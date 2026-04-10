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Peachtree Road Race updates: Ready, set … register!

Plus: News from Atlanta’s favorite 101-year-old athlete
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13 minutes ago

Hello, Peachtree racers.

Ever notice how a cluttered space can lead to a cluttered head? When my mental health feels off, sticking to an exercise routine is usually the first thing to suffer. If you’re feeling the same, a few quick resets at home can help clear your mind — and make workouts feel less overwhelming.

Whether you’re a Peachtree pro or first-timer (like me), this newsletter is for you. Let’s figure it out together one mile, one month, one sweaty step at a time.

AT THE START LINE

The world's largest 10K race, and Atlanta's signature running event, returns on the Fourth of July. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The world's largest 10K race, and Atlanta's signature running event, returns on the Fourth of July. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

As the window to vote in the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race T‑shirt contest closes, registration for the event’s coveted 60,000 spots is now open.

“The 250th anniversary of the United States is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, and there is no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than at the Peachtree in Atlanta."

- Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah

🏃 Read more: How to secure your spot in the 57th running of the Peachtree

ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

Betty Lindberg, 101, hoists dumbbells during a workout at LA Fitness in Buckhead earlier this month. Lindberg has completed 35 Peachtree Road Races. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)
Betty Lindberg, 101, hoists dumbbells during a workout at LA Fitness in Buckhead earlier this month. Lindberg has completed 35 Peachtree Road Races. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

2026 marks the introduction of Northside Hospital as the race’s title sponsor and a new theme: “Peachtree Unites.”

Celebrating the event’s ability to bring the community together around sport, the Peachtree’s 10K distance also ensures inclusivity — from elite runners to those competing in their first‑ever race, and even participants who are 100‑plus.

The competition in the women’s 100‑plus age group this year is wide open, the AJC’s Ken Sugiura reports. The race’s queen has decided to renounce her throne … probably.

That would be Betty Lindberg, the 101-year-old former world-record holder and beloved Atlanta running legend who has completed 35 Peachtree races since completing her first in 1989 at the age of 64.

“I’m not comfortable with not doing it, but I have to say I’m not going to do it because I honestly don’t feel I’d be able,” Lindberg told the AJC. “I mean, not at the present time.”

👑 Read more: Betty Lindberg, Atlanta’s favorite 101-year-old athlete, has news to share

BLUE ZONES

Ikaria, Greece is one of the world's Blue Zones, places where time outdoors, simple food and strong community have kept people living very long lives for generations. (Leeturtle/Creative Commons)
Ikaria, Greece is one of the world's Blue Zones, places where time outdoors, simple food and strong community have kept people living very long lives for generations. (Leeturtle/Creative Commons)

As Lindberg enjoys some well‑earned downtime, her story echoes findings from Blue Zone communities — places where people live remarkably long lives. Decades of research point to a surprisingly simple formula:

☀️ Read more: Easy ways to bring a little Blue Zone living into your everyday life

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING

👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar:

More info and sign-up links here

👟 Other local meetups to check out:

BATTLING THE YELLOW MONSTER

Last month, I asked for advice on how to power through runs during pollen season (you know, when your head feels like it’s about to explode), and as usual, the Peachtree community delivered.

Here are some of the responses I was excited to receive from veteran Peachtree racers — tips I hope help you as much as they’ve helped me.

🤧 From Andrew: “Any passing rain shower means cleaner air, so lace up and go for a run as soon as the rain stops, if possible.”

🤧 From Joseph: “I’ve used the honey method to ease the pollen nightmare — a tablespoon of raw, local honey every morning. I normally start the honey treatment in February so that by March I’m ahead of the game.”

The AJC’s Olivia Wakim recently spoke with Dr. Sara Bluestein at Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, who noted, “Anecdotally and in some studies, it does show that eating local pollen can help your body be more tolerant of the pollens that season and have less of a reaction when you’re exposed.”

🤧 From Stella: “It helps to wash your hands and face as soon as possible after being outside. When you return home, place your clothes directly in the laundry to avoid spreading pollen throughout the house.” She also recommends running in the evening, wearing sunglasses, showering immediately after a run, saline rinses, antihistamines, nasal spray — and even chewing peppermint leaves while you’re outside.

SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY

(AJC File)
(AJC File)

🍑 From The Atlanta Journal’s July 2, 1995, edition:

Families value the togetherness of running the Peachtree. Three generations of the Lindberg family will run the Peachtree this year. Betty Lindberg, 70, will run for the eighth time. “I won’t walk it,” she said. “I may not go very fast, but I’ll keep moving.”

Nearly three decades on, Lindberg is still keeping her promise.

A MUSICAL COOLDOWN

As we embrace that same spirit, I’d love to know: What songs keep you moving? Send them my way and I’ll add them to our Peachtree community Spotify playlist! 🎵 Here are recommendations I’ve received so far (heads up, some tracks are marked explicit):

About the Author

Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.

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