Northside Hospital named as new title sponsor of Peachtree Road Race The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be the race's official media partner.

After almost a half-century, the annual Peachtree Road Race is getting a new title sponsor and new name. Northside Hospital will take over this year as the naming rights partner of the race, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club, which organizes the July 4 race billed as the “world’s largest 10K.”

For 49 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had been the race’s title sponsor. The media outlet will maintain its ties to the event as the official media partner. With this transition in sponsorship, the race will be known this year as the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. RELATED Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race stages second successful event The hospital network’s commitment to keeping Atlanta active and healthy aligns with the track club’s mission, said Rich Kenah, the organization’s CEO. “Northside Hospital has long been a trusted pillar of health and wellness in our community,” he explained. “Together, we will continue to elevate the Peachtree experience for runners, volunteers and spectators while honoring the tradition that makes this race such an iconic July 4th celebration for all Georgians.” Runners approach the finish line of the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Northside has partnered with the track club and the Peachtree Road Race for more than a decade, including its sponsorship of the Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler held Mother’s Day weekend. Its title partnership this year also will extend to the track club’s other Peachtree-branded events, the Peachtree Junior and the Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race, held in January.

“We’re committed to helping Georgians live healthier lives, and we’re excited to bring a new emphasis on health, not just to race day but year-round,” Northside Hospital Atlanta CEO Deidre Dixon said. Participants will be able to register for the race on Northside Hospital’s website, northside.com, which also will offer health tips from hospital physicians along with other race-related information, according to the track club. Northside employees and groups affiliated with the hospital also will have access to exclusive training opportunities from the Atlanta Track Club as part of the partnership. Runners cross the finish line of the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) For its part, the AJC will host registration on its website and app, along with sharing other race essentials, including voting for the 2026 T-shirt design and race day coverage.