A.M. ATL: Blank spaces

Morning, y’all! Need to turn that frown upside down? I really love these tips for turning around a bad day from award-winning psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith. It can be as simple as taking a few deep breaths or searching for something lovely around you. Or, you could bring in the big guns, like “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) I mean, your personal emotional support movie.
Let’s get to it.
DEMS FEAR KEMP WILL TAKE HIS TIME
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks with reporters at the Georgia state Capitol in January. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
When U.S. Rep David Scott died last week, he left a vacancy in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. What happens next is up to Gov. Brian Kemp, and that’s making state Democrats nervous.
Under state law, Kemp must call for a special election within 10 days of Scott’s death to fill the rest of Scott’s term. (Scott passed on April 22, so the clock is ticking.)
However, the election itself has a more lax timeline, so Kemp could wait to schedule it until September or even November, leaving District 13 without leadership and mashing the special election up with the normal midterm election for Scott’s seat.
Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey says he hopes Kemp remembers Georgians deserve representation.
“But I wasn’t born yesterday,” he said. “And I would imagine the orders from D.C. are: sit on it.”
🚗Atlanta City Council President Marci Collier Overstreet would like a car and driver to transport her to a growing number of obligations she must attend in her official capacity. (Overstreet does not own a car and takes her bike or public transportation.) The request has set off conversations about city spending.
Metro Atlanta's diners are feeling the squeeze of paid parking outside popular restaurants. (Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)
Metro Atlanta residents are lamenting the rising cost of parking at restaurants across the region, from Midtown to Buckhead to the Old Fourth Ward. Even in the suburbs, diners say they’re feeling the strain of paying to park.
During its March 9 City Council meeting, the city of Roswell approved a resolution to convert its downtown parking deck to paid parking. In an April 16 Facebook post, however, the city announced it is waiving parking fees during construction on Green Street.
Those extra costs are pinching metro Atlanta residents who already feel squeezed, with few alternatives in a car‑dominant region. Between parking fees and the price of unleaded gas rising to $3.62 a gallon — up from $2.92 a year ago — patrons say they’ve spent the equivalent of a drink and an appetizer before ever setting foot in a restaurant.
Atlanta’s population growth and rapid development are driving the shift from free to paid parking, according to Matt Wetli, a city planner and development advisor whose company, Development Strategies, has worked on projects across the country, including in metro Atlanta.
To recoup the costs of increasingly expensive land, developers are charging more for its use. Paid parking garages and lots near some of Atlanta’s most in‑demand neighborhoods and restaurants are part of that strategy.
“Are you ready?” The second annual go-as-you-please. Everything is in readiness for the grand second annual go-as-you-please walking match at Kelly, Rosser & Co.’s warehouse. … The rink is in perfect order, with a seating capacity of 3,600; cushioned seats for ladies, ten electric lights, fine music engaged, refreshments served, special police employed. Several advantageous improvements have been made from last year.
This is from yesterday (or, rather, yesterday and 141 years ago), but it made me laugh. Apparently, foot races were big spectator events back in the day — “fine music engaged!” The term “go-as-you-please” meant exactly that: walk, run, jog, whatever perambulation suits your fancy.
ONE MORE THING
As Producer Nicole said, “My vote if we ever rename the Peachtree Road Race: the Peachtree Go-As-You-Please.”
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.