree. Three generations of the Lindberg family will run the Peachtree this year. Betty Lindberg, 70, will run for the eighth time. “I won’t walk it,” she said. “I may not go very fast, but I’ll keep moving.”
Nearly three decades on, Lindberg is still keeping her promise.
A MUSICAL COOLDOWN
As we embrace that same spirit, I’d love to know: What songs keep you moving? Send them my way and I’ll add them to our Peachtree community Spotify playlist! 🎵 Here are recommendations I’ve received so far (heads up, some tracks are marked explicit):
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.