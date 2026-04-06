Aging in Atlanta Eat smart, age well: How simple choices boost health after 50 A mostly plant-based diet with healthy proteins and fats can help you thrive as you age. To help maintain healthy nutrition as you age, try adopting a mostly plant-based diet. (Bobbi Lin/The New York Times)

By Rose Kennedy – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 11 minutes ago Share

Striving for optimal nutrition once you’re 55 or older is one of the few times when sticking with tried-and-true healthy choices is not always a good idea. Often, older adults need to examine outdated notions before settling on a nourishment approach, Christina Ellenberg, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified strength and conditioning specialist, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED Fewer than 10% of Americans get enough fiber “Many older adults grew up during decades when fat was labeled as unhealthy, and that message still sticks,” said Ellenberg, the founder of Marietta-based Dietitian Dish. “I frequently see people avoiding foods like olive oil, nuts, eggs or full-fat dairy out of fear, even though these foods can play an important role in heart health, satiety and nutrient absorption.” Registered dietitian nutritionist Christina Ellenberg of Marietta-based Dietitian Dish recommends extra lean protein and healthy fats, like nuts, to meet the nutrition needs of adults 55 and older. (Courtesy of Dietitian Dish) To help maintain healthy nutrition as you age, a Harvard study published in Nature Medicine suggests adopting a mostly plant-based diet starting in middle age — so you don’t fall behind on nutrients in your 60s, 70s or 80s. The study examined more than 105,000 adults ages 39-69 over the course of 30 years and defined healthy aging as reaching 70 without incurring a chronic ailment or heart disease, while maintaining physical, mental and cognitive health.

Researchers found those who limited red meat, processed foods, sodium and sugary foods while eating mostly fruits, nuts, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats were 86% more likely to age healthily by 70. By 75, they were 220% more likely to stay in that healthy aging sweet spot than those who didn’t choose vegetarian foods and healthy fats.

Ellenberg’s practice follows the motto “sustainable change one bite at a time.” She helps clients choose foods and activities to feel good, support healthy aging and reduce risks for metabolic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. She also works with people who are burned out on traditional diets, athletes seeking nourishment that will optimize performance and older women navigating the effects of hormonal changes. As people get older, the goal of nutrition “really shifts to supporting strength, energy and longevity,” Ellenberg said. “Two strategies I often emphasize are protein intake to help preserve muscle and bone, and consuming fiber for gut health, heart health and blood-sugar regulation.” She also asks clients to consider overall nutrient density in their food choices. “You may need more nutrition per bite since appetite tends to decrease as we age,” she said. Ellenberg recommends “building blocks” that include lean proteins (eggs, fish, chicken, Greek yogurt, tofu or beans), colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats (olive oil, nuts, seeds) and calcium- and vitamin D-rich foods for bone health. If you’re just entering your era of more plants, proteins and healthy fats, the registered dietitian nutritionist recommends simple food combinations that don’t require complicated prep or unusual ingredients.