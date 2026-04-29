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A.M. ATL: Blank spaces

Plus: Wildfire update, parking sitch
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Need to turn that frown upside down? I really love these tips for turning around a bad day from award-winning psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith. It can be as simple as taking a few deep breaths or searching for something lovely around you. Or, you could bring in the big guns, like “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) I mean, your personal emotional support movie.

Let’s get to it.

DEMS FEAR KEMP WILL TAKE HIS TIME

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks with reporters at the Georgia state Capitol in January. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks with reporters at the Georgia state Capitol in January. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

When U.S. Rep David Scott died last week, he left a vacancy in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. What happens next is up to Gov. Brian Kemp, and that’s making state Democrats nervous.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey says he hopes Kemp remembers Georgians deserve representation.

“But I wasn’t born yesterday,” he said. “And I would imagine the orders from D.C. are: sit on it.”

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

WILDFIRE UPDATE

A burned trailer sits near a destroyed home as the Brantley Highway 82 fire burns on Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
A burned trailer sits near a destroyed home as the Brantley Highway 82 fire burns on Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Meanwhile, Gov. Kemp toured wildfire-stricken areas of Georgia again on Tuesday and said that, while recent rains have helped, the region’s “not out of the woods” yet.

Southeast Georgia could get 1-3 inches of rain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Unfortunately, even that may not extinguish the twin fires.

We now know how the fires started.

Just more reminders of how unpredictable extremely dry, windy conditions can be — even small mistakes can have deadly consequences.

🔎 READ MORE: The latest on GA wildfires

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚗 Atlanta City Council President Marci Collier Overstreet would like a car and driver to transport her to a growing number of obligations she must attend in her official capacity. (Overstreet does not own a car and takes her bike or public transportation.) The request has set off conversations about city spending.

🗳️ Some local races may be all but decided in the May 19 primaries. There are a few reasons this could happen: The electorates lean heavily to one party or another, or one party’s nominee is running unopposed.

WHY IS IT SO HARD TO FIND RESTAURANT PARKING?

Metro Atlanta's diners are feeling the squeeze of paid parking outside popular restaurants. (Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)
Metro Atlanta's diners are feeling the squeeze of paid parking outside popular restaurants. (Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)

Metro Atlanta residents are lamenting the rising cost of parking at restaurants across the region, from Midtown to Buckhead to the Old Fourth Ward. Even in the suburbs, diners say they’re feeling the strain of paying to park.

🔎 READ MORE: Check out our list of local restaurants that offer free nearby parking or ticket validation

NEWS BITES

Mini cans and more cherry flavors boost Coke’s sales

You heard it: We want things little and sweet.

Taylor Swift files new trademark applications. Expert says it’s to curb AI threats

Could Taylor Swift save us from AI? There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

McDonalds will offer fancier, colorful drinks to lure the Starbucks, et al crowd

Correction: We want things little, sweet, colorful and fancy. Simple creatures, indeed.

Robot dogs with Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos heads roam new Berlin art exhibit

What is seen cannot be unseen.

ON THIS DATE

April 28, 1885

“Are you ready?” The second annual go-as-you-please. Everything is in readiness for the grand second annual go-as-you-please walking match at Kelly, Rosser & Co.’s warehouse. … The rink is in perfect order, with a seating capacity of 3,600; cushioned seats for ladies, ten electric lights, fine music engaged, refreshments served, special police employed. Several advantageous improvements have been made from last year.

This is from yesterday (or, rather, yesterday and 141 years ago), but it made me laugh. Apparently, foot races were big spectator events back in the day — “fine music engaged!” The term “go-as-you-please” meant exactly that: walk, run, jog, whatever perambulation suits your fancy.

ONE MORE THING

As Producer Nicole said, “My vote if we ever rename the Peachtree Road Race: the Peachtree Go-As-You-Please.”

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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