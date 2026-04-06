Wellness Juicing vs. blending: A dietitian’s guide to which one is right for you The answer depends on your gut, your blood sugar and your goals. Not all green drinks are created equal. The difference between juicing and blending starts with what stays in the glass. (Courtesy of Pickpik)

By Avery Newmark 42 minutes ago Share

It starts with a trendy acai smoothie bowl on your feed, then a “detox” green juice ad targeting you before you even shower and get out the door. Both look healthy. Both feel like the right choice. But are they actually delivering the same thing nutritionally? Not entirely. The juicing versus blending debate has been going on for years in wellness circles. We asked a registered dietitian and an Atlanta-based cold-press juice maker to break it down, layering in research to back it up. After all, it’s worth actually understanding what each method does to your produce before investing in a $400 blender or a cold-press subscription.

It all comes down to fiber The most fundamental difference between juicing and blending is what happens to fiber. “Juicing extracts the liquid from fruits and vegetables, leaving behind most of the pulp and fiber,” Deanna Crismon, a registered dietitian at Northside Hospital, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The result is a thin, concentrated beverage rich in vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, but without the filling fiber.” RELATED From 2025: Fewer than 10% of Americans get enough fiber Blending keeps everything intact, preserving the fiber slows digestion, helps steady blood sugar and keeps you full in a way juice cannot replicate. It also allows for add-ins that a juicer simply cannot handle, such as nut butters, seeds, Greek yogurt, protein powder and avocado. That fiber plays a critical role in long-term health. A 2019 review in The Lancet analyzed data from 185 studies and linked higher fiber intake to significantly lower risk of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer.

That said, removing fiber is not always the wrong call. Alexis Anzo, co-owner of Bamboo Juices in Serenbe, notes there are clinical cases where low-fiber makes sense, including certain gastrointestinal conditions and cancer therapies that rely on rapid nutrient absorption.

“Although fiber is excellent and we need it in our diet every day, it’s good to give your digestive system a rest,” she told the AJC. “Juicing allows us to get all the delicious health benefits and nutrients of juice without having to load our digestive system to breakdown all the fibers.” Alexis Anzo, co-owner of Bamboo Juices at Serenbe, says the biggest misconception about juice is that all of it is created equal. (Courtesy of Bamboo Juices) Why cold-pressed juice matters If you are going to juice, the method matters. Anzo, an Atlanta native, knows this better than most. “The biggest misconception is that all juice is created equal,” she says. “It’s not. How it’s made and the quality of the ingredients significantly impacts the nutritional value.” Most commercial juices, including the ones lining the refrigerated section at your grocery store, are pasteurized. That process extends shelf life but also degrades the live enzymes and micronutrients that make fresh juice worth drinking in the first place.

RELATED She inherited the family business. And her mother’s juice obsession. Your countertop juicer may not be off the hook either. “These household juicers often have blades that spin at high speeds creating lots of friction,” Anzo says. “This heat caused by friction damages the vitamins, minerals and enzymes that you need and want in your juice.” Cold-press machines like the one Bamboo uses work differently, pressing produce between two cold steel plates using hydraulic pressure. No blades, no friction, no heat. The blood sugar conversation This is where things can get tricky. Without fiber to slow absorption, juice hits the bloodstream faster. The glycemic impact depends heavily on what you are juicing, but fruit-forward juices can cause blood sugar spikes that a fiber-rich smoothie simply would not. For anyone juicing at home, Crismon recommends following the 80/20 rule: 80% vegetables, 20% fruit, which is about four vegetables to one fruit.

“This approach minimizes sugar intake, prevents blood sugar spikes, and maximizes nutrient intake from leafy greens and root vegetables,” she told the AJC. According to Crismon, pay extra attention to store-bought juices. Research shows that fruit juices contain an average of 45.5 grams of fructose per liter — not far from a liter of soda, which averages around 50 grams. The gap between your bottled “healthy” grocery store juice and a can of soda is narrower than most people want to believe. Fresh, homemade juice or cold-pressed from a trusted source is always the better option. Crismon notes that fresh juice should be consumed within three to five days. RELATED From 2025: Greens powders are booming, but don’t ditch your veggies yet So, which should you choose? The honest answer is that both have a place, and the right choice depends on what you are actually trying to do. Juice — specifically cold-pressed juice made with mostly vegetables — delivers a fast, concentrated hit of vitamins, enzymes and micronutrients in a form your body can absorb quickly without much digestive effort. It is a good option for people who struggle to eat enough produce, those with certain digestive conditions or anyone who wants a targeted nutrient boost without a heavy meal. Smoothies are better suited for people managing blood sugar, using them as a meal replacement or trying to increase their fiber intake. The fiber content, combined with the ability to add protein and healthy fats, makes a smoothie a more complete and sustaining option.

“Blend textures like bananas and coconut for fiber and soothing digestion, and juice produce like greens, lemons, carrots, beets, ginger for quick, concentrated vitamins, enzymes and microorganisms,” Anzo says. Both experts agree there is room for both. Alternate between the two methods, use up your produce before it turns and experiment with roots like ginger, turmeric and beets. Start simple and do not overthink the equipment. “Go for it, your body will thank you,” Crimson says. RELATED Sound baths are one of 2026’s biggest wellness trends 3 essential items for blending The hardest part of building a smoothie habit is getting started. Here are three things worth having in your corner. Blender Bombs: Each bomb is a preportioned blend of nuts, seeds and superfoods that drops straight into your blender, adding healthy fats, fiber and flavor in one step. They come in options formulated for specific goals like energy, immunity and hormone support.