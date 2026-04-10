News Peachtree Road Race updates: Ready, set … register! Plus: News from Atlanta’s favorite 101-year-old athlete

By Nicole Bennett 13 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers. Ever notice how a cluttered space can lead to a cluttered head? When my mental health feels off, sticking to an exercise routine is usually the first thing to suffer. If you’re feeling the same, a few quick resets at home can help clear your mind — and make workouts feel less overwhelming. Whether you’re a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let’s figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time. Hello, Peachtree racers. Ever notice how a cluttered space can lead to a cluttered head? When my mental health feels off, sticking to an exercise routine is usually the first thing to suffer. If you’re feeling the same, a few quick resets at home can help clear your mind — and make workouts feel less overwhelming. Whether you’re a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let’s figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time. AT THE START LINE The world's largest 10K race, and Atlanta's signature running event, returns on the Fourth of July. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

As the window to vote in the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race T‑shirt contest closes, registration for the event’s coveted 60,000 spots is now open. For Atlanta Track Club members, a spot is guaranteed — along with placement in start waves A‑M — for $60. It’s also not too late to join Atlanta Track Club and lock in that lower-priced, guaranteed entry.

The Track Club sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids program, a free, game‑based curriculum that teaches kids in grades K‑5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect and community through running.

Nonmembers must enter the lottery for a chance to participate at a price of $80. All lottery entrants have an equal chance of selection, with results announced shortly after registration closes.

In addition to the main race, registration is also open for the Northside Hospital Peachtree Junior race for kids ages 6-14, which will take place on July 3.

Registration closes April 21. “The 250th anniversary of the United States is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, and there is no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than at the Peachtree in Atlanta." - Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah 🏃 Read more: How to secure your spot in the 57th running of the Peachtree ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT Betty Lindberg, 101, hoists dumbbells during a workout at LA Fitness in Buckhead earlier this month. Lindberg has completed 35 Peachtree Road Races. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

2026 marks the introduction of Northside Hospital as the race’s title sponsor and a new theme: “Peachtree Unites.”

Celebrating the event’s ability to bring the community together around sport, the Peachtree’s 10K distance also ensures inclusivity — from elite runners to those competing in their first‑ever race, and even participants who are 100‑plus. The competition in the women’s 100‑plus age group this year is wide open, the AJC’s Ken Sugiura reports. The race’s queen has decided to renounce her throne … probably. That would be Betty Lindberg, the 101-year-old former world-record holder and beloved Atlanta running legend who has completed 35 Peachtree races since completing her first in 1989 at the age of 64. “I’m not comfortable with not doing it, but I have to say I’m not going to do it because I honestly don’t feel I’d be able,” Lindberg told the AJC. “I mean, not at the present time.” You may know of Lindberg’s exploits. Her journey to world‑class athlete began in 1988, at age 63, when she and her husband, H.O., picked up their daughter and son-in-law at the Peachtree. Up to that point, Lindberg was a self‑described couch potato.

But watching the thousands of runners experiencing the joy of participating in Atlanta’s Independence Day staple, she realized it was something she herself could do. She joined the Track Club, trained with H.O. and the next year joined the sweaty horde streaming down Peachtree.

Over time, she switched to race walking. She has worked out as many as six days a week, walking in her Chamblee neighborhood three days and going to the gym three days.

That dedication, paired with a fierce competitive streak, elevated her to an unlikely peak. In 2016, at age 91, she broke the world record in the 800 meters for women 90-94. And in 2022, at 97, she obliterated the 5K world record for the 95-99 age group, finishing in 55:48, more than a half-hour ahead of the previous standard.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: April 18: Northside Beltline 5K-3K

Northside Beltline 5K-3K May 2: Jerome Scales Southside 5M

Jerome Scales Southside 5M May 9: Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler More info and sign-up links here 👟 Other local meetups to check out: 👟 Other local meetups to check out: Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super-easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up.

: Super-easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations other than Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

BATTLING THE YELLOW MONSTER Last month, I asked for advice on how to power through runs during pollen season (you know, when your head feels like it’s about to explode), and as usual, the Peachtree community delivered. Here are some of the responses I was excited to receive from veteran Peachtree racers — tips I hope help you as much as they’ve helped me. 🤧 From Andrew: “Any passing rain shower means cleaner air, so lace up and go for a run as soon as the rain stops, if possible.” 🤧 From Joseph: “I’ve used the honey method to ease the pollen nightmare — a tablespoon of raw, local honey every morning. I normally start the honey treatment in February so that by March I’m ahead of the game.” The AJC’s Olivia Wakim recently spoke with Dr. Sara Bluestein at Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, who noted, “Anecdotally and in some studies, it does show that eating local pollen can help your body be more tolerant of the pollens that season and have less of a reaction when you’re exposed.”