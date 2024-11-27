AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Let’s restart

WARM UP WITH THIS MONTH’S ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

In search for inspiration this month, I came across AJC senior reporter Tamar Hallerman’s story about a Kennesaw mom on a mission to break running barriers.

Last winter, Tatiana O’Hara launched a women’s run club in metro Atlanta called Best For Last, with an emphasis on building community and reaching people with slower paces who previously shied away from the sport.

I recently caught up with O’Hara, a project manager and leadership consultant, who said her club members “truly have a no one gets left behind motto, whether you’re running a 10-minute mile or you’re walking.”

She added: “I’m very passionate about helping women make time for themselves and prioritize themselves, and I think this club is an amazing way to do that.”

Best For Last hosts free monthly group runs in Kennesaw and Atlanta. I’ve always admired people who run in packs. On a good day, I can barely walk and talk. I’ll get there as I build my endurance, but in the meantime, I was thrilled to find out O’Hara’s club also has a virtual option. This allows members to share training tips with other runners on private social media channels, minus the panting and mid-sentence gulps (maybe that’s just me).

When asked what advice she has for someone who might be intimidated to start training for something like the Peachtree, O’Hara said to take it one mile at a time. “When you think about running a distance like 10K, it sounds so long, but it just starts with that first mile, and then you build from there.

“And also to remember that you’re not racing against anyone but yourself.”

ROUTES WE LOVE

As you establish or revamp your exercise routine, finding a go-to training route can make all the difference. According to a new national survey, two of the best places for “wellness walks” in the U.S. are right here in Georgia. Dahlonega and Blue Ridge both made Assisted Living Magazine’s list of top scenic strolls.

O’Hara said her favorite places for a Best For Last run are Kennesaw’s Noonday Creek Trail and the Atlanta Beltline, which also made headlines this week.

I’ve been visiting the Suwanee Creek Greenway a lot lately — outdoor trails give me the scenic distraction I need during a run or walk around the metro. And the Atlanta Track Club’s site is, of course, a great place to start if you’re looking for a new training route.

Do you have a route you love? Send me an email at nicole.bennett@ajc.com, and I’ll include it in next month’s newsletter!

TRAINING & TIPS

This month, we’re highlighting a viral “Japanese walking” trend giving traditional cardio workouts a run for their money:

The method to the madness: Alternate between three minutes of brisk walking and three minutes of slower walking. Repeat this on-off cycle five times for 30 minutes.

Developed by professors at Shinshu University, the AJC’s Avery Newmark says the routine was tested in a 2007 study involving adults over a five-month period. Participants who followed the interval-based walking method saw striking improvements in blood pressure, leg strength and overall aerobic capacity.

Some experts aren’t fully on board, though, suggesting the real takeaway is less about the walking trend and more about the benefits of exercising regularly during the week, the Los Angeles Times reported. Still, when I read about the interval-based walking method, I immediately thought — sign me up. Anything, in my opinion, that gets you moving over the next 10 months and reinvigorates your exercise plan is a win.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING

More than 50,000 of you hit the pavement for the 56th AJC Peachtree Road Race on July Fourth, marking an unforgettable day of community and celebration. In that same spirit, we’ve rounded up a few events to help you stay motivated and reconnect with at least a few of your 50,000 Peachtree running buddies before next year.

👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar:

Aug. 23: Run With Maud 5K

Run With Maud 5K Sept. 6: Firefighter 5K

Firefighter 5K Sept. 20: Wingfoot XC Classic

More info and sign-up links here

👟 Also, this fall, the AJC is sponsoring the 2025 Winship 5K on Emory University’s campus. The family-friendly virtual and in-person event benefits cancer research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. In 2024, event organizers said the 14th annual event raised more than $1,000,000. Moore must-know info below.

When: Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Emory University McDonough Field

You can create a team or join the Winship 5K as an individual. Sign up here, and once you’ve registered, visit the DIY tool kit for all your Winship 5K resources.

👟 And if the Best For Last crew sparked your interest in group runs and run clubs, here are some other local meetups to check out:

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside of the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY

🍑 In 1999, Khalid Khannouchi defended his Peachtree title during the 30th running of the race in 27 minutes and 45 seconds. Elana Meyer of South Africa won the women’s division, finishing her first Peachtree in 31:34.

🍑 This year, Patrick Kiprop took the men’s title in 27:35, while Hellen Obiri won the women’s elite division in 31:29.

🍑 Yesterday, my dog Aspen and I covered about a mile in 27 minutes on our walk. Like I said — cardio and I have a love-hate relationship. But hey, you have to start somewhere.

MORE TO GO

We’re not done yet. The newsletter will be back on Saturday, Sept. 13, with more tips for your fitness and wellness routine.

And don’t forget! You have until Aug. 31 to redeem your one-year Premium Digital subscription to the AJC here (courtesy of Atlanta Track Club). You should have received a code and more details in an email after you registered for the Peachtree, but feel free to reach out before the end of the month if you have any questions.

COOLDOWN

Remember: slow and steady wins the race. You’ve got nothing but time — and when you’re between runs this month, recharge with these local feel-good events and tips.

And of course, music helps. Here’s a link to the new Lizzo album O’Hara said fueled her “best for last” runs this summer (heads up: some tracks are marked explicit).

What are your go-to exercise songs? Send them my way, and I’ll start building a Peachtree community Spotify playlist to share in an upcoming newsletter! 🎵