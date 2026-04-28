Food & Dining Why free parking at Atlanta restaurants is getting harder to find Why diners are feeling the financial squeeze before they even sit down, plus local restaurants offering free parking. Metro Atlanta's diners are feeling the squeeze of paid parking outside popular restaurants. (Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)

By Sheeka Sanahori 1 hour ago Share

A few months ago, Porsha White parked in what she thought was a free parking lot near Lee + White and the Westside Beltline trail. Days later, she got a ticket in the mail for not paying to park. “Very frustrating, especially after a bad date. I wasted my time and got an $85 parking ticket? That’s crazy,” she said.

Before White agrees to any more dates or dinners with friends, she first checks for free parking. She said she misses the days when going to an Atlanta restaurant didn’t involve factoring in a parking fee. “Everywhere is so expensive, and I’m looking for cheaper nights out. Times are tough. The economy is horrible. I want a place where I don’t have to pay to park and pay for the expensive food,” White said. A sign at Lee + Wine Commercial District shows the parking rules and rates as seen on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Metro Atlanta residents are lamenting the rising cost of parking at restaurants across the region, from Midtown to Buckhead to the Old Fourth Ward. Even in the suburbs, diners are feeling the strain of paying for parking.

“It’s the damn price of one person’s dinner!” said Avondale Estates resident Sarah Meng of the paid lots in downtown Decatur.

During its March 9 City Council meeting, the city of Roswell approved a resolution to convert its downtown parking deck to paid parking. But in an April 16 Facebook post, the city announced it is waiving the parking fees during construction on Green Street. The extra fees are pinching metro Atlanta residents who already feel squeezed, without many alternatives in a car-dominant city. Between parking fees and the price of unleaded gas increasing to $3.62 per gallon compared to $2.92 a year ago, patrons like White say they’ve paid for the equivalent of a drink and an app before ever setting foot in a restaurant. Visitors to the Krog Street Market District walk by signs indicating how to pay for parking outside the food hall. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Where did the free parking in Atlanta go? Atlanta’s population growth and rapid development are the reasons why formerly free parking spots are converting to paid, according to Matt Wetli, a city planner and development advisor whose company, Development Strategies, has worked on projects across the country, including in metro Atlanta. “It’s a signal that land values and urban patterns are changing. Paid parking is what shows up as areas mature, with more people, more activity, and higher land values,” he said.

To recoup costs on higher-priced land, developers charge more money for its use. Paid parking garages and lots near some of Atlanta’s most in-demand neighborhoods and restaurants are part of the strategy. “There’s been a conversation about how we improve affordability for housing. I’m interested to see if the next round of conversation becomes ‘how do we improve affordability for small and local businesses?’” Wetli said, noting local restaurants and businesses drive the culture that leads locals and tourists to fall in love with a neighborhood. “I think there’s a role for the public sector to figure out ways to provide that public garage that, if you design the district right, people can park once and walk to a mix of smaller retailers.” Paid parking has proliferated around the Atlanta Beltline. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Local restaurants feel the pinch of Atlanta Beltline parking When Jackie Halcrow opened the Emerald City Bagels Beltline location, she and her co-owner (and mother) Deanna Halcrow assumed they’d get more folks stopping in for a breakfast bagel on their way to work, much like customers do at their East Atlanta Village shop. A lack of free Atlanta Beltline parking has squashed much of the potential commuter business.

“We rely so much on people being able to pop in, and when they can’t pop in ... We suffer greatly,” Jackie Halcrow said. “We have customers looking for us to validate the parking for them, which is absolutely fair. You shouldn’t have to pay to come get a $5 to $10 bagel sandwich. But we don’t get any breaks on that, so if we were to validate it, we would just be paying for the parking. It’s not a magic wand that we can do away with the parking fee, and I think that’s had a massive impact on that shop,” she said. Halcrow added that she and her mother tried to negotiate longer time limits in the parking garage behind their Beltline store, but the garage owners wouldn’t budge. In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Metropolis, the company that manages the deck’s parking spaces, said, “With the explosion in popularity across the Atlanta Beltline, parking continues to be a hot topic. We work directly with our partners and local businesses to create remarkable customer experiences.” Looking to avoid the parking fee for a bagel sandwich? Emerald City Bagel’s East Atlanta Village location still has a few free street parking spots in front, allowing customers to pop in.

A parking sign at SPX Alley in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, which is home to several restaurants and offers access to the Atlanta Beltline. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Atlanta restaurants with free parking These local restaurants offer free nearby parking or will validate your ticket: Blandtown Bacchanalia . 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia

Star Provisions. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com Buckhead The Americano . 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com

Ecco Buckhead . 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-347-9558, ecco-atlanta.com

O by Brush . 3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-898-3239, obybrush.com

Postino . 3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-608-1955, postino.com

St. Cecilia. 3455 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com Cabbagetown 97 Estoria . 727 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 678-974-7919, estoriabar.com

Muchacho 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchacho.com Candler Park Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q . 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-4030, foxbrosbbq.com

Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant. 1660 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-371-0889, gigisitaliankitchenatl.com

Downtown The Busy Bee Cafe . 810 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-525-9212, thebusybeecafe.com

. 810 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-525-9212, thebusybeecafe.com Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar. 822 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-737-0533, virgilsgullahkitchen.com East Atlanta Banshee . 1271 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-428-2034, banshee-atl.com

Emerald City Bagels , 1257A Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-343-3758, emeraldcitybagels.com

Pollo Primo. 792 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9082, polloprimoatl.com Mechanicsville Talat Market. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com Midtown Agora . 92 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 404-253-2997, agoracuisine.com

AltaToro . 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com

Brasserie Lundi . 1375 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-741-2419, brasserielundi.com

Campagnolo . 980 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-2446, campagnoloatl.com

The Consulate Restaurant . 10 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-254-5760, theconsulateatlanta.com

Rumi’s Kitchen. 1175 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA. 404-777-9807, rumiskitchen.com Piedmont Heights Grindhouse Killer Burgers . 1842 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-516-6140, grindhouseburgers.com

Little Rey. 1878 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-796-0207, littlerey.com

Reynoldstown Home Grown GA Restaurant. 968 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-222-0455, homegrownga.com Virginia Highlands Ela . 1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, ela-atlanta.com

El Ponce. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com Cars pass by a sign in Lee + White Commercial District indicating parking rules, as seen on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Atlanta shopping center restaurants with free or validated parking. (A minimum spend may be required.) Ansley Mall has free, open parking. You’ll find these restaurants there: Lewis Barbecue

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

Bantam & Biddy

1544 Piedmont Ave., NE, Atlanta. Colony Square offers 90 minutes of free parking if you spend $20 at their food hall. The following restaurants will also validate your parking: 5Church

Boqueria

Brown Bag Seafood Company

Cuevacia

Holeman & Finch Public House

Politan Row Food Hall

Rumi’s Kitchen

Saints + Council

Serena Pastificio

Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, colonysquare.com.